Brook Rogers

Brooke Rogers first joined the CBS 11 News Team in 2005 as a general assignment news reporter. As a 20-year veteran of TV news, she is proud to call North Texas home and to tell the stories that impact the community.

An award-winning reporter and a native of Boston, Brooke attended Duke University with a major in Political Science. She then received a Master's Degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

She began her career in Binghamton, New York as an anchor and reporter at WIVT-TV before moving to San Antonio, where she worked as a reporter for KENS-TV. She also spent 6 years reporting for KCNC-TV in Denver before returning to CBS 11 in 2015.

She's been on the frontlines of Presidential elections, Congressional hearings, hurricanes, floods, wildfires, and national breaking news stories, including the Aurora, Colorado movie theatre shooting and Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.

Brooke considers her role as a journalist a privilege and an honor. She is grateful to have the chance to meet North Texans and to share the experiences that shape our communities.

Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen went far at the Miss America Outstanding Teen competition last week. Competing against 51 other candidates in Dallas, J-Belle Kimbrell was named second runner-up and won $4,000 in prizes. Previously winning Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen over the summer as well as on-stage question and overall talent, the former Miss Southlake's Outstanding Teen finished in the top three of the competition, beating competitors from states including Minnesota, New York and Arizona. J-Belle also made top ad sales with $1,000 and raised third runner-up for fundraising with $250, according to a media release.
Two Texas communities devastated by mass shootings join forces

SAN ANTONIO — Two communities connected by tragedy are joining forces. On May 18, 2018, a shooting at Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, killed 10 people. Nearly four years later, 21 more innocent souls lost their lives at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, families from both towns...
Central Texas parents capture back to school memories

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s back to school for thousands of kids across Central Texas this week and it wouldn’t be back to class without first day pictures taken by proud pictures. KWTX asked for submissions and received photographs of students at districts including Waco, Midway, Oglesby, Lorena,...
What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?

Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
Three of TX’s top most wanted fugitives have been captured

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested on August 9 in Waco, Texas. Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested on August 10 in Houston, Texas. Bruce […]
Alex Jones’ lawyer faces disciplinary hearing in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is facing scrutiny from a Connecticut judge, who began hearing testimony Wednesday on whether the lawyer should be disciplined for giving other attorneys for Jones highly sensitive documents, including medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
