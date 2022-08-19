Brook Rogers

CBS 11 News

Brooke Rogers first joined the CBS 11 News Team in 2005 as a general assignment news reporter. As a 20-year veteran of TV news, she is proud to call North Texas home and to tell the stories that impact the community.

An award-winning reporter and a native of Boston, Brooke attended Duke University with a major in Political Science. She then received a Master's Degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

She began her career in Binghamton, New York as an anchor and reporter at WIVT-TV before moving to San Antonio, where she worked as a reporter for KENS-TV. She also spent 6 years reporting for KCNC-TV in Denver before returning to CBS 11 in 2015.

She's been on the frontlines of Presidential elections, Congressional hearings, hurricanes, floods, wildfires, and national breaking news stories, including the Aurora, Colorado movie theatre shooting and Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.

Brooke considers her role as a journalist a privilege and an honor. She is grateful to have the chance to meet North Texans and to share the experiences that shape our communities.