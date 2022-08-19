Six years after The Glass Menagerie and four years before Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Tennessee Williams turned his eye on an Italian immigrant community living in Mississippi in The Rose Tattoo, which depicts a seamstress’ journey from happy wife to sudden widow paralyzed by grief. The play ran for nearly a year on Broadway and had several successful revivals, but today it’s remembered, if it’s remembered, for Anna Magnani winning the Best Actress Oscar for her role in the 1955 film adaptation.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO