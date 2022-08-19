Read full article on original website
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The Real Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
Learn about the Masonic Prince Hall Shriners
ST. LOUIS – Last week the Masonic Prince Hall Shriners took over the streets of St. Louis with their mini cars and fezes people are like who are these Shriners, what is their purpose?. The Honorable Eric R. Myers serves as the 45th imperial potentate and joined us to...
St. Louisan builds Gateway Arch in Minecraft
A St. Louis resident builds the downtown arch area in a popular game called Minecraft.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
St. Louis American
Aja La’Starr Owens' poem for Mike Brown
For Mike Brown, Aja La’Starr Owens wrote a poem, ‘Value of a man,’ the day he was slain, August 9, 2014, and recited it at the 2022 Michael Brown Foundation Awards Gala and fundraiser on Sat. August 6, 2022 at Marriott St. Louis Airport. 📷 Dawn Suggs...
LOOK: Missouri WR Luther Burden Signs Unique NIL Deal
Burden gets his own chip with Old Vienna, a St. Louis based chip company
4 people killed in separate shootings across St. Louis on Sunday
ST. LOUIS — Four people were killed in separate shootings across the St. Louis area on Sunday. The first shooting happened at around 6:18 p.m. in the 5900 block of Theodore Avenue in north St. Louis. Police officers responded to a call for a shooting and found the victim in the street suffering from puncture wounds.
Free breakfast entree from Chick-Fil-A
If your back-to-school mornings are a little choatic this week Chick-Fil-A wants to help.
Granite City hosts Steel Worker Rally
Granite city steelworkers rallied Saturday, August 20 after an announcement by United States Steel that it's entering a "non-binding letter of intent" with Sun-Coke Energy Inc.
State Senator argues St. Louis Police should be under state control again
State Senator Nick Schroer of St. Charles County plans to introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session to strip St. Louis of local control of its police department.
City Gear and Nike host Cutz For Kids back-to-school event
City Gear and Nike are hosting Cutz For Kids Back-to-School event at City Gear in Jennings.
Police share pic of suspected gunman in south St. Louis homicide
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have released an image showing the suspected gunman responsible for a recent south city murder.
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
Back-to-school giveaway at Busch Stadium
Cardinals Care - the baseball team's charity arm was helping kids get ready for back-to-school Saturday.
multihousingnews.com
Draper and Kramer Announces St. Louis Property Completion
Gershman Mortgage originated a $44.4 million HUD loan for the project’s construction. Draper and Kramer Inc. has announced the completion of Moda at the Hill, a 225-unit rental community in St. Louis, Mo. Gershman Mortgage provided a $44.4 million HUD loan for the development in August 2021, according to Yardi Matrix data.
Man shot to death in north St. Louis Sunday evening
ST. LOUIS — Police said they are investigating a deadly Sunday evening shooting in north St. Louis. Police said the shooting happened on Theodore Avenue near Riverview Boulevard in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood at around 6:15 p.m. Police said the victim was shot in the head. He...
KMOV
1 dead in north St. Louis shooting Monday afternoon
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday afternoon. Few details have been released, but police told News 4 that a man was shot in the head around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Lee and Obear. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Review: The Rose Tattoo Winningly Explores Love Sicilian style
Six years after The Glass Menagerie and four years before Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Tennessee Williams turned his eye on an Italian immigrant community living in Mississippi in The Rose Tattoo, which depicts a seamstress’ journey from happy wife to sudden widow paralyzed by grief. The play ran for nearly a year on Broadway and had several successful revivals, but today it’s remembered, if it’s remembered, for Anna Magnani winning the Best Actress Oscar for her role in the 1955 film adaptation.
'We are responding to a great need': Urban League helps thousands of St. Louis area flood victims
ST. LOUIS — It's been nearly one month since historic flooding damaged many homes and businesses across the St. Louis area, and the cleanup is far from over. Thousands of families showed up at the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis for assistance on Saturday, Aug. 20. James Clark,...
Smoke spews from vacant north St. Louis warehouse fire
A three-story vacant warehouse went up in flames Saturday morning in north St. Louis.
timesnewspapers.com
A Block Party Celebration On Simmons Avenue
The Simmons Hill 900 Neighborhood’s inaugural “Rock The Block Party” was on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in conjunction with the National Neighborhood Night Out. About 50 residents, adults and children, attended the gathering, which included entertainment from Gary Hochberg on guitar, Celia The Entertainer, a visit from members of the Kirkwood Fire Department and Kirkwood EMTs. Kirkwood Council Member Liz Gibbons was on hand, as was a face painting artist and sketch artist.
