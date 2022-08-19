Read full article on original website
Related
mmanews.com
McGregor Advocates No Family At Fights After Usman Loss
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has assessed the decision to have family present at fights following Kamaru Usman‘s defeat at UFC 278. This past Saturday, Usman targeted another in-Octagon family celebration following a sixth successful defense of the welterweight title he’d held since 2019. But instead, he awoke to the sight of arena lights and a jubilant Leon Edwards soaking in the arena noise, which he’d invoked with a truly vicious head-kick knockout.
mmanews.com
Kamaru Usman Continues To Take UFC 278 KO Loss In Stride
Kamaru Usman is continuing to remain positive after having his welterweight reign ended this past weekend at UFC 278. Through four rounds of Saturday’s main event, it appeared to be business as usual for “The Nigerian Nightmare.” Aside from a rough first round, which saw him taken down for the first time, Usman’s imposing wrestling game was once again doing the job for him against Leon Edwards.
mmanews.com
UFC 278 Final Faceoffs, Odds, & Full Card Preview
UFC 278 is right around the corner, and MMA News is here to get you primed for all the action with the final faceoffs, odds, and full-card preview. UFC 278 takes place from tomorrow night, Saturday, August 20, 2022, from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The event will be headlined by pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman looking to remind Leon Edwards and the rest of the welterweight division that they are still very much experiencing a real-time Nightmare.
mmanews.com
Watch: Israel Adesanya Reacts To Usman’s UFC 278 KO Loss
Israel Adesanya had a genuine reaction watching the UFC 278 main event go down on Saturday night. UFC 278 saw a new UFC welterweight champion crowned as Leon Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman in the fifth round of their fight. Fans all over the world looked on in shock as the dominant champion Usman lay on the canvas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mmanews.com
Merab Dvalishvili Says José Aldo Told Him He’s Retiring
UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili has brought some insight to his Octagon conversation with José Aldo following their UFC 278 fight. Dvalishvili used his grappling and ferocious pace to defeat Aldo via a unanimous decision at UFC 278. He has now won eight in a row and could potentially be on the verge of a bantamweight title shot.
mmanews.com
Harry Hunsucker To UFC: Australian Opponent Again?
Harry Hunsucker is beginning to get sick of the sight of Australian fighters standing across from him inside the Octagon. Despite being 0-2 in the UFC and just 7-5 in professional MMA, Hunsucker is set to have the chance to impress in a pay-per-view main card opener tonight in Utah. There, “The Hurricane” will be looking to return to the win column having suffered quick first-round knockout losses to Tai Tuivasa and Justin Tafa at heavyweight.
mmanews.com
White: Merab Didn’t Help Himself With UFC 278 Performance
UFC President Dana White feels bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili didn’t capitalize on an opportunity to make a name for himself at UFC 278. Dvalishvili used a relentless pace and opportunistic grappling to defeat José Aldo at UFC 278 via a unanimous decision. He’s now won eight fights in a row and could be on the verge of a potential bantamweight title shot, despite shutting down a fight with his teammate Aljamain Sterling.
mmanews.com
White Teases Stadium Venue For Edwards/Usman 3
UFC President Dana White is looking to potentially make history in setting the scene for a Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman trilogy. Edwards and Usman battled in a rematch years in the making in the UFC 278 headliner on Saturday night. With less than a minute left in the fight, Edwards registered a head kick knockout of Usman as it appeared he was going to lose a decision to the pound-for-pound best.
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Detonates One-Shot KO Bomb On Opponent
Middleweight MMA fighter Armen Torosyan threw a right hook to the chin of Vlas Dubrovin that slept him before he hit the canvas. Torosyan and Dubrovin helped get the action started on the Open Fighting Championship 22 prelims on Thursday in Samara, RU. Dubrovin was making his professional MMA debut while Torosyan was looking to win his third straight fight.
mmanews.com
MMA Twitter Reacts To Merab Dvalishvili Defeating José Aldo
UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili continued to pave his way to a title shot with a unanimous decision win over José Aldo at UFC 278. Dvalishvili and Aldo battled in a featured main card bout at UFC 278. The winner looked to move one step closer to a potential title shot at 135lbs.
mmanews.com
Khabib Ponders If Usman Will Be The Same After UFC 278 KO
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has questioned how such a brutal knockout loss will affect former welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman moving forward. Having brushed past the challenges posed by Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington, and Jorge Masvidal en route to five successful defenses, Usman hoped to add a sixth to his reign this past weekend at UFC 278.
mmanews.com
UFC 278 Performance Bonus Winners
It didn’t appear to be a particularly strong event on paper, but UFC 278 ended up producing some of the best highlights of the year. The card wasn’t as heavy on finishes as some UFC events have been as of late, and it was the very first fight of the night and final pair of bouts that ended up accounting for the bonuses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
Aldo On Dvalishvili: If No One Wants To Fight Him, I Will
UFC bantamweight José Aldo has explained why he accepted a fight against lower-ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili,. Tonight at UFC 278, Aldo will look to continue his late-career surge towards a second piece of gold. The former featherweight champion, who is still widely regarded as the GOAT at 145 pounds, has found form since suffering three consecutive defeats to Alexander Volkanovski, Marlon Moraes, and Petr Yan.
mmanews.com
Perry Channels Inner-Leavitt, Tells Page “I’mma Twerk On You”
It seems like the name of the game is ‘twerk on a Brit in London’ at the moment, and Mike Perry is the latest American to outline that goal for his trip across the pond. At UFC London last month, there were a host of narratives at play — could Tom Aspinall crack the top five against Curtis Blaydes? Would Molly McCann repeat her spinning success from March? Could Alexander Gustafsson recapture his form of old? What will fans witness, a twerk or a teabag?
mmanews.com
MMA Twitter Reacts To Mike Perry Defeating Page At BKFC 27
Mike Perry’s upset win over Bellator star Michael “Venom” Page at Bare Knuckle FC 27 prompted reactions across the MMA community. Perry and Page went past the five scheduled rounds to a sudden death sixth round, with Perry taking home a majority decision. As many predicted, the two brawlers went back and forth in their bare-knuckle boxing match.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Slams His Opponent To Sleep At AUFC 40
MMA fighter Ahmed Abdelaziz showed no mercy to his opponent in earning a brutal slam knockout at Arabian Ultimate Fighting Championship 40. Abdelaziz competed on the AUFC 40 card in Cairo, EG this past weekend. It didn’t take long for him to impose his will, pick up his opponent and slam him to the canvas for the finish.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
Dana White Apologized To Paulo Costa After Early USADA Testing
UFC President Dana White apologized to middleweight Paulo Costa on behalf of USADA following Costa getting blood tested just before weigh-ins on Friday. Costa defeated former middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, in the UFC 278 co-main event on Saturday. It was a back-and-forth war between the two middleweights, with Costa coming out victorious via a unanimous decision.
mmanews.com
Gordon: You Can Still Reach The Top After Previously Shooting Dope
Jared Gordon has big plans for his next fight after UFC 278, although the location may bring up both good and bad memories for him. “Flash” will take on Leonardo Santos in a lightweight contest as part of the UFC 278 prelims in Salt Lake City. Gordon was previously riding a 3-fight win streak before he was submitted by Grant Dawson in the third round of their fight last April.
mmanews.com
White Raises Doubt About Jon Jones’ UFC 282 Status
UFC President Dana White remains hesitant about bringing Jon Jones back to Las Vegas following Jones’ recent tease of a return at UFC 282 on Dec. 10. Jones has been out for more than two years since vacating the light heavyweight title following a win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. He’s been working towards a return at heavyweight but has yet to have a fight formally in the works or close to coming to fruition.
Comments / 0