mauinow.com
First community-based subsistence fishing area begins five-year evaluation process
During the administration of Gov. David Ige, three critical near-shore marine environments received additional protections, to sustain them well into the future. In 2014, the Hā‘ena community established the state’s first Community-based Subsistence Fishing Area. Designed to sustainably support the consumptive needs of the Hā‘ena ahupua‘a utilizing culturally rooted community-based management to ensure the sustainability of nearshore ocean resources.
mauinow.com
FIRST Robotics teams invited to apply for 2022 grants from $500 to $3,000
Eligible student robotics teams on Oʻahu, Maui and Molokaʻi are invited to apply for The Bayer Fund’s 2022 FIRST Robotics Grant program. Open to FIRST Robotics Competition, FIRST Tech Challenge, FIRST Lego League Challenge, and FIRST Lego League Explore teams, the program offers grants ranging from $500 to $3,000 per team to inspire and nurture students’ interest in science, technology, engineering and math.
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Aug. 21, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Aug. 21, 2022. May they rest in peace. On Aug. 12, 2022, Richard E. Cosgrove II died at Maui Memorial Medical Center, in Wailuku, Maui. He was 83 years old. Richard is survived by seven of his children, 11 grandchildren plus one on the...
Gardeners can receive up to $5k from this grant
Home gardeners will be eligible to receive up to $5,000 because of a $3 million grant that was provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause. “Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference,” said Mike Rompel, Domino’s Pizza Hawaii franchisee.
mauinow.com
Reservations Required for AARP Hawaiʻi Shredding Event, Sept. 10
After a two-year pandemic delay, AARP Hawaiʻi, in partnership with Access Corporation, will hold a free document shredding and food drive event on Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Maui. In a change from previous years, appointments must be made to drop off documents for shredding. Those without an appointment will be turned away.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Study: Out-of-state buyers aren’t the only ones to blame for Hawaii’s hot housing market
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s median home price is well above $1 million. Out-of-state buyers have been long blamed for driving up the cost, but a recent study shows they aren’t the only ones at fault. Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, which conducted the study, said government regulations also play...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Halau seeks help after fire guts historic 1929 Holualoa Theatre near Kailua-Kona
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A historic structure just outside of Kailua-Kona on Hawaii Island was destroyed by a raging fire Sunday morning -- leaving a hula halau without a home and supplies. The 1929 Holualoa Theatre was home to several community organizations, including Kumu Lehua Bray’s Hula Maunalei Halau for the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale
At last check Sunday, the suspect remains at large as the investigation continues. So far, Hawaii has had 18 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the islands. Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
hawaiinewsnow.com
This Maui man on a mission to help families fighting cancer by easing their financial burdens
Jim Mendoza takes us down memory lane and looks at the work of Kini Popo. What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
KITV.com
City to meet to discuss new protocols following expletive Hawaii license plate debacle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year-long eyesore for drivers. It's been spotted around Oahu, and several viewers have contacted KITV4 to complain about the license plate expletive.
KITV.com
Council reinforces push to ban rental campers on Maui
Amid the ongoing legislative movement to cap the number of tourists on Maui, isle lawmakers introduced a new resolution Thursday proposing to outlaw what is referred to as "mobile vacation dwellings," or vehicles that visitors are renting out to stay in. Resolution 22-181 aims to define the car rentals as...
Roving water wagon helps Ahuimanu residents
A 16-inch watermain break at the end of Malumalu Place in Ahuimanu on Oahu is being worked on, according to the Honolulu Board of Water Supply.
Limited options for consumer relief as electric bills soar
Electric bills on Oahu are going to jump because oil has to be used until more clean power sources are online. Relief options are out there, but some are ill-timed to help with bigger bills coming up in just weeks.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Escape to Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows in Maui
Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, one of Hawaii’s original oceanfront escapes that has charmed guests for generations. Located on world-renowned Ka’anapali Beach, the iconic resort unfolds across 27 acres of sun-kissed, tropical gardens and offers an island-inspired ambiance in a regal, beachy and timeless setting. Royal Lahaina was one of Maui’s first resorts and it’s now under new ownership and management with a refreshed brand identity and updated guest experience that ushers in a new era for the evolving locale.
recordpatriot.com
Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain
HONOLULU (AP) — For more than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians that's also one of the finest places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state...
Charging stations in Hawaii: ‘Not enough and full’
Mililani resident Amy Yonashiro bought a plug-in hybrid and says having backup fuel is important when charging stalls are not available.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Go Big and Predatory: Southwest Hawaii And Costco
Comments get us going. This morning’s statement from Guy caught our attention about his take on Southwest Hawaii and Costco. Whether you agree or disagree, there are some excellent takeaways to consider. Southwest is so predatory and will sell cheap seats to hurt their competitors. Remember when Costco was...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiian monk seal pup from Mānana Island transported for critical care
The Marine Mammal Center's Ke Kai Ola hospital in Kailua-Kona admitted an endangered Hawaiian monk seal suffering from malnutrition. The female pup named Malama was found on Mānana Island — also known as Rabbit Island — off the coast of the eastern end of Oʻahu. “Malama...
KITV.com
Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government
NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
