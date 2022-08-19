ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

First community-based subsistence fishing area begins five-year evaluation process

During the administration of Gov. David Ige, three critical near-shore marine environments received additional protections, to sustain them well into the future. In 2014, the Hā‘ena community established the state’s first Community-based Subsistence Fishing Area. Designed to sustainably support the consumptive needs of the Hā‘ena ahupua‘a utilizing culturally rooted community-based management to ensure the sustainability of nearshore ocean resources.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

FIRST Robotics teams invited to apply for 2022 grants from $500 to $3,000

Eligible student robotics teams on Oʻahu, Maui and Molokaʻi are invited to apply for The Bayer Fund’s 2022 FIRST Robotics Grant program. Open to FIRST Robotics Competition, FIRST Tech Challenge, FIRST Lego League Challenge, and FIRST Lego League Explore teams, the program offers grants ranging from $500 to $3,000 per team to inspire and nurture students’ interest in science, technology, engineering and math.
LEGO
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Aug. 21, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Aug. 21, 2022. May they rest in peace. On Aug. 12, 2022, Richard E. Cosgrove II died at Maui Memorial Medical Center, in Wailuku, Maui. He was 83 years old. Richard is survived by seven of his children, 11 grandchildren plus one on the...
WAILUKU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transportation Planning#The Maui Mpo Policy Board
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause. “Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference,” said Mike Rompel, Domino’s Pizza Hawaii franchisee.
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Reservations Required for AARP Hawaiʻi Shredding Event, Sept. 10

After a two-year pandemic delay, AARP Hawaiʻi, in partnership with Access Corporation, will hold a free document shredding and food drive event on Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Maui. In a change from previous years, appointments must be made to drop off documents for shredding. Those without an appointment will be turned away.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale

At last check Sunday, the suspect remains at large as the investigation continues. So far, Hawaii has had 18 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the islands. Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

This Maui man on a mission to help families fighting cancer by easing their financial burdens

Jim Mendoza takes us down memory lane and looks at the work of Kini Popo. What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
HEALTH
KITV.com

Council reinforces push to ban rental campers on Maui

Amid the ongoing legislative movement to cap the number of tourists on Maui, isle lawmakers introduced a new resolution Thursday proposing to outlaw what is referred to as "mobile vacation dwellings," or vehicles that visitors are renting out to stay in. Resolution 22-181 aims to define the car rentals as...
POLITICS
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Escape to Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows in Maui

Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, one of Hawaii’s original oceanfront escapes that has charmed guests for generations. Located on world-renowned Ka’anapali Beach, the iconic resort unfolds across 27 acres of sun-kissed, tropical gardens and offers an island-inspired ambiance in a regal, beachy and timeless setting. Royal Lahaina was one of Maui’s first resorts and it’s now under new ownership and management with a refreshed brand identity and updated guest experience that ushers in a new era for the evolving locale.
HAWAII STATE
recordpatriot.com

Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain

HONOLULU (AP) — For more than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians that's also one of the finest places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Go Big and Predatory: Southwest Hawaii And Costco

Comments get us going. This morning’s statement from Guy caught our attention about his take on Southwest Hawaii and Costco. Whether you agree or disagree, there are some excellent takeaways to consider. Southwest is so predatory and will sell cheap seats to hurt their competitors. Remember when Costco was...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government

NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
NAALEHU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy