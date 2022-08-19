Carry your earbuds in style with the Twelve South AirSnap for AirPods (3rd gen.) protective case. Made entirely of leather, it not only holds your AirPods but also protects them. Furthermore, compatible with the 3rd-gen earbuds, it also charges them. Offering a colorful carry option, it also protects your wireless charging case while allowing you to use it. So you don’t have to remove the AirSnap to power up your buds. Moreover, you can also charge them via the cable without removing the case. It comes with an included S-clip, which you can detach if you wish. This makes it easy to attach to your bag, purse, keys, or anywhere else. Finally, you’ll love the adorable nylon wristlet, which provides a third way to keep your AirPods close to you.

