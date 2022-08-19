Read full article on original website
LG CineBeam HU915QB & HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projectors provide vibrant images
Watch your favorite shows with the LG CineBeam HU915QB & HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projectors. With a stylish design, both produce a sharp 90″ image when only 5.6 centimeters from the wall. Incredibly, they produce a huge 120″ picture at a distance of only 18.3 centimeters. Offering advanced projection technology, they give you amazing at-home cinematic experiences. First, the HU915QE offers 3,700 ANSI lumens and a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Then, the HU915QB delivers 3,000 ANSI lumens. Offering 3-channel laser technology, they have a separate light source for each RGB color, producing vivid images even in bright conditions. Furthermore, they use HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping, Brightness Optimizer II, Adaptive Contrast, and more. Enjoy the webOS smart platform for streaming services and wirelessly stream via Screen Mirroring, Apple AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth. Finally, they have a built-in 2.2-channel 40W speaker and connect to up to 2 speakers simultaneously.
Native Union Curve Strap for Apple Watch adds a unique touch with a sleek, striped design
Get the signature Native Union striped design for your Apple Watch with the Native Union Curve Strap for Apple Watch. This strap comes with a sleek look and a striking stripe design that make it a great everyday staple for your collection. Additionally, the strap design is an ideal balance of full-day comfort and all-occasion versatility. There’s also an inner ridge detailing that keeps the silicone from sticking to your skin. Available in 2 colors—black and sage—this Apple Watch strap is a must-have accessory, blending with your day and night looks. Furthermore, this Apple Watch strap is also a great option for those who live an active life. In fact, the ridges on the inner side minimize chafing and perspiration.
GRAYL 16.9oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle is a hiking must-have that fits in any backpack
Get clean, great tasting drinking water in just 10 seconds with the GRAYL 16.9oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle. This compact and portable water purifier is a hiking accessory you can easily carry in your backpack. All you have to do is fill it with water, press it, and drink. Incredibly, this purifier bottle removes all waterborne pathogens. It also comes with a replaceable purifier cartridge rated for 300 cycles, which is about 150 liters. With zero setup and on-the-go filtration functionalities, this water purifier makes a great accessory every global traveler must have in their kit. Additionally, the travel-friendly design comes in 5 amazing colors: Mojave Redrock, Forager Moss, Midnight Granite, Forest Blue, and Camp Black. Getting access to purified drinking water on the go is now a breeze.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 folding smartphone has a shape-shifting design & immersive displays
Enjoy multiple immersive displays on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 folding smartphone. With a customizable form factor, this phone boasts a shape-shifting design that includes the 7.6″ Main Screen with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and discreet Under Display Camera. The large screen optimizes social media apps and streaming services—even watch shows hands-free with Flex mode. Then, use the Flex Mode Touchpad to pause, rewind, and play. Furthermore, this is a great phone for multitasking thanks to its Taskbar, which provides a layout similar to a PC and provides access to your favorite and recent apps. It offers swipe gestures to instantly switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split your screen in half. Moreover, Google apps support drag-and-drop, while Google Meet lets you participate in virtual co-activities. And Microsoft’s Office suite provides more information on the screen. Finally, the S Pen functionality enables on-the-go drawing and notetaking.
2Hold couch & laptop table lets you work and relax by simply changing the height
Do more from the comfort of your sofa with the 2Hold couch & laptop table. In fact, this all-in-one gadget is ideal for both work and relaxation—just adjust the height to your comfort level. It’s everything from a laptop, phone, and gadget stand to a snack holder and self-balancing cupholder. Moreover, its lightweight, compact, and modular design makes it easy for you to take with you around the house or to an Airbnb for the weekend. The 4 built-in plastic containers hold your favorite snacks and even a drink as you sit and chill watching your favorite show. Then, the 2 slide-out hangers can hold a game controller, popcorn bag, or napkin. There are even included bag clips to keep your chips in place! Mount a headphone holder accessory to keep your listening device on hand. Finally, don’t worry about stains or spills thanks to the wood’s coating.
LG TONE Free T90Q Dolby Atmos wireless earbuds enhance listening with Dolby Head Tracking
Experience Dolby Head Tracking with the LG TONE Free T90Q Dolby Atmos wireless earbuds. These earbuds enable you to enjoy sound as you move. In fact, they let you always be in the center of the scene. With an integrated audio virtualizer by LG, these wireless earbuds easily add clarity to anything you listen to. It’s so real that you might feel that all of that audio is actually happening in your head. Additionally, the Graphene speaker driver is made of a strong, lightweight material. It gives you better audio clarity and reduced vibration. There’s also a 4-mic system that recognizes what type of conversation you’re having and adjusts the microphone. It gives you the best active noise cancelation level based on your environment, offering you your best audio experience on the go.
Wair Mk1 Ultra boxer briefs for all men have a design inspired by SpaceX and space tech
Don more than a pair of functional boxer briefs when you wear the Wair Mk1 Ultra boxer briefs for all men. Made by ex-Tesla employees, they not only feature a SpaceX theme but also include design concepts inspired by space tech. Available in just 2 sizes, they adapt to changing body shapes for comfort. Moreover, the front side of the boxer briefs has 3D-printed Braille so everyone knows which side is the front. Additionally, these 100% digital native boxer briefs adapt to all situations, letting you focus on what inspires you—not what bothers you. Boasting incredible breathability, the UltraBreathe material blends elasticity, airflow, and comfort. Then, the Wair Mk1 offer ultra-stretch abilities by merging 6 sizes into 2 to fit all body types and weight changes. Finally, they went through an AI FIT modeling process to simulate body heat distribution and ensure optimal ventilation.
ClipperCreek by Enphase HCS-50 EV Level 2 Charger is rated for indoor or outdoor use
Mount the ClipperCreek by Enphase HCS-50 EV Charger Level 2 charging station in a permanent location on your wall. In fact, choose an indoor or outdoor spot thanks to its sealed NEMA 4 enclosure. Moreover, with a 25′ cable, it lets you park almost anywhere and organize your garage with its cable wrap and holster. Additionally, this safety-certified gadget works with all EVs sold in North America, including Kia Soul, Honda Clarity, and more. Furthermore, it has an easy-to-install design, lights to indicate charging status, and minimal standby power consumption. And this 40-amp, 240-volt, 9.6 kW hardwired charger has a built-in reclosure timer that continues checking conditions and begins charging again as soon as possible. Finally, ground fault protection with a fully automated self-test eliminates the need for you to test it. Overall, add a sleek, useful gadget to your setup.
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro adventure smartwatch provides features for outdoorsy people
Wear the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro adventure smartwatch anywhere you go. Designed for those who love the outdoors, this feature-packed watch is durable enough for wherever you want to go. Hike, cycle, and more while wearing this smartwatch, which uses enhanced Sapphire Crystal on its display to resist wear and tear. Not only that, but its durable titanium casing also protects the display with a protruded bezel design. Furthermore, its D-Buckle Sport Band offers durability, sleekness, and a clean fit. Its incredible battery is 60% larger than that of the Galaxy Watch4, and the watch has a GPX feature as well. Share your routes with friends via the Samsung Health app when you use Route Workout. And download hiking and cycling routes as well. Helpful turn-by-turn directions keep you on track, and the Track back feature helps you follow the same route home.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone has a compact clamshell design & FlexCam feature
Take selfies or shoot hands-free videos at various angles with the Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone. Thanks to the FlexCam feature, this foldable is optimized for most popular social media platforms. In fact, you can actually take high-quality selfies right from the Cover Screen with the upgraded Quick Shot. Ideal for content creators and vloggers, this smartphone makes recording videos a breeze. The main benefit of having this smartphone is its effortless design that can help you do your daily tasks, such as taking calls or texting, even without opening your phone. Additional features include a slimmer hinge, straightened edges, contrasting hazed back glass, and glossy metal frames. Available in 4 amazing colors, this smartphone comes with storage options up to 1 terabyte.
hardgraft Bear Hug snug iPhone case has a classic design and a slim fit for your phone
Give your iPhone a comfy case with the hardgraft Bear Hug snug iPhone case. Its side-seam-free design provides your phone with a truly snug fit. Thanks to the opening on both sides, it lets you comfortably access your iPhone. And that’s when it has this case on. Choose either the traditional leather or vegan leather option, which are both made to the highest of standards. Locally sourced from Italy, the leather used comes in a classic color. Together with the timeless design and aesthetic, this case is something that will age beautifully over time. Additionally, the push buttons won’t touch your iPhone. So, if you plan to upgrade your iPhone case or give someone a new case, this is a great one to go for.
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 insightful smartwatch motivates you to improve your fitness
Stay apprised of your overall health when you wear the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 insightful smartwatch. Designed to motivate you to improve your fitness, it offers an optimized design and technology to promote wellness. First, it offers advanced sleep coaching that analyzes your sleep patterns to create a 5-week program. This includes useful checklists and tips that help you create better sleep habits. Then, the 3-in-1 bioactive sensor IC has a curved design that gets close to your skin, providing accurate heart rate and wellness readings. Not only that, but it also has a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor (BIA) and an Optical Heart Rate Sensor. The former reads body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, and basal metabolic rate. And the latter monitors your heart rate during workouts and recovery. With an improved battery life than the previous model, it also offers fast charging to get you up and running.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds have a coaxial 2-way speaker for rich sound
Travel with Hi-Fi sound in your ear when you have the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds. These earbuds come with a coaxial 2-way speaker, which provides rich sound quality. Together with their seamless connectivity and comfortable fit, these earbuds make it super easy for you to take calls or listen to music on the go. In fact, their 24-bit Hi-Fi audio will let you enjoy music at its best. To be more specific, every note sounds like the real thing at a concert would. Additionally, the earbuds also include 3 high Signal-to-Noise Ratio microphones for better Active Noise Cancellation. You can also easily switch to in-person conversation with Voice Detect. With 360-degree audio, these wireless earbuds make a great fit for your active lifestyle.
SEPTEM HUNT MINI rechargeable EDC flashlight also has a tiny little pry bar on one end
Use a small, powerful gadget: the SEPTEM HUNT MINI rechargeable EDC flashlight. With a tiny pry bar on the opposite end of the flashlight, it lets you open anything as you light your way. Not only that, but the pry bar also works as a flat-head screwdriver. Moreover, this USB Type-C rechargeable flashlight offers fast charging to 100% in just an hour. Additionally, its ternary lithium battery has a long runtime. And the Grade 5 titanium material has either a Polished Finish or Stonewashed Finish. Choose from 3 LED color options: white, UV, and Red. The Red provides better nighttime vision for stargazing, navigation, and reading. And the UV light verifies currency and IDs, while also protecting you with germ and ﬂuid detection. With a built-in resistor to prevent overheating, this gadget is also easy to rotate when turning on/off and using the pry bar.
Twelve South AirSnap for AirPods (3rd gen.) protective case has an S-clip for attachment
Carry your earbuds in style with the Twelve South AirSnap for AirPods (3rd gen.) protective case. Made entirely of leather, it not only holds your AirPods but also protects them. Furthermore, compatible with the 3rd-gen earbuds, it also charges them. Offering a colorful carry option, it also protects your wireless charging case while allowing you to use it. So you don’t have to remove the AirSnap to power up your buds. Moreover, you can also charge them via the cable without removing the case. It comes with an included S-clip, which you can detach if you wish. This makes it easy to attach to your bag, purse, keys, or anywhere else. Finally, you’ll love the adorable nylon wristlet, which provides a third way to keep your AirPods close to you.
Cheerble KiTiDOT Amusing Collar wearable cat toy lets your kitty chase a red laser dot
Give your kitty a smart companion for hunting in the form of the Cheerble KiTiDOT Amusing Collar wearable cat toy. This smart cat toy lets your cat run after an elusive red dot. In return, they can easily satisfy their need for hunting things all the time. In fact, the toy does this entire process in a safer way because your cat doesn’t actually kill anything. Additionally, it’s a toy that uses a low-intensity laser and also includes auto power off to ensure maximum safety. The design is tailored for cats and kittens and comes with 3 beam modes to choose from. You can also unlock different hunting plays by adjusting how far it projects ahead of your cat. Overall, this is definitely a nontoxic smart device your cat will love to wear!
Kublet Nano mini desk monitor has a mixed platform to display a variety of data types
Display pretty much anything you want on the Kublet Nano mini desk monitor. Designed to let you easily track prices from the convenience of your desktop, this mini monitor lets you send any data you want to it. This elegant, real-time stock and crypto price terminal showcases price and chart information for your selected ticker. Overall, make yourself a more effective trader with the Kublet Nano. It keeps you apprised of your financial information while you work. So you don’t have to worry about opening apps on your phone and checking tickers throughout the day. Instead, you’ll have your preferred real-time information right where you want it. This tiny, sleek financial dashboard works with a user-friendly UI software that natively supports a variety of data. In fact, anyone can choose what data they want from a simple drop-down menu without having to know how to code.
Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd gen) flexible iPad arm has a weighted base & shelf clamp
Work comfortably with the Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd gen) flexible iPad arm. This flexible arm includes a weighted desktop base and an adjustable shelf clamp. Use it for everything from recipes to work presentations. In fact, this iPhone or iPad arm can help you get through your day with your mobile devices even more easily. It comes in 2 colors—black or matte white—to match your desk or workspace. In fact, this arm lets you use your iPad or iPhone in infinite positions, heights, and angles. Additionally, the new QuickSwitch tab allows you to switch between Desktop Base and Adjustable Clamp in seconds. It’s time to free your hands and get more creative with your video content, with endless possibilities.
sleepme Dock Pro Sleep System has nearly 2x the cooling power of previous systems
Make the most of your sleep routine with the sleepme Dock Pro Sleep System. This system includes one Dock Pro control unit (2 for WE) and one Chilipad Pro mattress pad. Additionally, the new patent-pending system has industry-leading cooling capacity. It has nearly twice the cooling power of the previous systems. In fact, the sleep system is also very quiet and produces just 41–46 decibels of ambient noise. Moreover, you can easily fit this under the bed. And you can control your system’s sleep schedules and temperature while away from home. Additional features include a new removable water reservoir and air filter. This will help you keep it in optimal condition. To add to this, the cool and comfortable Chilipad Pro with Hydrolayer technology ensures you get your best sleep possible.
20 Gadgets under $20—the best tech gadgets to buy on a budget
Need a last-minute gift? Or maybe you want to upgrade a few things around the house. Whatever your shopping goals, you can still stay on budget with these 20 gadgets under $20. Yes, even when everything’s getting more expensive, you can get great prices on everything from Wyze products to Mr. Coffee.
