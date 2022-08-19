Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Harry Styles on His Upcoming Album, Sexuality, Therapy and Most Valuable Lesson About Love
Harry Styles can add a new achievement to his list of grand accomplishments: becoming Rolling Stone‘s first-ever global cover star. For such an important interview, the international superstar opened up about a variety of topics, including working on new music, his sexuality, attending therapy, the most important lesson he’s learned from his loved ones and more.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
ETOnline.com
Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
RELATED PEOPLE
LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32
LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
Malcolm D. Lee and Dayna Lynne North Tease the ‘Midlife Metamorphosis’ at the Heart of ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’
Filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee has long considered how he’d wrap up the stories of “The Best Man” crew — Lance (Morris Chestnut), Shelby (Melissa De Sousa), Harper (Taye Diggs), Candace (Regina Hall), Quentin (Terrence Howard), Robyn (Sanaa Lathan), Jordan (Nia Long) and Murch (Harold Perrineau). And after two box-office blockbuster movies, the creator/executive producer/co-showrunner confirms that “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” is really the end. “I don’t have any other story to tell with this friend group. I want to finish what I started,” Lee told Variety, as he prepared to debut the first footage from the limited series during...
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Renewed For 15th Season At VH1
RuPaul’s Drag Race has been renewed for a new installment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the acclaimed competition series is set to return for a 15th season on VH1. With the upcoming season, the show will pass the 200-episode count. The first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race aired in 2009, first produced by World of Wonder for Logo TV and WOW Presents Plus. The show was eventually moved to VH1 in the ninth season. RuPaul has served as the host, mentor, and head judge of the series during its entire time on-air.More from VIBE.comRuPaul Becomes Most-Decorated Black Emmy Award Winner With Latest 'Drag...
Hypebae
Let Dua Lipa Host Your Next Guided Meditation Session
Global pop superstar Dua Lipa just released the second instalment of her At Your Service podcast mini-series, in the form of a 10-minute guided meditation session. Led by Lipa, the session aims to ground its listeners and give them the opportunity to reflect and centre themselves. Episode one of the mini-series saw Lipa talk listeners through a 30-minute yoga flow session, with the third and final episode set to be released this week. Overall, the series invites Lipa’s fans to discover the go-to activities that help to keep her grounded. The final episode will see Lipa offering listeners the step-by-step guide to her famous roast chicken.
YOGA・
Comments / 0