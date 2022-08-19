ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

grmag.com

Secret soirée to return to Grand Rapids

An annual worldwide pop-up picnic is coming to Grand Rapids for its second year. Le Dîner en Blanc Grand Rapids is scheduled to take place from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, rain or shine. In keeping with tradition, the whereabouts of the event will remain a secret until the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Saginaw News

‘I will probably be here every week,’ says Whole Foods Market shopper at grand opening

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Whole Foods Market, a natural and organic foods grocery store chain, opened its first West Michigan store last week at 2897 Radcliff Ave. SE. in Kentwood. “I will be here probably every week, maybe a little more often now that I see there’s a whole kitchen,” said Michelle Taveras, of Grand Rapids, who attended the Aug. 17 grand opening with her husband, Ruben.
KENTWOOD, MI
grmag.com

Charcuterie Challenge to whip up smorgasbord of fun

The Kentwood Farmers Market is challenging contestants to create a winning charcuterie display. The farmers market plans to host its second annual Charcuterie Challenge from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, behind Kentwood City Hall, 4900 Breton Ave. SE. The event will feature five contestants challenged with a $25 budget to...
KENTWOOD, MI
WOOD

The Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival is back this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love highlighting local cultural events and festivals and here in West Michigan, there is no shortage of them! This weekend, you can check out Greek culture, food, dancing and heritage at the Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival. The festival kicks off today at 3pm and runs through 3pm on Sunday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Lakeside Dr. NE! The best part is that it’s family friendly and affordable – it’s only $3 to get in and kids aged 12 and under get in for free.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Photos of Adorable Animals Hitching Rides in the Kalamazoo Area

Do you think being a delivery driver is boring? You must not have goats on your route. A Kalamazoo mail carrier had a surprise recently while delivering mail. Luckily it wasn't a baaaaaad surprise as this adorable kid hopped into her mail truck. A photo taken by mail carrier Laurie Termeer received love from a herd of people after it was posted on the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association Facebook page.
KALAMAZOO, MI
grmag.com

West Side Walk to observe ninth year of cancer fundraising

Gilda’s Club is inviting the community to a walk and open house in support of people impacted by cancer. Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids plans to host its annual West Side Walk starting with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Gilda’s Clubhouse, at 1806 Bridge St. NW.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Commission Night Out meetings to return

City commission meetings will take to Grand Rapids neighborhoods once again. The city is set to relaunch its Commission Night Out (CNO) meetings with neighborhood engagement sessions after a two-year hiatus. The first CNO event will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Sibley Elementary School, 943 Sibley...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

New Bar and Grill Opening Up at Site of Former BIB in Gun Lake

A new spot for Chicago-style pizza, burgers, BBQ, beer, and bourbon is coming soon to Gun Lake. Judd's Bar and Grille to Open at Location of Former Bib Restaurant. Judd's Bar and Grille is set to open within the next few weeks at 11 126th Ave. in Wayland. Previously the location was home to The BIB Seafood, Pizza, Pasta, and Steaks.
WAYLAND, MI
WOOD TV8

GR man drowns after falling from dock in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man drowned Friday night after falling into the water in Spring Lake, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department. It happened at the Holiday Isle Marina at the Holiday Inn in Spring Lake around 8:25 p.m. Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department say the man […]
SPRING LAKE, MI

