Mingo County deputies ask for public assistance to find missing boy
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for help from the public to locate a youth that has been reported missing in Mingo County. Tucker Wolford, 12, was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, black shirt and gray backpack in the Ben Creek area, according to a social media post from the Mingo County Sheriff's Office.
Knott County road closure to affect traffic detoured from Perry County closure
JACKSON, KY — A week-long road closure in Knott County that began Saturday will affect traffic being detoured from the closure of KY 1087 in Perry County. The Department of Highways District 12 office in Pikeville closed KY 160 between KY 80 and KY 1087 for an emergency pipe replacement. They anticipate that the road will be closed one week.
EKCEP announces new FLOOD initiative to help impacted Eastern Kentuckians
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP) announced a new initiative to help people impacted by the historic flooding in late July. The initiative is called EKY FLOOD - Finding Local Opportunities for Overcoming Disaster. The project will help new employees, volunteers, employers, business owners,...
Breathitt County family ‘thankful to be alive’ after home swept away by flood water
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One family in Breathitt County said they are thankful to be alive after flood waters destroyed their home. The creek next to the Fugate family’s house swept away their double wide when flooding hit, and other members of their family were trapped in a nearby house.
FLETCHER TELLS LOUISA ROTARY HE HAS $40 MILLION VISION AND NOW NEEDS “DIME TAX”
On Thursday August 18, 2022 The Louisa Rotary Club had a weekly scheduled meeting at First Baptist Church in Louisa, Kentucky from 12-1PM. Louisa Rotary Club Vice President Thomas Bradley welcomed Rotarians and Guests. Louisa Rotary President Harold Slone was absent. Rotarians Sherry Compton, Willa Cook and Ellen Taylor at...
Floyd County mine company indicted for falsifying dust samples, lying to special investigator
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Diamond Coal LLC. has recently been federally indicted on several charges. In the indictment, it states that an employee in charge of collecting and reporting dust samples “knowingly and willfully certified false claims.” The employee was accused of leaving a piece of dust-sampling equipment outside of the mine, sampling fresh air, rather than underground with the mine operators.
Debris removal in eastern Ky. waterways begins this weekend
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Governor Andy Beshear today announced that this weekend, crews will begin removing flood debris from waterways in the eastern Kentucky counties that suffered catastrophic flooding three weeks ago. “Most of the debris left from the recent flood disaster ended up in local waterways. Getting it...
Boone flooding latest in summer that won’t quit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a summer of flash floods that will not end, a series of training thunderstorms has swamped parts of Boone County WV with as much as five inches of rain. Flood warnings remain in effect until at least 1 pm for West Central Boone County, Southeastern Lincoln County and North Central Logan County in southern West Virginia.
Flash flooding strikes Southern West Virginia Sunday morning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another stalled line of heavy rain and thunderstorms produced between 2 to 5 inches of rain Sunday morning from northern Logan County into Boone County. The hardest-hit area appeared to be around Danville, with the following roads closed or partially closed:. 3400 block of Big...
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022
AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Helping Hands gives back to EKY following floods
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and their volunteer group, Helping Hands, have organized two command centers in Eastern Kentucky. One in Hazard and another in the city of Martin in Floyd County. The church has brought more than 1,000 volunteers to assist with...
VDH: Avoid swimming in Powell River in parts of Wise County following sewage release
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — More than 400,000 gallons of sewage has been released into the South Fork to the Powell River and a recreational water advisory has been issued, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The advisory issued Friday is for the South Fork of the Powell...
Man who led police on pursuit, destroyed house, identified
UPDATE: According to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Chandler Meade, 33, of Meadowview was taken into custody by the Johnson County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office. According to the release, the WCSO received a report of a male subject attempting to enter a female’s residence near the 25000 Block of Watauga Road in Abingdon on […]
Local farmers markets open to serve free food to flood victims
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Farmers markets in Breathitt, Knott, Perry and Letcher Counties are opening to serve free food for flood victims in the region. The markets partnered with Lee Initiative and World Central Kitchen to provide free produce while also paying the farmers. “People who have been impacted by...
VDH: Plant malfunction deposits 438,000 gallons of sewage into Powell River in Big Stone Gap
A plant malfunction in Big Stone Gap caused more than 438,000 gallons of sewage to spill into the South Fork of the Powell River. The Virginia Department of Health issued a water recreation advisory for that waterway Friday afternoon following the incident. The agency says there has been no impact on drinking water.
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Wise County, one man arrested
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death in Norton. Around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, officials got a call of an unresponsive woman at a home on Petrey Street. Officials found a 61-year-old woman in the home. She was taken to...
COMMONWEALTH’S ATTORNEY TELLS WHY NO INFORMATION ON PEACH ORCHARD FATAL SHOOTING
LAWRENCE COUNTY — A mysterious fatal shooting in the Peach Orchard area of Lawrence County on August 16 has sent rumors swirling and put Facebook on overtime because of the lack of details about the incident from police and the state attorney. It appears as though there are no witnesses to the actual shooting.
West Virginia County Schools get “Friends with Paws”
Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program will greatly enhance our Communities In Schools initiative,” First Lady Cathy […]
WCSO: Man leads police on pursuit after destroying a house
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a man led police on a pursuit after breaking into a house and setting it on fire on Saturday. According to Blake Andis, Sheriff of Washington County, Virginia, a male was reported to have broken into a house, destroyed the interior and then […]
Governor and First Lady Justice announce next seven schools to receive Friends With Paws therapy dogs for Fall 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program...
