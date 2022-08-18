FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Diamond Coal LLC. has recently been federally indicted on several charges. In the indictment, it states that an employee in charge of collecting and reporting dust samples “knowingly and willfully certified false claims.” The employee was accused of leaving a piece of dust-sampling equipment outside of the mine, sampling fresh air, rather than underground with the mine operators.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO