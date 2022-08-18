ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, KY

Mingo County deputies ask for public assistance to find missing boy

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for help from the public to locate a youth that has been reported missing in Mingo County. Tucker Wolford, 12, was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, black shirt and gray backpack in the Ben Creek area, according to a social media post from the Mingo County Sheriff's Office.
Knott County road closure to affect traffic detoured from Perry County closure

JACKSON, KY — A week-long road closure in Knott County that began Saturday will affect traffic being detoured from the closure of KY 1087 in Perry County. The Department of Highways District 12 office in Pikeville closed KY 160 between KY 80 and KY 1087 for an emergency pipe replacement. They anticipate that the road will be closed one week.
EKCEP announces new FLOOD initiative to help impacted Eastern Kentuckians

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP) announced a new initiative to help people impacted by the historic flooding in late July. The initiative is called EKY FLOOD - Finding Local Opportunities for Overcoming Disaster. The project will help new employees, volunteers, employers, business owners,...
Pike County, KY
FLETCHER TELLS LOUISA ROTARY HE HAS $40 MILLION VISION AND NOW NEEDS “DIME TAX”

On Thursday August 18, 2022 The Louisa Rotary Club had a weekly scheduled meeting at First Baptist Church in Louisa, Kentucky from 12-1PM. Louisa Rotary Club Vice President Thomas Bradley welcomed Rotarians and Guests. Louisa Rotary President Harold Slone was absent. Rotarians Sherry Compton, Willa Cook and Ellen Taylor at...
Floyd County mine company indicted for falsifying dust samples, lying to special investigator

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Diamond Coal LLC. has recently been federally indicted on several charges. In the indictment, it states that an employee in charge of collecting and reporting dust samples “knowingly and willfully certified false claims.” The employee was accused of leaving a piece of dust-sampling equipment outside of the mine, sampling fresh air, rather than underground with the mine operators.
Debris removal in eastern Ky. waterways begins this weekend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Governor Andy Beshear today announced that this weekend, crews will begin removing flood debris from waterways in the eastern Kentucky counties that suffered catastrophic flooding three weeks ago. “Most of the debris left from the recent flood disaster ended up in local waterways. Getting it...
Boone flooding latest in summer that won’t quit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a summer of flash floods that will not end, a series of training thunderstorms has swamped parts of Boone County WV with as much as five inches of rain. Flood warnings remain in effect until at least 1 pm for West Central Boone County, Southeastern Lincoln County and North Central Logan County in southern West Virginia.
Flash flooding strikes Southern West Virginia Sunday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another stalled line of heavy rain and thunderstorms produced between 2 to 5 inches of rain Sunday morning from northern Logan County into Boone County. The hardest-hit area appeared to be around Danville, with the following roads closed or partially closed:. 3400 block of Big...
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022

AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
Man who led police on pursuit, destroyed house, identified

UPDATE: According to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Chandler Meade, 33, of Meadowview was taken into custody by the Johnson County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office. According to the release, the WCSO received a report of a male subject attempting to enter a female’s residence near the 25000 Block of Watauga Road in Abingdon on […]
Local farmers markets open to serve free food to flood victims

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Farmers markets in Breathitt, Knott, Perry and Letcher Counties are opening to serve free food for flood victims in the region. The markets partnered with Lee Initiative and World Central Kitchen to provide free produce while also paying the farmers. “People who have been impacted by...
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Wise County, one man arrested

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death in Norton. Around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, officials got a call of an unresponsive woman at a home on Petrey Street. Officials found a 61-year-old woman in the home. She was taken to...
West Virginia County Schools get “Friends with Paws”

Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program will greatly enhance our Communities In Schools initiative,” First Lady Cathy […]
WCSO: Man leads police on pursuit after destroying a house

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a man led police on a pursuit after breaking into a house and setting it on fire on Saturday. According to Blake Andis, Sheriff of Washington County, Virginia, a male was reported to have broken into a house, destroyed the interior and then […]
