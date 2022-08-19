Read full article on original website
Unknown Man’s Body Discovered at Lewiston’s Great Falls Over The Weekend
According to WABI TV 5, the body of an unidentified man was pulled from the Androscoggin River near Great Falls over the weekend. Lewiston Police report that that they received phone calls about a possible body floating in the river on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the scene and were able to retrieve the body.
My friend and I are teachers and in the summer try and take one vacation together. We chose Maine this year and on August 9th we were hiking around the state Park when I found this cute quilted heart with Lobster material. We are not from Maine, we are from Minnesota but the heart told me it needed a home so I took it with us.
Cruise-In Nights Around Maine
Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!
Man’s body recovered from Androscoggin River in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston Police said a man’s body was recovered from the Androscoggin River Saturday. Police responded to an area above the Great Falls for a report of a body floating in the water around 5 p.m. Saturday. The man’s identity remains unknown, according to Lt. Derrick...
Annual Great Falls Balloon Festival takes to the skies
LEWISTON, Maine — This weekend, members of the public can put their eyes to the sky to see magnificent hot air balloons floating about in Lewiston and Auburn. From Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, the 28th Great Falls Balloon Festival launches along the Androscoggin River. According to the festival's...
