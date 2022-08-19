ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebago, ME

92 Moose

Has It Ever Snowed in August in Maine?

You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you'll see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or New...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

The Best ‘Must Visit’ Apple Picking Orchards In Maine

Peak apple season runs from August to November and there are hundreds of orchards to visit across Maine. Apple picking is the perfect outdoor experience for the whole family, there is plenty of room at an apple orchard, and plenty of trees to everyone to enjoy. Maine has several orchards...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?

As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Are Blue Lobsters Even Considered Rare in Maine at This Point?

Maine prides itself in its main delicacy: Lobster. You picture our rocky shores and immediately visions of Portland Head Light, sunrises from Acadia, and lobster boats cruising near shore with their colorful buoys and traps pop into mind. We’re known for our working wharves, local lobstermen, and top-quality cuisine featuring...
MAINE STATE
tornadopix.com

Take a Casco Bay Ferry boat to Pecs Island

Traveling has its advantages. Like sitting on the beach on a Saturday on Peaks Island, off Portland, Maine, eating lobster rolls, watching the sailboats, and enjoying the cool Atlantic breeze. Traveling has pain. Like Southwest which canceled your flight to Chicago on Saturday night, with no more flights available from...
PORTLAND, ME
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Crescent Beach State Park, ME USA

My friend and I are teachers and in the summer try and take one vacation together. We chose Maine this year and on August 9th we were hiking around the state Park when I found this cute quilted heart with Lobster material. We are not from Maine, we are from Minnesota but the heart told me it needed a home so I took it with us.
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
Big Country 96.9

Three Maine Roads Where You’re Likely To See A Moose

A common question here in Maine: "Where can I see a moose?" If you travel these roads you'll have a fair chance at seeing one of Maine's most iconic critters. Tourists and Mainers have at least one thing in common, seeing a moose is always a special moment. That is of course that you're not traveling full-send around the corner of a winding road, and boom...there's Bullwinkle. If you set-out to scout for moose here's some places and tips to increase you're odds of seeing these elusive members of the deer family.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Hiker dies after fall on Cannon Mountain

FRANCONIA, N.H. — A man died Saturday while hiking down Cannon Mountain, New Hampshire Fish and Game said. Authorities said the man was found dead at the bottom of a waterfall. Fish and Game received a notification around 12:50 p.m. that a hiker had slipped in the woods near...
FRANCONIA, NH
The Maine Writer

Cruise-In Nights Around Maine

Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Man’s body recovered from Androscoggin River in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston Police said a man’s body was recovered from the Androscoggin River Saturday. Police responded to an area above the Great Falls for a report of a body floating in the water around 5 p.m. Saturday. The man’s identity remains unknown, according to Lt. Derrick...
LEWISTON, ME
94.9 HOM

The 10 Cheapest Towns & Cities To Live In Maine

With all of the changes that the United States has seen over the last few years, maybe you've been thinking about making a chance to your living situation. Maybe you want to move out of your expensive town and move to a more affordable nearby town. We want to help...
MAINE STATE
AGU Blogosphere

Two erratics from coastal Maine

Happy Saturday! Here are two erratics (glacially transported boulders) that I saw last week in coastal Maine. This one shows prominent subparallel striations:. And this one, in the town of Penobscot, next to the greasy spoon called Bagaduce Lunch, shows aligned feldspars that suggest magmatic flow:. Nothing like a good...
PENOBSCOT, ME
94.3 WCYY

10 Public Tennis Courts to Get Your Game on in Maine

I recently went camping in Maine and it brought out an inner child in me that I hadn’t felt in awhile. I ran around the incredible campground swimming, playing, sleeping on the ground, dancing, and playing sports I hadn’t played in years. We packed up our bus with...
WMTW

Maine woman killed in weekend crash

SANFORD, Maine — Police say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a crash in Sanford that killed a woman from Wells Sunday morning. Sanford police say the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Route 4 near the intersection with Channel Lane. Police say a Jeep Wrangler,...
SANFORD, ME
