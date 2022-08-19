'He Plays Against Manchester United, 100 Per Cent' - Pundit Predicts Liverpool Youngster To Start Big Match

A former England international has tipped one of Liverpool's talented youngsters to start the Premier League match against Manchester United on Monday.

A former England international has tipped one of Liverpool's talented youngsters to start the Premier League match against Manchester United on Monday.

It has been a disappointing start for both teams as they head into a huge clash at Old Trafford with both in desperate need of a victory.

IMAGO / PA Images

Former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, Paul Robinson told Football Insider he is expecting Harvey Elliott to start the match after the 19-year-old impressed against Crystal Palace on Monday.

“I was very impressed with him. He plays again against Manchester United, 100 per cent.

“You can see what Jurgen Klopp thinks of him. He has no worries putting him in the starting XI for important games.

“One of the passes he played for Nunez was inch perfect. It was a great opportunity for Nunez. That is just an example of one of the pieces of quality from Elliott. He showed a lot of composure against Palace.

“I’m sure he will start against Man United, regardless of who comes back from injury. Klopp trusts him.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Robinson also believes that Liverpool should be confident going into the clash despite their disappointing opening results, against Erik ten Hag's team.

“I don’t think Liverpool will see United as a huge threat at the moment. I think United will be a lot more worried going into that one.”

There is no doubt that the match is an important one for both teams and you can find out when and how to watch it HERE .

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |