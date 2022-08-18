ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Rexburg City Council grants Hidden Valley rezoning appeal

The Rexburg City Council voted on Wednesday to grant the appeal for a rezone request for a parcel south of Star View Drive from Low Density Residential 1 to Low Density Residential 2. The application will now be sent back to the Rexburg Planning and Zoning Commission for further consideration.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Classes will dismiss early for one school Tuesday due to HVAC issue

IDAHO FALLS — School begins Tuesday for students in Idaho Falls School District 91 but it will be a short days for kids at Edgemont Elementary. Classes will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. due to an HVAC issue affecting the air conditioning system. Repairs should be completed Tuesday and Wednesday should be a regular school day, according to a district spokeswoman.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Classes kick off for Upper Valley students this week

Students throughout the Upper Valley are filling classrooms for a new year. Today is the first day of school for students in Madison and Fremont school districts. Students in Sugar-Salem School District started school on Monday. “We can’t wait to see you. We can’t wait for you to come back,”...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
aarp.org

Shredding Events Scheduled in Pocatello and Idaho Falls

Join us August 30 and 31 and protect yourself from fraud and identity theft at these complimentary shredding events. Experts agree that shredding confidential documents is a good way to protect yourself from fraud and identity theft. Please join us for these free shredding events in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. There is a 10-box limit and this service is provided for personal documents only.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Madison County, ID
Crime & Safety
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls D91 wades into record-setting bond campaign

IDAHO FALLS (Idaho Ed News) -— The Idaho Falls School District’s request for $250 million in new and upgraded facilities is “a lot to ask,” trustee Hillary Radcliffe admitted Wednesday. It’s a state record, in terms of school bond issues. But it’s also a longtime...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Vandalism#Fair
eastidahonews.com

Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house

IDAHO FALLS — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning. Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house. Officers arrived...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The first car of new oats for 1922 shipped out of Idaho Falls on Aug. 18, fetching grower L.A. Hartert $1.20 per hundredweight, 45 cents more than he’d received the previous year. Meanwhile, local growers were saying they didn’t think the local potato crop would be as big as the 20,000 carloads predicted by the state. Mid-August temperatures were setting records this week in Bonneville County, with the temperature reaching 95 degrees on consecutive days.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Sunny and late storm chances

Clear after some fast storms last night accumulating rains of 0.20 inches in Blackfoot in the last 24 hours. Central mountain counties, Lemhi, Custer, Butte counties under a fire weather warning through 9pm tonight. Sunny in the valley and 91 degrees in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, light winds from southwest...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Fewer people applying to be cops in East Idaho

It used to be that the Idaho Falls Police Department only needed to test applicants once a year. Fifteen years ago, hundreds of people would apply to become a police officer, whether it was out of a sense of community or a desire for a consistent job. Today the department tests applicants multiple times a year. There are about 20 applicants each time, and maybe two of those will meet...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local woman accused of using Utah woman’s identity to try and buy a car

IDAHO FALLS – Identity theft is not a joke, as one Utah woman learned after another woman tried to buy a car in Idaho Falls with her information. Cassandra E. Welch, 27, appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony misappropriation of personal identifying information for purchases or credit over $300.
eastidahonews.com

Woman rescued from Snake River in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A woman is safe after falling into the Snake River in Idaho Falls. The incident happened at the 3000 block of North River Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The woman was kayaking with three other...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Idaho inmate arrested in Tooele for failing to reappear after court-ordered release

TOOELE, Utah — An Idaho inmate was arrested in Tooele on Sunday night because he failed to return to a local jail after being granted a temporary release. Authorities said the Idaho inmate, Justin Wayne Gould was initially being held in the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls on pending charges of attempted strangulation, witness intimidation and multiple violations of a no-contact order.
TOOELE, UT
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Felon to attend mental health court; faces five years in prison

A Madison County man faces up to five years in prison if he fails to complete a mental health class as a requirement of his probation. Ralph Ybarra and his court appointed attorney, Jim Archibald, met before Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce where he pleaded guilty to felony drug possession Monday.
MADISON COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy