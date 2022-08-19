Dodgers to Face Marlins to Start Six-Game Homestand

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles Dodgers will play host to the Miami Marlins Friday evening at Dodger Stadium to begin a six-game homestand, seeking their 14th victory in 17 games in August and 37th in 45 games since June 29.

The Dodgers (81-36) have scored a major league-high 623 runs and allowed a major league-low 369. The Dodgers have a 5 1/2-game lead over the Houston Astros (77-43) in the race for home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Miami (52-66) has lost seven of its last 10 games. The Marlins are 27th among the 30 MLB teams in runs with 440.

All-Star Tyler Anderson (13-2) will start for the Dodgers after allowing three runs on three hits in seven innings in a 4-0 loss to the Kansas City Royals Sunday in a game the Dodgers were limited to three hits.

Fellow left-hander Jesús Luzardo (3-5) will make his fourth start for Miami after being on the injured list from May 15 to Aug. 1 because of a left forearm strain. Luzardo is 1-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 17 innings since being activated from the injured list. He allowed four runs and seven hits in seven innings in his most recent start, a 5-2 loss to Atlanta Saturday.

The Dodgers are 16-4 in Anderson's 20 starts. The Marlins are 3-6 in Luzardo's nine starts.

The game is set to begin at 7:10 p.m. and will be televised by SportsNet LA.