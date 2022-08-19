ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers to Face Marlins to Start Six-Game Homestand

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48i5P1_0hNY5oAp00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles Dodgers will play host to the Miami Marlins Friday evening at Dodger Stadium to begin a six-game homestand, seeking their 14th victory in 17 games in August and 37th in 45 games since June 29.

The Dodgers (81-36) have scored a major league-high 623 runs and allowed a major league-low 369. The Dodgers have a 5 1/2-game lead over the Houston Astros (77-43) in the race for home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Miami (52-66) has lost seven of its last 10 games. The Marlins are 27th among the 30 MLB teams in runs with 440.

All-Star Tyler Anderson (13-2) will start for the Dodgers after allowing three runs on three hits in seven innings in a 4-0 loss to the Kansas City Royals Sunday in a game the Dodgers were limited to three hits.

Fellow left-hander Jesús Luzardo (3-5) will make his fourth start for Miami after being on the injured list from May 15 to Aug. 1 because of a left forearm strain. Luzardo is 1-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 17 innings since being activated from the injured list. He allowed four runs and seven hits in seven innings in his most recent start, a 5-2 loss to Atlanta Saturday.

The Dodgers are 16-4 in Anderson's 20 starts. The Marlins are 3-6 in Luzardo's nine starts.

The game is set to begin at 7:10 p.m. and will be televised by SportsNet LA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesús Luzardo
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy