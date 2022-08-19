ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth

SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Sugarmade Expands Its Cannabis Manufacturing And Distribution Footprint

SugarRush a wholly owned subsidiary of Sugarmade, Inc. SGMD, has entered into a management services agreement (“MSA”) with Canndis, Inc., a California cannabis micro license holder based in Desert Hot Springs, California, providing for an expansion in the company’s manufacturing and distribution footprint. Canndis’ license covers delivery, manufacturing, distribution, and cultivation capabilities.
603 ETH Worth $954K Was Just Burned

What happened: On Sunday a total of 603.23 Ether ETH/USD worth $954,105, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,581.65), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Dow Dips 450 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 450 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.38% to 33,243.24 while the NASDAQ fell 2.11% to 12,436.54. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.69% to 4,156.92. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by just...
