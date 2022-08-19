Read full article on original website
CHICAGO (AP) — Yadier Molina rejoined the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday after traveling to his native Puerto Rico for the end of his basketball team’s championship run. The 40-year-old Molina owns the Vaqueros de Bayamón, who play in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional league. Bayamón beat San Germán 75-61 on Saturday to clinch its 16th BSN title. Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday and missed the final two games of St. Louis’ weekend sweep in Arizona. The veteran catcher was in the starting lineup for the opener of a five-game series at the Chicago Cubs. “That’s a business trip,” Molina said. “I had to be there for the team and for the city. ... It was a great experience.”
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby went on the injured list Monday with left shoulder inflammation and will miss his scheduled start against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Manager Craig Counsell said Ashby played catch Sunday and “didn’t feel good.” The left-hander went back to Milwaukee to see a doctor but did not have a MRI. “It’s minor but it’s everywhere he was having discomfort throwing,” Counsell said. “Now it’s the normal process of we got to get him symptom-free.” Ashby had been set to start Wednesday’s series finale against the Dodgers.
