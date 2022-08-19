Read full article on original website
Related
Single Mom of 3 Makes History as Newest Black Woman-Owned Supplier to HBCUs and Federal/State Government Agencies
Jennifer Barbosa, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based International Supply Partners, LLC (ISP), has partnered with OverstockGovernment.com, one of Amazon’s largest competitors, to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the U.S. government as well as local state government agencies. She is also a supplier to various HBCUs including Hampton University,...
Sheila Penrose to leave McDonald's board
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- McDonald's board member Sheila Penrose, who survived a proxy challenge for her seat launched by billionaire Carl Icahn earlier this year, announced on Monday that she will leave her seat voluntarily effective Sept. 30. Penrose led the fast-food giant's progress on climate issues and meeting diversity...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
McDonald’s adds a trio of new board members
Anthony Capuano, the chief executive of Marriott International, is among a trio of corporate executives joining McDonald’s board of directors, the company announced on Monday. Jennifer Taubert, worldwide chairman of pharmaceuticals with Johnson & Johnson, and Salesforce CFO Amy Weaver will also join the board on Oct. 1, following...
