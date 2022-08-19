Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Cake shop celebrates 25 years with free cake in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across the United States, including Greenville!. On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announces Greenville opening
Greenvillians will have a new place to satisfy their sweet tooths. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, a dessert restaurant chain based in Myrtle Beach, will open its Greenville location on Aug. 23 at 3 p.m., the eatery announced on social media. The restaurant at 942 S. Main St. will offer...
FOX Carolina
Ice cream art truck sweetens the Upstate, supports SC farmers
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have the inside scoop on a Charleston-based ice cream truck sweetening the Upstate with their ice cream art. It’s called Life Raft Treats. The truck parked in front of The Community Tap in Travelers Reston Friday. John David Harmon calls himself the...
Anderson artist looks to inspire children with mural
Phor the Artist grew up in Anderson. He was a college athlete, and when he was injured he discovered his passion for art.
Restaurants hope Restaurant Week draws in new customers, boosts business
Local restaurants are hoping for a boost in business, with Restaurant Week underway in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall is right around the corner, and CNN recently spotlighted Greenville as one of the best places to visit this fall. In CNN’s recent list, “A dozen of the best places to go worldwide,” Greenville is described as “a great hub from which to see southern leaves take a bow.” In particular, it is noted that Greenville is within driving distance of destinations such as Paris Mountain, Table Rock, Caesars Head and Congaree National Park.
luxury-houses.net
Adorned with Simplicity and Comfort, this Lakefront Estate in Seneca Hits Market for $2.995M
The Estate in Seneca is a luxurious home featuring ample space and fluent design for countless entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 319 Greentree Ct, Seneca, South Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,296 square feet of living spaces. Call Melanie Fink – Fink & Assoc – Allen Tate (Phone: 864 888-3211, 864 940-5766, 864) 843-7155) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Seneca.
The Post and Courier
The Slice New York-style pizzeria now open in downtown Simpsonville
SIMPSONVILLE — For much of this year the Golden Strip's proclaimed "Slice of Brooklyn" was dormant. The Slice, a New York-style pizzeria in the heart of Simpsonville, closed in February for renovations with hopes to open in the spring. As can happen, the work took longer than expected. Now...
gsabizwire.com
Power:Ed awards a $30,000 grant to scale STEM Discovery Program targeting underserved
Columbia, SC — The Upstate Institute of Youth Programs, (UIYP) is a first-time recipient of a $30,000 grant from Power:Ed, a philanthropy of SC Student Loan. The funds will be used to support academic and STEM activities for 45 low-income, first-generation high school students in the Oconee County School District. This includes academic assistance twice a week in UIYP’s homework center, STEM & Career exploration events, and four weeks of summer day camp.
gsabizwire.com
John Merrell Named “Lawyer of the Year”
Ogletree Deakins shareholder John T. Merrell was named as the Best Lawyers® 2023 Greenville Employment Law – Management and Labor Law – Management “Lawyer of the Year”. Best Lawyers® grants this award to individual lawyers with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region.
‘Andy Griffith Show’: South Carolina Diner Gives Fans a Chance to Step Inside Mayberry
Imagine getting a chance to turn the clock back and visit a place that harkens memories of the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show. Would you believe there is such a place? It’s called the Mayberry Diner and it is located in South Carolina. When you walk in there, you have a chance to tap into the world of Andy, Barney, Aunt Bee, Opie, and everyone else. That’s right.
gsabizwire.com
41 Upstate leaders selected to become Riley Fellows
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Forty-one leaders from across the Upstate will have new tools and perspectives to leverage diversity to improve organizational outcomes and drive social and economic progress in South Carolina, gained through their participation in the Riley Institute’s Diversity Leaders Initiative (DLI). These leaders, who are members...
Life insurance salesman from Anderson gives longevity advice at 92
Harold Bates, Sr. has been selling life insurance in Anderson, South Carolina, since the 1950s. Now, at 92, he reflects upon the lessons he's learned and the advice he would like to share.
Power restored to hundreds in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said hundreds were experiencing a power outage early Sunday morning in Greenville County. Previously, there were almost 2,000 customers were experiencing an outage. The first outage was reported around 4:27 a.m. The outage was from Boiling Springs Road to Rolling Green Circle. The utility company said the outage […]
kiss951.com
South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition
Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
furman.edu
The Class of 2026 moves in
The first day of classes may have still been a few days away, but on Thursday, Aug. 18, Furman’s Class of 2026 faced its first collegiate challenge: getting their stuff from their cars into their new dorm rooms. Luckily, Paladin student-athletes and members of the Fall Orientation Staff were on hand to help.
greenvillejournal.com
Watch: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office debuts ‘Behind the Tape’ series
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is lifting the curtain to allow the community to see how it solves some of its cases. As the genre of true crime only continues to grow in popularity, spanning books, movies, TV shows and podcasts, the sheriff’s office launched its own foray into the genre with “Behind the Tape,” a new web series that premiered August 19 on its website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.
greenvillejournal.com
Fundraiser seeks to upfit vehicle for Mauldin K-9 officer Margo
The Never Forget 9-11 Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to teaching students the lessons from Sept. 11, 2001, is raising funds to upfit a patrol car for Margo, the newest K-9 officer and therapy dog from Mauldin Police Department. The funds, which will be collected until Dec. 31, will be used...
visitoconeesc.com
Museum of the Cherokee in SC
There is evidence that pre-Cherokee cultures were in South Carolina 35,000 years ago!. There were 27 Cherokee villages in what is known today as Oconee County. “Aequonee” in Cherokee means: beside the water. To the white man, the word is pronounced “Oconee”. Centuries ago, before there were lakes, ‘beside the water’ referred to the rivers, waterfalls, and numerous creeks in the area.
golaurens.com
LCWSC dedicates new Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant
In its 50th year, the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission on Thursday took the largest leap into the future in its history. The commission officially dedicated its massive water treatment plant, built with its raw water intake, distribution lines, and storage tanks, for a water system that can pump treated water from Lake Greenwood north to Gray Court, and east to Joanna.
