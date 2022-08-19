Brian Kelly updates quarterback battle after Myles Brennan's departure, Wednesday's scrimage

We may have more clarity regarding LSU’s quarterback battle after sixth-year passer Myles Brennan chose to retire from football, which left a seemingly two-man race between Jayden Daniels, a transfer from Arizona State, and Garrett Nussmeier, a redshirt freshman who saw some action late last fall.

But things are far from decided.

Daniels is seen as the favorite, given his three years of Power Five starting experience. Still, Nussmeier can’t be counted out, and coach Brian Kelly kept things vague when discussing the position at his press conference after Wednesday’s open-to-the-media practice session.

“I thought what they did well was distribute the football timely, protected themselves,” he said. “I thought (Tuesday) we made some untimely errors… You know, I don’t like talking about ‘managing,’ because ‘managing’ gets a definition of they’re just doing well enough to get by. They were smart with the football (Wednesday). They made plays and, I thought, did a really good job of operating.”

Kelly would get into some specifics about each passer, but he still kept things mostly cryptic.

“In particular,” Kelly, said, “I thought the ball came out of Daniels’ hand really well today, especially off the RPOs. It was accurate.

“I thought (Nussmeier) made some really good reads off of zone read action, which has been one of the things that we’ve been working on.”

That’s not a ton to go off of, and it’s clear Kelly isn’t trying to say too much, even with the season opener just over two weeks away. It seems Daniels and Nussmeier will continue to compete for at least the next couple weeks, if not into the season.

