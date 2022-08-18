AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The clouds, cooler temps, and rain chances will continue throughout this week as a system that brought heavy rain to Texas moves closer to Georgia and South Carolina. Fortunately for us the system will lose some steam as it moves east which means the CSRA shouldn’t have to worry about any major flooding. A stationary boundary will remain parked over the region which means the opportunity for scattered showers will be possible this morning through the next few days.

6 HOURS AGO