Read full article on original website
Related
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
The worst Elder Scrolls game is now on Game Pass
Even the one on Nokia N-Gage is more highly regarded than Battlespire.
Gamespot
Get Madden 23 For Free With The Xbox Series S For A Limited Time
We've seen numerous Xbox Series S deals in recent months, but a new promotion that just went live may very well be the best yet. Multiple retailers are offering a free digital game of your choice with the purchase of the Xbox Series S. Here's a list of the retailers offering this deal, but keep in mind the eligible games vary a bit depending on where you shop:
WWE・
itechpost.com
[RETRO GAMING] Do You Remember Burnout Revenge?
Racing games are a dime a dozen. The only difference between these games is how players handle and customize cars and where the game is set. These settings range from mountain passes with roads that require drifting a la Initial D Arcade Stage or city sprawls that allow for street races on highways, side roads, and even sewers, like Need For Speed: Underground.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mortal Kombat 30th anniversary bundle is shaping up to be a nothingburger
Facepalm: Mortal Kombat will celebrate its 30th anniversary later this year. You would think there would be big plans to honor one of the most influential – and controversial – fighting game franchises in history but according to a recent leak, that does not appear to be in the cards.
IGN
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 and Sega Genesis Mini 2 - Full Game List Trailer
Here's your look at the 60 games included in the Sega Genesis Mini 2, featuring titles which span the Genesis as the SEGA CD platforms and includes new ports and previously unreleased games. The games include After Burner II, Fatal Fury 2, Golden Axe II, Phantasy Star II, Streets of Rage 3, Night Trap, Sonic The Hedgehog CD, and much more. The bonus games include previously unreleased titles Devi & Pii and Star Mobile, as well as new ports of Fantasy Zone, Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier), Spatter, Super Locomotive, and VS Puyo Puyo Sun.
Here are the games joining and leaving PC Game Pass in August
It looks like Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass. The addition hasn't been announced officially, but the PC Game Pass account (opens in new tab) on Twitter changed its avatar to an image of a Death Stranding vista and posted a tweet that says "sometimes we just like a good landscape picture." Oh you guys.
NME
‘Doom 64’ is available for free on the Epic Games Store
The next wave of free Epic Games Store titles has been revealed for this week, and it includes the enhanced version of Doom 64. Epic Games has unveiled the latest batch of free-to-play titles that players can get their hands on. Starting today (August 18) until August 25 at 4PM GMT, players can grab first-person shooter classic Doom 64, as well as the Boom Boxer Content pack for Iron Galaxy Studios’ Rumbleverse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A bunch of Bethesda and Id Software games are now on PC Game Pass
Some of the games include Return to Castle Wolfenstein, Quake 4, and The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
Sony Accused Of Blocking Another Hit On Xbox Game Pass
Millions of gamers subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, with some even relying on it as their primary place to play new releases (per Xbox Wire). The subscription service's library is constantly changing, with new titles being added monthly. However, not every game makes it onto the Xbox Game Pass. For one, although more and more previously console-exclusive titles have made their way onto PC in recent years, PlayStation games end up on Steam, Epic Games launcher, or Sony's competing subscription service, PlayStation Plus. So what about indie titles that belong to neither Sony nor Microsoft?
NME
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will release worldwide in October with 61 games
Sega has confirmed that the Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch later this year, and feature over 60 titles including Streets Of Rage 3 and Ecco The Dolphin. The Mega Drive Mini 2 will release in Europe on October 27, the same day the Genesis Mini 2 releases in North America.
technewstoday.com
How to Hide Games on PS4 and PS5? Detailed Guide
You can let your friends game what you’re playing and the games you have in your Library on PlayStation consoles. Or, for the sake of privacy, you can hide games on PS4 and PS5. The process will hide the games in your Library, but it won’t affect your profile....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Adds 5 Classic Bethesda Games With Extra Freebie
Xbox Game Pass just added five new games from publisher Bethesda to go along with an additional bonus. As we've seen in the past, Xbox always likes to celebrate major events associated with the brand by bolstering the number of titles that are available to play via Game Pass. Fortunately for subscribers, this trend continued once again this weekend in tandem with Bethesda's annual QuakeCon event.
itechpost.com
Tower of Fantasy Developer To Compensate Players Following Nemesis Banner Malfunction
Tower of Fantasy (TOF) players will soon receive some apologems due to a malfunction. Video game developer A Perfect World Company (or simply Perfect World) has recently announced it will be providing TOF players with extra premium currency for free following a malfunction in one of its character banners. TOF...
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 8 New Games for August
Xbox announced this week another batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass with eight more titles planned for the subscription service before the end of the month. As we've come to expect from these sorts of releases, some of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are ones players have probably heard about previously while others are coming to the catalogue on the same day the games themselves release. The first of these games will be available starting today on Tuesday while the others will be out throughout the rest of the month until we get our first look at the planned September games.
Saints Row launch date and time, how to play early on Xbox
A brand new entry in the Saints Row series is finally approaching. The Third Street Saints are being entirely rebooted, and I’m not sure if they’re even from Third Street anymore. But they are using an abandoned church as their new hideout, and the logo is as iconic as ever.
The 13 hardest PC games, according to the PC Gamer staff
I was 14 when Sephiroth kicked my ass in Kingdom Hearts 2. I had zero context for who he was or why he was built to be one of the hardest fights in the game. He was the only obstacle between me and my 100% completion, so I spent hours and hours dying to him for the one chance I could find an opening to take him out.
Slime Rancher 2 gets an early access release date
"It's a substantial graphical leap and all of the content currently available is in a highly-polished state"
NME
Hidden Ubisoft+ logo suggests it could be coming to Xbox soon
Ubisoft+ might be making its way onto Xbox platforms soon, after a logo was spotted in the backend of the Xbox Store’s coding. Currently, Ubisoft+ is only available on PC, but was announced for Xbox platforms back in January of this year. As reported by VGC, Twitter user @ALumia_Italia...
Quake Champions has left Steam Early Access
Quake Champions (opens in new tab), the free-to-play spin on Quake's landmark multiplayer shooting, has officially left Steam Early Access. The game, which melds the gib-splattering, rocket-jumping FPS fun of the original Quake with more modern "hero"-style characters, each of whom has their own special abilities they can deploy across the course of a match, was originally launched in 2017, co-developed by id Software and Saber interactive.
Comments / 0