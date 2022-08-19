ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: How the summer drought impacts local golf courses

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The hot dry days of summer continue on for western Mass. You may have noticed your lawn browning in recent weeks, but you aren’t alone. Local golf courses haven’t been seeing their usual lush green grasses as well. But is the heat impacting business or the game?
AGAWAM, MA
spectrumnews1.com

WooSox welcome fans and fans' best friends

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester Red Sox wrapped up another home stand on Sunday dropping a 3-2 decision to Rochester. The WooSox have just two more home series left this season. Earlier this year, the team reported the highest average attendance among Triple-A teams. They also recorded several sellout...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts team looks to keep Little League World Series run alive

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts youth baseball team is looking to keep their run at the Little League World Series going after a tough loss in its opening game. The boys from Middleboro Little League, who are representing the New England region in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, lost 5-3 to the team representing the Southeast from Nolensville, Tennessee.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxford, MA
City
Charlton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
NECN

New Restaurant to Open in Former Halfway Cafe Space

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new Mexican restaurant is on its way to MetroWest, and it appears to have a connection to a restaurant with the same name in the western part of New York State. According to a source, Don Patron is planning to...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
WBUR

Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn

When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

For 45 years, Ron Brosnan ran Clear-View Glass & Mirror doing “everything” with glass and mirror work, including plate glass, tabletops, insulated glass, window and screen repairs and custom mirror work. On Aug. 20, the 85-year-old Worcester glazier permanently closed his shop on Grafton Street. Brosnan entered the glass business at 17 and worked for 20 years at National Glass, and later freelanced for Worcester Glass Co. and Bay State Glass & Mirror in Auburn. Later, he opened his own shop with his older brother, Leo, first renting space near Grafton Street and later purchasing a building in 1987.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

MGM Music Hall at Fenway opens on Monday

BOSTON -- A new music venue in Boston opens on Monday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the MGM Music Hall at Fenway will take place in the afternoon. The new 5,000-seat hall is at the intersection of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets across the street from Fenway Park. The first show does not take place until next weekend when Godsmack will play a benefit concert for the Scars Foundation and Dana Farber. Other upcoming shows include James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, and Bruno Mars. 
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Little League#Golfer#Heritage Country Club#Foursomes
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery: One $650,000 prize, 12 $10,000 prizes won Friday

There were more than a dozen Massachusetts State Lottery winners Friday who earned prizes worth $10,000 or more, including one lucky ticket-holder who scored $650,000. The ticket-holder who won the $650,000 prize was playing the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” lottery game. They bought their winning ticket at Richdale Food Shops 122 in Canton on Friday, according to the state lottery.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Local ownership is under siege, but a Northampton store owner keeps it alive (Editorial)

Patrons of two landmark neighborhood grocery stores in Northampton will be happy to know their favorite locations will be kept in the family. Maybe not technically speaking, but as far as Richard Cooper is concerned, his family-operated Cooper’s Corner in Florence and State Street Fruit Store in the downtown are being placed in trusted hands for the future. General manager Michael Natale will take over after working in the stores for 16 years.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Want to Buy a Lighthouse? Check Out This Amazing One for Sale in RI

Tired of the four-bedroom colonial, or maybe the studio apartment is a little too small?. How about living right on the water in a lighthouse? And we mean right on the water. This amazing property is now for sale. The lighthouse is located in Bristol, functionally right under the Mount...
BRISTOL, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester County drenched with outdoor water use restrictions as drought rages on

In response to this year’s unforgiving drought, municipalities across the state have turned to outdoor water use restrictions to preserve water.  On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection published an updated list that showed the following Worcester County communities had limited outdoor water use to one day a week: Barre, Blackstone, Dudley, Milford,...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WNAW 94.7

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

A beloved boulder in Fitchburg, Massachusetts has an intriguing history

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Rollstone Boulder/Fitchburg, Mass.: You’ll find the enormous stone, a 25,000 year-old glacial erratic, at one end of the city’s common. It has the distinction of being the only large, glacial erratic that has been physically moved by people to a new location. It was literally blown up in 1929 to make it possible for the city to move it. Best way to find out more? Take a “Rock Walk.” Details here: http://www.boulderartgallery.com/
FITCHBURG, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy