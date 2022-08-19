Read full article on original website
Central Mass. by the Numbers
For 45 years, Ron Brosnan ran Clear-View Glass & Mirror doing “everything” with glass and mirror work, including plate glass, tabletops, insulated glass, window and screen repairs and custom mirror work. On Aug. 20, the 85-year-old Worcester glazier permanently closed his shop on Grafton Street. Brosnan entered the glass business at 17 and worked for 20 years at National Glass, and later freelanced for Worcester Glass Co. and Bay State Glass & Mirror in Auburn. Later, he opened his own shop with his older brother, Leo, first renting space near Grafton Street and later purchasing a building in 1987.
MGM Music Hall at Fenway opens on Monday
BOSTON -- A new music venue in Boston opens on Monday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the MGM Music Hall at Fenway will take place in the afternoon. The new 5,000-seat hall is at the intersection of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets across the street from Fenway Park. The first show does not take place until next weekend when Godsmack will play a benefit concert for the Scars Foundation and Dana Farber. Other upcoming shows include James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, and Bruno Mars.
Massachusetts State Lottery: One $650,000 prize, 12 $10,000 prizes won Friday
There were more than a dozen Massachusetts State Lottery winners Friday who earned prizes worth $10,000 or more, including one lucky ticket-holder who scored $650,000. The ticket-holder who won the $650,000 prize was playing the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” lottery game. They bought their winning ticket at Richdale Food Shops 122 in Canton on Friday, according to the state lottery.
‘Dream come true’: Local chef wows national audience after taking down top Food Network host
BOSTON — A local chef is gaining fans across America after he defeated a top Food Network host in a recent cooking competition. Chef Lambert Givens, of Hunter’s Kitchen and Bar on Dorchester Street in Boston, emerged victorious on an episode of “Beat Bobby Flay.”. Givens put...
Local ownership is under siege, but a Northampton store owner keeps it alive (Editorial)
Patrons of two landmark neighborhood grocery stores in Northampton will be happy to know their favorite locations will be kept in the family. Maybe not technically speaking, but as far as Richard Cooper is concerned, his family-operated Cooper’s Corner in Florence and State Street Fruit Store in the downtown are being placed in trusted hands for the future. General manager Michael Natale will take over after working in the stores for 16 years.
GoLocalProv
Want to Buy a Lighthouse? Check Out This Amazing One for Sale in RI
Tired of the four-bedroom colonial, or maybe the studio apartment is a little too small?. How about living right on the water in a lighthouse? And we mean right on the water. This amazing property is now for sale. The lighthouse is located in Bristol, functionally right under the Mount...
In a blow to Worcester fish and chips fans, Suney's Pub closes after more than 50 years
WORCESTER — Suney's Pub and Restaurant, the Chandler Street business opened by Suney Kachadoorian in 1970, has closed its doors. The pub closed Thursday without notice. "Selling was not an...
Westfield hotel marks pandemic survival with long-delayed ribbon-cutting
WESTFIELD — When Ashish Patel opened the doors to Westfield’s Hampton Inn in November 2019, his biggest worries were getting through the winter so they could hit the ground running in spring. Instead, he faced the constant and ever-changing obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic — including the possibility...
When does school start in Worcester County? Find out here
Here is the first day of class at public school districts in Worcester County:. Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical School: Sept. 1. Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical School: Aug. 22. Blackstone-Millville: Aug. 31. Clinton: Aug. 31. Douglas: Aug. 31. Dudley-Charlton: Aug. 31. Fitchburg: Aug. 29. Francis W. Parker Charter Essential...
Worcester County drenched with outdoor water use restrictions as drought rages on
In response to this year’s unforgiving drought, municipalities across the state have turned to outdoor water use restrictions to preserve water. On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection published an updated list that showed the following Worcester County communities had limited outdoor water use to one day a week: Barre, Blackstone, Dudley, Milford,...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Worcester County real estate transactions: See all homes sales Aug. 14 to 20
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Aug 14 to Aug 20. There were 247 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,248 square foot home on Gardner Road in Templeton that sold for $401,000.
WCVB
A beloved boulder in Fitchburg, Massachusetts has an intriguing history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Rollstone Boulder/Fitchburg, Mass.: You’ll find the enormous stone, a 25,000 year-old glacial erratic, at one end of the city’s common. It has the distinction of being the only large, glacial erratic that has been physically moved by people to a new location. It was literally blown up in 1929 to make it possible for the city to move it. Best way to find out more? Take a “Rock Walk.” Details here: http://www.boulderartgallery.com/
