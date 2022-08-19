Read full article on original website
Grand Ronde tribal leader on revitalizing Oregon City
The Willamette Falls Legacy Project is re-imagining the downtown area of Oregon City. The Willamette Falls is the second-largest waterfall by volume in America, trailing only Niagara Falls.
beachconnection.net
Three Central Oregon Coast Wonders of Scenic Extremes - Video
(Yachats, Oregon) – Where the forestlands meet the sea and then blends into either calm or chaos, Lincoln County is full of such pleasantries and histrionics. The central Oregon coast is mostly Lincoln County, defined as the region from Lincoln City down through Florence, with the county hosting all of that save the last 20 miles before it all becomes southern Oregon coast. (Photos and video Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
traveloregon.com
A Legacy of Oregon Pie
Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
klcc.org
Oregon Geographic Names Board to consider replacing offensive names of some features
What’s in a name? That’s a question the Oregon Geographic Names Board will consider at a public meeting in Eugene Saturday for proposals to re-name six features in five Oregon counties. The process to re-name something like a river or a hill, starts with an application. Perhaps a...
Oregon Humane Society receives 80 beagles from historic dog rescue operation
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday, Oregon received a plane-load of beagles from a historic operation that removed about 4,000 of the little hounds from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The puppy mill sold dogs to laboratories, according to the Oregon Humane Society. The Humane Society of The United States,...
hh-today.com
Front yard becomes a colorful meadow
Albany residents Mark Spence and his wife, Katy Allaback, no longer have to worry about watering or mowing their front lawn. They’ve planted a colorful assortment of wildflowers instead. I read something Mark had posted about this on Facebook, so a couple of weeks ago I took a bike...
KVAL
Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
Chronicle
Grateful Dead’s 1972 Oregon Concert Saved Family Dairy, Became Counterculture Legend
The free yogurt didn’t last long. Chuck and Sue Kesey expected about 5,000 people to show up for the benefit concert they hoped would save their small, Oregon dairy. No one knows for sure how many music fans ended up at the big open field in Veneta 50 years ago this week, but this much is certain: it was a whole lot more than 5,000.
hh-today.com
Squatters’ hideouts cleared of underbrush
After a few days out of town, I found the landscape around Cox Creek and the Waverly Memorial Cemetery had a new look. Gone was the thicket of brambles and branches that camouflaged the vagrant encampments there in the past. Here’s my report from Saturday afternoon:. Tombstones from long...
brooklynvegan.com
Joe Haener (Gris Gris, Dodos, Shannon Shaw), Rest in Peace
Joe Haener, musician and drummer who was a member of Oakland group Gris Gris and played with The Dodos, Shannon Shaw, and more, died on Tuesday in an auto accident in Aurora, OR. He was 41. Shannon Shaw and Joe were engaged to be married, and the news was shared...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
Muggy weather broke local temperature records Thursday
As predicted by KOIN 6 meteorologist Joseph Dames, the Willamette Valley broke or tied half-a-dozen temperature records for the warmest lows ever recorded on Thursday.
cannonbeachgazette.com
'Alarming Trend' in Oregon: Fatal traffic crashes rising
Fatal traffic crashes in Oregon have increased significantly, according Oregon State Police (OSP). "We have seen an alarming trend in fatal crashes across Oregon," OSP Lt. Steve Mitchell told the News Guard. Three people died following a traffic crash Aug. 15 along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach in Lincoln County....
Pilot, 78, dies in crash near Scio; wife critical
The 78-year-old pilot of an experimental aircraft died in a crash that critically injured his wife Sunday afternoon near Scio, the Linn County Sheriff's Office said.
hh-today.com
New owner plans to divide business site
Except for a coffee kiosk, the southwest corner of Santiam Highway and Clay Street in Albany looks pretty empty most of the time. That might change under new ownership of the land. A real estate investment group named LRG and based in Walcut Creek, Calif., bought the commercial property this...
kezi.com
Missing Eugene man found deceased in Willamette River
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The remains of a person missing from Eugene were retrieved from the Willamette River on Wednesday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, a woman was canoeing in the Willamette River on the morning of August 17 when she saw a body on a small island about a mile north of McCartney Park near Harrisburg. Deputies were able to respond to the scene and retrieve the body at about 11 a.m. that same day. Deputies say their investigation identified the remains as being those of Justin Grossman, 36.
kezi.com
UPDATE: Missing person in Corvallis found
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Corvallis Police Department is asking for help finding a person who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon. Police say Long Nguyen, 23, was last seen near 900 southwest Washington Ave. in Corvallis at about 1 p.m. on August 16. Nguyen is an Asian male who stands about 6 feet tall, has black hair, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and red sandals.
Comments / 4