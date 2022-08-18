Read full article on original website
Madison Daily Leader
Street to be open for school start on Tuesday
Northeast 9th Street is planned to be open to public travel on Tuesday morning, just in time for the start of school for Madison Central. The City of Madison extended appreciation to the public for its patience and understanding while the prime contractor, Halme, Inc., and subcontractors work on unfinished portions of the project. This phase, Phase 2A of the city’s water system improvement projects, is behind schedule. Ryan Hegg, the city’s director of engineering and community development, said that some of the recent delays are due to work that was completed but required removal and replacement prior to any further progress. He said the city and Banner Associates monitor the project every day to ensure continued progress.
KELOLAND TV
No teacher applications for some rural school districts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For more than six months, Jeremy Hurd has been waiting on any applications for a music teacher in the Tripp-Delmont School District. After posting the job opening in February, Hurd has received zero applications. “We started advertising early in the hopes of trying to...
Madison Daily Leader
Computers, education, life-long connections: another year at DSU
It is a new year at Dakota State University, and that means new and returning students are all flocking to Madison. The school’s population of just more than 3,000 students includes a wide variety of majors, from computer science and education to more targeted fields like game design and cyber operations. Sports are also thriving at DSU with football, softball and other athletic programs poised for new seasons of excellence.
Madison Daily Leader
Rutland School District receives $5,000
Helping young people learn about agriculture has been a priority for one Rutland family since their oldest child was in elementary school. They invited their daughter’s class to tour their farm. Karee Wicks is now a teacher in the Howard School District, but Terry and Robin Wicks remain committed...
KELOLAND TV
Here’s when school starts in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
Madison Daily Leader
New teachers coming to MES
Madison Elementary School is gearing up for another year of educational excitement, and a group of fresh faces is eagerly waiting to play their part. Berin Johns will be joining the staff as a 4th-grade teacher. She is originally from Atlanta, Ga., but has familial ties to the Madison area. She previously taught 4th grade at McCook Central in Salem, and she said she is “incredibly excited” to be finally teaching in the community she lives in, as well as where her son is enrolled in preschool.
Madison Daily Leader
Honomichl appointed to ASBSD board; Park honored for years of service
Madison Central School Board member Rob Honomichl has joined the Associated School Boards of South Dakota board of directors. He was appointed to the board to represent the Southeast Region’s 700-1,399 enrollment category.
KELOLAND TV
Retired teacher concerned about social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime South Dakota social studies teacher, who’s now retired, is raising concerns over the new social studies content standards proposed by the South Dakota Board of Education. Becky Kelley, who taught for 38 years, says the proposal places too much emphasis on...
newwaysministry.org
Diocese of Sioux Falls’ New Transgender Policy Admits It Is “Intentionally Exclusionary”
A South Dakota diocese has issued a new policy on LGBTQ+ issues that admits it is “intentionally exclusionary,” in particular to transgender and non-binary people. The Diocese of Sioux Falls, led by Bishop Donald DeGrood, published the policy in early August under the title, “Conforming with the Church’s Teaching on Human Sexuality in Education Settings.”
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Pride calls Catholic School System policies ‘harmful’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Pride, an advocacy group for LGBTQIA+, says new human sexuality policies adopted by the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls are “harmful” and “hostile.”. In a news release issued Friday, Sioux Falls Pride says “these rules are set up in...
Madison Daily Leader
Madison Aquatic Center welcomes furry friends
After two years of closure, the Madison Aquatic Center celebrated a successful season with its final day on Saturday. Though the summer is quickly wrapping up, the MAC opened its doors for a final day of fun on Sunday by inviting local dog owners to enjoy the pool with their furry friends.
KELOLAND TV
Smith: ‘Teachers need to teach’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the South Dakota Department of Education released its new draft of social standards, Jamie Smith already had concerns. The Democratic nominee for governor and former teacher himself told KELOLAND News the day after the draft of the new standards were released that he didn’t feel South Dakota teachers were being respected.
Weekend Gun Violence Kills 4 Men in South Dakota’s Two Largest Cities
It was a deadly weekend filled full of gun violence in South Dakota's two largest cities. A shooting claimed the life of a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man early Saturday morning (August 20) near the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue. Dakota News Now is reporting the incident...
Madison Daily Leader
First homicide victim in Sioux Falls in 2022 identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The first homicide victim of the year in South Dakota's largest city has been identified as a local man. According to police and family members, Tunis Sando Lomax, 36, was the victim who was fatally shot this weekend in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Papa Woody’s seeing increase in customers due to Levitt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — We know that concerts at Levitt at the Falls as well as other events bring a lot of people to downtown Sioux Falls. KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz looks now at what one restaurant, in particular, has experienced. “It’s a great place if you want...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls homicide investigation; Search for persons of interest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend shooting on the east side of Sioux Falls has now turned into a homicide investigation. Police are asking for...
KELOLAND TV
Crews working on outside lane of South Cliff Avenue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The southbound outside lane of South Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls between East 11th Street and East 20th Street is now closed to allow crews to perform concrete repairs in preparation for new asphalt. In the upcoming weeks, the location of the lane closures...
Madison Daily Leader
Raiders run over Arlington 56-14
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders did what they wanted when they wanted during their season opener in Ramona on Saturday. The Raiders ran around and through the visiting Arlington Cardinals en route to a 56-14 victory to kick off the 2022 season. “Starting 1-0 is always a sweet feeling,” ORR head football...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, August 20
Sioux Falls (S.D.) — It’s Saturday, August 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Riverfest returns to downtown Sioux Falls, but at a new location. The missing and murdered indigenous persons epidemic in South Dakota keeps...
kbhbradio.com
Police identify persons of interest in weekend homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in relation to a weekend homicide. The persons of interest identified by police are 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting in Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.
