ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Madison Daily Leader

Street to be open for school start on Tuesday

Northeast 9th Street is planned to be open to public travel on Tuesday morning, just in time for the start of school for Madison Central. The City of Madison extended appreciation to the public for its patience and understanding while the prime contractor, Halme, Inc., and subcontractors work on unfinished portions of the project. This phase, Phase 2A of the city’s water system improvement projects, is behind schedule. Ryan Hegg, the city’s director of engineering and community development, said that some of the recent delays are due to work that was completed but required removal and replacement prior to any further progress. He said the city and Banner Associates monitor the project every day to ensure continued progress.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

No teacher applications for some rural school districts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For more than six months, Jeremy Hurd has been waiting on any applications for a music teacher in the Tripp-Delmont School District. After posting the job opening in February, Hurd has received zero applications. “We started advertising early in the hopes of trying to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Computers, education, life-long connections: another year at DSU

It is a new year at Dakota State University, and that means new and returning students are all flocking to Madison. The school’s population of just more than 3,000 students includes a wide variety of majors, from computer science and education to more targeted fields like game design and cyber operations. Sports are also thriving at DSU with football, softball and other athletic programs poised for new seasons of excellence.
MADISON, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Rutland School District receives $5,000

Helping young people learn about agriculture has been a priority for one Rutland family since their oldest child was in elementary school. They invited their daughter’s class to tour their farm. Karee Wicks is now a teacher in the Howard School District, but Terry and Robin Wicks remain committed...
RUTLAND, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, SD
Education
City
Yankton, SD
City
Madison, SD
City
Watertown, SD
KELOLAND TV

Here’s when school starts in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

New teachers coming to MES

Madison Elementary School is gearing up for another year of educational excitement, and a group of fresh faces is eagerly waiting to play their part. Berin Johns will be joining the staff as a 4th-grade teacher. She is originally from Atlanta, Ga., but has familial ties to the Madison area. She previously taught 4th grade at McCook Central in Salem, and she said she is “incredibly excited” to be finally teaching in the community she lives in, as well as where her son is enrolled in preschool.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Retired teacher concerned about social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime South Dakota social studies teacher, who’s now retired, is raising concerns over the new social studies content standards proposed by the South Dakota Board of Education. Becky Kelley, who taught for 38 years, says the proposal places too much emphasis on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#K12#Madison Middle School
newwaysministry.org

Diocese of Sioux Falls’ New Transgender Policy Admits It Is “Intentionally Exclusionary”

A South Dakota diocese has issued a new policy on LGBTQ+ issues that admits it is “intentionally exclusionary,” in particular to transgender and non-binary people. The Diocese of Sioux Falls, led by Bishop Donald DeGrood, published the policy in early August under the title, “Conforming with the Church’s Teaching on Human Sexuality in Education Settings.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Madison Aquatic Center welcomes furry friends

After two years of closure, the Madison Aquatic Center celebrated a successful season with its final day on Saturday. Though the summer is quickly wrapping up, the MAC opened its doors for a final day of fun on Sunday by inviting local dog owners to enjoy the pool with their furry friends.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Smith: ‘Teachers need to teach’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the South Dakota Department of Education released its new draft of social standards, Jamie Smith already had concerns. The Democratic nominee for governor and former teacher himself told KELOLAND News the day after the draft of the new standards were released that he didn’t feel South Dakota teachers were being respected.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
Madison Daily Leader

First homicide victim in Sioux Falls in 2022 identified

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The first homicide victim of the year in South Dakota's largest city has been identified as a local man. According to police and family members, Tunis Sando Lomax, 36, was the victim who was fatally shot this weekend in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Papa Woody’s seeing increase in customers due to Levitt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — We know that concerts at Levitt at the Falls as well as other events bring a lot of people to downtown Sioux Falls. KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz looks now at what one restaurant, in particular, has experienced. “It’s a great place if you want...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews working on outside lane of South Cliff Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The southbound outside lane of South Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls between East 11th Street and East 20th Street is now closed to allow crews to perform concrete repairs in preparation for new asphalt. In the upcoming weeks, the location of the lane closures...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Raiders run over Arlington 56-14

The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders did what they wanted when they wanted during their season opener in Ramona on Saturday. The Raiders ran around and through the visiting Arlington Cardinals en route to a 56-14 victory to kick off the 2022 season. “Starting 1-0 is always a sweet feeling,” ORR head football...
ARLINGTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, August 20

Sioux Falls (S.D.) — It’s Saturday, August 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Riverfest returns to downtown Sioux Falls, but at a new location. The missing and murdered indigenous persons epidemic in South Dakota keeps...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kbhbradio.com

Police identify persons of interest in weekend homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in relation to a weekend homicide. The persons of interest identified by police are 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting in Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy