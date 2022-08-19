Read full article on original website
CNET
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
Controversial $1bn Dendrobium coalmine expansion plan abandoned by mining company
Australian mining company South32 has abandoned plans to expand its Dendrobium metallurgical coalmine in the New South Wales Illawarra region. In an announcement to the ASX, the mining company said the expected financial returns were not enough to justify the $1bn investment the extension would require. “Our decision today follows...
