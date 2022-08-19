Newcastle face Man City today in a meeting of two of the richest clubs in world football. With two wins from two and their main title rivals already in the rearview mirror, Pep Guardiola could hardly have hoped for a better start to the season, but the Geordie faithful will be expecting the Magpies take the game to the league leaders. Read on to find out how to watch Newcastle vs Man City online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO