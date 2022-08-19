ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

kezi.com

Springfield business picking up the pieces after truck crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a devastating truck crash that knocked out a support pillar in the corner of Budget Blinds in Springfield on Sunday, the business has started on efforts to repair the damage and get back to work. Security camera footage from Budget Blinds at 177 58th St. shows...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Eater

Where to Eat, Drink, and Relax for 24 Hours in Newport, Oregon

The rocky and rugged Oregon Coast is not only one of the more breathtaking features of the state — it also supplies the region with some of its favorite culinary spoils. Fishers pack Dungeness crab, Netarts Bay oysters, and purple sea urchin on ice and ship them off to Portland restaurants, where they end up as tasting menu courses, sushi options, or raw bar offerings. Even things outside of the world of seafood, like Oregon-grown wasabi and some of the region’s award-winning cheeses, are cultivated or created on the Oregon Coast, before landing in specialty markets and kitchens.
NEWPORT, OR
traveloregon.com

A Legacy of Oregon Pie

Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
SALEM, OR
klcc.org

Eugene Airport loses an airline and a destination

Air travelers in Eugene have fewer options now that an airline serving the region has abruptly shut down. It was called aha! Airlines and it flew nonstop between Reno, Nevada and 11 western cities, including Eugene, Redmond, and Medford in Oregon. Most destinations were served by aha! just two or three days a week on small 50-seat jets.
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Pilot killed in plane crash east of Scio

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash of an airplane Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21, outside Scio, in which the pilot was killed. The Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 2:03 p.m. Sunday of a single-engine airplane crash on Richardson Gap Road, east of Scio. Fire and...
SCIO, OR
kezi.com

Sweet Home residents advised to boil water to avoid bacterial infection

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Residents in part of Sweet Home are advised to boil their tap water for most uses due to a potential bacterial infection in the water supply. The Sweet Home Police Department says a water main broke inside the Pleasant Valley Bridge earlier on Monday, Aug. 22. The break caused a loss of water pressure, and may have allowed potentially harmful bacteria into the water supply, according to SHPD. Officials say these bacteria could make someone who drinks the water sick, and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.
SWEET HOME, OR
KGW

Salem woman accused of running over ex-partner, killing him

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police said that a woman ran down her former domestic partner with her car at a local park on Saturday during an argument over their custody arrangement. She's since been charged with two counts of murder. Around 9:15 a.m., people at Woodmansee Park in south...
SALEM, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

'Alarming Trend' in Oregon: Fatal traffic crashes rising

Fatal traffic crashes in Oregon have increased significantly, according Oregon State Police (OSP). "We have seen an alarming trend in fatal crashes across Oregon," OSP Lt. Steve Mitchell told the News Guard. Three people died following a traffic crash Aug. 15 along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach in Lincoln County....
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Homeless petition fails, council will not refer compromise to voters

Petitioners say they have sufficient signatures to place the question on the May 2023 ballot After a petition drive aimed at restricting the city's involvement in creating housing for homeless people failed to garner sufficient signatures, the group behind the effort entertained the thought of accepting help from an unlikely source: the city itself. In order to qualify for placement on the November general election ballot, the Newberg Kids Not Camps group was charged with gathering 2,426 verified petition signatures. By mid-May the effort had fallen short by several hundred signatures, but organizers said that by the end of May...
NEWBERG, OR
philomathnews.com

Motorist walks away from Highway 34 crash with no injuries

A motorist escaped injuries in an off-road crash late Friday night on Highway 34 about two miles southwest of Philomath, local fire department officials reported. Philomath Fire & Rescue’s Rich Saalsaa, public information officer, said personnel at the Main Street station responded to a report of the crash at 10:41 p.m. on Aug. 19. Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were first to arrive on scene and provided the location to the fire department.
PHILOMATH, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Albany man badly injured after attempting to elude police

Collision closes the intersection of Highway 219 and the Newberg-Dundee bypass on Monday An Albany man will likely be greeted by police officers when he emerges from the hospital after a serious crash in Newberg on Monday evening. According to a report from the Oregon State Police, 47-year-old Bryan James Watts was traveling at a high rate of speed on his Honda B60 sport bike while attempting to outrun officers from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department that were pursuing him on Highway 219 southbound at about 7:30 p.m. Watts allegedly ran a red light at the highway's intersection with the Newberg-Dundee...
NEWBERG, OR

