The rocky and rugged Oregon Coast is not only one of the more breathtaking features of the state — it also supplies the region with some of its favorite culinary spoils. Fishers pack Dungeness crab, Netarts Bay oysters, and purple sea urchin on ice and ship them off to Portland restaurants, where they end up as tasting menu courses, sushi options, or raw bar offerings. Even things outside of the world of seafood, like Oregon-grown wasabi and some of the region’s award-winning cheeses, are cultivated or created on the Oregon Coast, before landing in specialty markets and kitchens.

NEWPORT, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO