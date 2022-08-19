Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Springfield business picking up the pieces after truck crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a devastating truck crash that knocked out a support pillar in the corner of Budget Blinds in Springfield on Sunday, the business has started on efforts to repair the damage and get back to work. Security camera footage from Budget Blinds at 177 58th St. shows...
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive to Oregon, Washington shelters
Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived to shelters in Washington and Oregon looking for new homes.
Eater
Where to Eat, Drink, and Relax for 24 Hours in Newport, Oregon
The rocky and rugged Oregon Coast is not only one of the more breathtaking features of the state — it also supplies the region with some of its favorite culinary spoils. Fishers pack Dungeness crab, Netarts Bay oysters, and purple sea urchin on ice and ship them off to Portland restaurants, where they end up as tasting menu courses, sushi options, or raw bar offerings. Even things outside of the world of seafood, like Oregon-grown wasabi and some of the region’s award-winning cheeses, are cultivated or created on the Oregon Coast, before landing in specialty markets and kitchens.
Grand Ronde tribal leader on revitalizing Oregon City
The Willamette Falls Legacy Project is re-imagining the downtown area of Oregon City. The Willamette Falls is the second-largest waterfall by volume in America, trailing only Niagara Falls.
Interim mayor talks homeless issue amid McMinnville’s growth
McMinnville's new interim Mayor Remy Drabkin joined AM Extra to discuss updates on the community.
traveloregon.com
A Legacy of Oregon Pie
Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
klcc.org
Eugene Airport loses an airline and a destination
Air travelers in Eugene have fewer options now that an airline serving the region has abruptly shut down. It was called aha! Airlines and it flew nonstop between Reno, Nevada and 11 western cities, including Eugene, Redmond, and Medford in Oregon. Most destinations were served by aha! just two or three days a week on small 50-seat jets.
Oregon Humane Society receives 80 beagles from historic dog rescue operation
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday, Oregon received a plane-load of beagles from a historic operation that removed about 4,000 of the little hounds from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The puppy mill sold dogs to laboratories, according to the Oregon Humane Society. The Humane Society of The United States,...
Man run over several times in Salem, ex-wife faces murder
Police arrested a woman on murder charges Saturday after they say she struck and killed her ex-husband at Woodmansee Park in South Salem.
Pilot, 78, dies in crash near Scio; wife critical
The 78-year-old pilot of an experimental aircraft died in a crash that critically injured his wife Sunday afternoon near Scio, the Linn County Sheriff's Office said.
KXL
Driver Arrested In Crash That Killed Passenger In Yamhill County
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — A man is arrested for DUII and assault in a crash that killed his passenger. Oregon State Police say 28-year-old Leonardo Perez of Portland crossed into oncoming traffic on Highway 18 near milepost 39 around 11:55pm on Saturday night. A 15-year-old girl in his vehicle died.
opb.org
In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened
Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops. But for Lampman, a father of three who moved...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Pilot killed in plane crash east of Scio
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash of an airplane Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21, outside Scio, in which the pilot was killed. The Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 2:03 p.m. Sunday of a single-engine airplane crash on Richardson Gap Road, east of Scio. Fire and...
kezi.com
Sweet Home residents advised to boil water to avoid bacterial infection
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Residents in part of Sweet Home are advised to boil their tap water for most uses due to a potential bacterial infection in the water supply. The Sweet Home Police Department says a water main broke inside the Pleasant Valley Bridge earlier on Monday, Aug. 22. The break caused a loss of water pressure, and may have allowed potentially harmful bacteria into the water supply, according to SHPD. Officials say these bacteria could make someone who drinks the water sick, and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.
Salem woman accused of running over ex-partner, killing him
SALEM, Ore. — Salem police said that a woman ran down her former domestic partner with her car at a local park on Saturday during an argument over their custody arrangement. She's since been charged with two counts of murder. Around 9:15 a.m., people at Woodmansee Park in south...
cannonbeachgazette.com
'Alarming Trend' in Oregon: Fatal traffic crashes rising
Fatal traffic crashes in Oregon have increased significantly, according Oregon State Police (OSP). "We have seen an alarming trend in fatal crashes across Oregon," OSP Lt. Steve Mitchell told the News Guard. Three people died following a traffic crash Aug. 15 along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach in Lincoln County....
Homeless petition fails, council will not refer compromise to voters
Petitioners say they have sufficient signatures to place the question on the May 2023 ballot After a petition drive aimed at restricting the city's involvement in creating housing for homeless people failed to garner sufficient signatures, the group behind the effort entertained the thought of accepting help from an unlikely source: the city itself. In order to qualify for placement on the November general election ballot, the Newberg Kids Not Camps group was charged with gathering 2,426 verified petition signatures. By mid-May the effort had fallen short by several hundred signatures, but organizers said that by the end of May...
philomathnews.com
Motorist walks away from Highway 34 crash with no injuries
A motorist escaped injuries in an off-road crash late Friday night on Highway 34 about two miles southwest of Philomath, local fire department officials reported. Philomath Fire & Rescue’s Rich Saalsaa, public information officer, said personnel at the Main Street station responded to a report of the crash at 10:41 p.m. on Aug. 19. Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were first to arrive on scene and provided the location to the fire department.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH NEAR THE HIGHWAY 22E WESTBOUND ON-RAMP AND GOLF CLUB ROAD SOUTHEAST IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at about 11:00 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash near the Highway 22E Westbound on-ramp and Golf Club Road Southeast. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Caravan, operated...
Albany man badly injured after attempting to elude police
Collision closes the intersection of Highway 219 and the Newberg-Dundee bypass on Monday An Albany man will likely be greeted by police officers when he emerges from the hospital after a serious crash in Newberg on Monday evening. According to a report from the Oregon State Police, 47-year-old Bryan James Watts was traveling at a high rate of speed on his Honda B60 sport bike while attempting to outrun officers from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department that were pursuing him on Highway 219 southbound at about 7:30 p.m. Watts allegedly ran a red light at the highway's intersection with the Newberg-Dundee...
