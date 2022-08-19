"Industry" co-creators on channeling experiences as young bankers into HBO hit series

Read full article on original website
Almost 200 Sesame Street Episodes Removed as Part of HBO Max Purge
There’s a dark cloud hanging over Sesame Street‘s famously sunny days. As part of HBO Max’s ongoing, wide-ranging and apparently merciless purging of many library tiles — all as part of WarnerBros. Discovery’s ambitious plan to winnow down $3 billion (with a B) in debt — nearly 200 Sesame Street episodes have been pulled from the streamer. By removing series and movies from its library, HBO Max no longer has to pay licensing fees for them. That is a bottom line-boosting measure for the streamer even when said checks are being made out to sister company Warner Bros. Television, as was the...
morningbrew.com
HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ debuts tomorrow as the company slashes budgets
HBO’s prequel to Game of Thrones, a Targaryen-led epic called House of the Dragon, debuts tomorrow and there’s a ton of pressure for it to perform. It’s a precarious time for HBO to drop a show that cost a reported $20 million per episode, not including an expensive marketing blitz. Following HBO’s merger with Discovery earlier this year, David Zaslav took over the corporate Iron Throne as CEO and has been slashing costs like they’re Starks at the Red Wedding. Key acts of budgetary violence under his leadership:
WBD CEO David Zaslav Congratulates Staff Ahead Of ‘House Of The Dragon’ Premiere: “Next Big Cultural Moment”; HBO’s Largest Campaign Ever Reached 130M People
EXCLUSIVE: In an email to staffers this morning, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav congratulated the HBO team and the overall conglom on what looks to be a fantastic weekend for both the linear channel and HBO Max in the premiere of the Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon. Not only was this the biggest marketing campaign in HBO’s history, reaching 130M people in the U.S. for the $200M production, but the CEO points out that the endeavor exemplified a revived studio that is “committed to building one team with one mission.” We’ve heard from sources that the House of...
Hello Sunshine Launches U.K. Unscripted Unit Led by Former Channel 4 Executive Sarah Lazenby
Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine has launched an unscripted unit in the U.K. The Candle Media-backed studio has appointed former Channel 4 head of features and formats Sarah Lazenby to lead the division as executive VP of unscripted U.K. She will report into Hello Sunshine’s head of unscripted Sara Rea, who joined the studio following the acquisition of her company SKR Productions. As part of the expansion, Hello Sunshine Unscripted U.K. is currently developing its first production with “It’s a Sin” broadcaster Channel 4. The move into the U.K., particularly for unscripted, is a sound move for Hello Sunshine, and follows similar drives by...
ComicBook
Stranger Things Loses Top Spot on Streaming Charts to Another Hit Netflix Series
Stranger Things has spent the past couple of months absolutely dominating the streaming charts here in the United States. The fourth installment of the beloved series broke records for Netflix and delivered the biggest opening month for any English-language series in the streamer's history. After enjoying an extended stay atop the overall streaming charts, however, another popular Netflix series finally knocked it out of the number one spot.
LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32
LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
wegotthiscovered.com
How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?
A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
‘Echoes’ Review: Netflix Thriller Series Is Confusing, Ridiculous and Totally Addicting
In most ways, “Echoes” is just another wacky Netflix mystery show: questionably written, filled with recognizable B-listers, and filmed in such a way that if you didn’t already know it was a Netflix show, you’d be able to figure it out pretty quick. But in time, starting about halfway through the seven-episode limited series, this particular wacky Netflix mystery show becomes something a whole lot weirder and a whole lot more interesting than most that have come before.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jon Hamm joins ‘The Morning Show’ as regular
Actor Jon Hamm rose to prominence with Mad Men on television and has flipped back-and-forth between the film and television worlds over the course of his career. Now, he is back again on small screens with a coming role in The Morning Show. News of the actor playing Paul Marks...
‘The Good Doctor’ Legal Spinoff ‘The Good Lawyer’ With Female Lead In Works At ABC As Backdoor Pilot
EXCLUSIVE: After expanding one popular long-running procedural drama, The Rookie, with a planted spinoff for next season, ABC is looking to do it for another, The Good Doctor with an embedded episode. I hear the network is developing legal offshoot The Good Lawyer, from The Good Doctor executive producers/co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, Sony Pictures TV and Shore’s studio-based Shore Z Prods. ABC Signature is co-producing. Like with the Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, the spinoff of the Freddie Highmore-headlined The Good Doctor will have a female lead and will be introduced as a backdoor pilot during The Good Doctor‘s upcoming sixth...
Jon Hamm joins The Morning Show after he starred in viral ad for Apple TV+ jokingly calling out the streamer for not hiring him
Jon Hamm has joined the upcoming third season of the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. The 51-year-old will be a series regular as a business mogul trying to acquire the news network the show centers on, according to The Hollywood Reporter. News of...
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Star Peter Dinklage's HBO Movie Among HBO Max's Latest Cuts
Peter Dinklage's fans do not have long to watch one of his critically acclaimed performances outside Game of Thrones. My Dinner with Herve, in which he plays Fantasy Island star Herve Villechaize, is on the list of movies leaving HBO Max this week. My Dinner with Herve aired on HBO in October 2018 and earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Television Movie.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed
House of the Dragon is just hours away for the general populous, but the press has already had its chance to review the show. Rotten Tomatoes has amassed 345 ratings from critics, and it found that 85 percent of them were positive reviews. While some of these were tempered with negative feedback, they definitely bode well for the series as a whole.
Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 17, 2022
The genres that some of the more popular and best movies on Netflix most often fall under can vary, of course, but you can often find something romantic somewhere on the Netflix Top 10. Take, for instance, one of the newest additions to the platform’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. for Wednesday, August 17, 2022. There is a healthy amount of romance to behold on the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. as well — including the return of an international series that is quickly earning a reputation as one of the best shows on Netflix — so let’s see all that is making a splash on Netflix (opens in new tab) today.
Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer’s ‘Password’ Reboot Ratings Rise 43% With Digital Viewing Post-NBC Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)
NBC’s “Password” reboot from executive producer Jimmy Fallon and host Keke Palmer has picked up its key demo ratings by 43% and its viewership by 27% with delayed and digital viewing following the show’s Aug. 9 premiere, Variety has learned exclusively. Over its first two episodes (the second airing Aug. 16), “Password” is averaging an 0.63 rating among adults in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 5.2 million total viewers, when combining both linear and digital viewing through Wednesday. That’s up from the premiere episode’s initial performance, which managed a 0.44 rating and 4.1 million viewers in Live + Same Day...
Hypebae
Here's a First Look at Elizabeth Olsen Portraying Candy Montgomery in HBO's 'Love and Death'
HBO has released a first look of what’s coming soon, which includes the upcoming miniseries Love and Death, starring Elizabeth Olsen as accused axe murderer Candy Montgomery. The teaser shows Olsen as Montgomery doing different tasks, such as cooking, cleaning and singing in a church choir, as she narrates....
CNBC
Warner Brothers Discovery and Amazon escalate streaming wars
CNBC's Julia Boorstin joins 'The Exchange to discuss the streaming battle between Warner Brothers Discovery and Amazon. With the I/O Fund's Beth Kindig.
Brad Pitt Looks Like A Stud In Pink Suit & Double Denim At ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere In South Korea
Brad Pitt has given fans incredible fashion moments throughout the entire promotion of his newest thriller film, Bullet Train, and his ‘fit at the Seoul, South Korea premiere is no different. Brad, 58, lit up the red carpet on Aug. 19 in a hot pink suit that was accessorized with a bright orange shoelace as a belt. It also featured two brown buttons on the jacket to close it, as well as five buttons on each sleeve. He wore a white tee underneath and seemed elated to be there as he smiled and waved with fans.
‘The Good Doctor’ Spinoff ‘The Good Lawyer’ In Development at ABC with Female Protagonist
Sources tell Variety that ABC is developing “The Good Lawyer,” a legal spinoff of the medical drama “The Good Doctor” which stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Sean Murphy, a surgeon with autism. “The Good Lawyer” will be introduced as a backdoor pilot during Season 6 of “The Good Doctor,” which is set to premiere in October. Sean finds himself in legal trouble and seeks the services of Joni, a 20-something defense attorney who has OCD. Joni, relatively new to her law firm, is funny, eager, self-aware and anxious. She is a skilled lawyer and doesn’t want to be treated differently by...
hypebeast.com
HBO Max Debuts First Footage From 'The Last of Us' TV Series Adaptation
HBO Max has unveiled the first ever footage from its highly-anticipated TV series adaptation of the award-winning 2013 video game The Last of Us. The streamer shared a two-and-a-half-minute video teasing all of its new content hitting the platform in 2023, ending it with a few seconds of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, who can be seen traversing a snowy setting and sharing both tense and heartfelt moments. The clip also teases the biological daughter of Joel, who he lost early on in the game, as well as a look at Nick Offerman as Bill.
