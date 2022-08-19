I'm a young stroke survivor myself I had a stroke at 38 years old, I've been shoot twice, once in the leg & once in the head, also been stabbed 3 times in the abdomen I was even tied up & they set the house on fire so I shouldn't be here everyday is a gift 4 me I shouldn't b here I'm playing on house money & winning I got my family & I now have Godfidence if God is with me who can be against me I give all the glory 2 God my savor Jesus christ
Go Back To The Basics: No Drugs 💊🚬, No Alcohol 🍻🥃, Eat Healthy, Stay Hydrated, Exercise, Pray 🙏, Help Others, Sleep 💤😴, Be Kind To Yourself, Be Patient To Yourself 🤕, Have Boundaries For Yourself And Other Around You And Laugh 😂 Stop 🛑 Entertaining People 🤡🎤🎥🎭🎬, Be Grateful. Mental Health 🧠 Is True Wealth 🤑 $tay Blessed 🙏
I had two heart attacks from lupus attacking my heart, but thank God no damage was done. bless you all in these comments, God won't put you to it if he can't bring you through it ❤️🙏🏾
