Lakes are drying up everywhere. Israel will pump water from the Med as a solution
Israel is experimenting with desalinating sea water to replenish a freshwater lake. If it works, it could offer a solution to many other countries where lakes are drying up.
Iran's Arab foes are mending ties with Tehran amid uncertainty over nuclear talks
Analysts say Gulf Arab states expect Iran to escalate tensions in the region no matter the outcome of the nuclear talks.
Opinion: 6 lessons the West has learned in the 6 months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Six months after sending troops into Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is banking that the West's unity will fracture over economic pressures and that time is on his side, writes Daniel Treisman.
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Centuries-old warnings emerge from riverbed as Europe faces historic drought
Water levels have dropped in major rivers across Europe as the region suffers under a historic drought. In those dry riverbeds, centuries-old warning messages have emerged, locals report.
First Texas bus of 50 mostly male illegal migrants arrives in NYC: Gov. Abbott says Big Apple is the 'ideal destination' and challenges liberal Mayor Adams to welcome them - as arrivals say city has 'best opportunities' in nation
The first bus of migrants sent from Texas by Governor Greg Abbott arrived in New York City on Friday morning. The group was dropped off at Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan after making the almost 2,000-mile trip from the border that lasted days. A group of charity workers and...
Drought in Europe Causes Sunken WWII Warships to Emerge Out of Danube River
More than 20 ships, some laden with explosives, have been exposed to the surface.
I'm a Brit who spent 4 months living in the US, and I made 3 crucial mistakes when I moved there that I won't make again
The next time Insider's Mikhaila Friel moves abroad, she says she won't stick to the tried and true tourist attractions — or her friends.
Plane failed to descend as pilots reportedly fell asleep during flight
Two pilots are believed to have fallen asleep and missed their landing during a flight from Sudan to Ethiopia on Monday, according to an Aviation Herald report.
Dozens of sunken WWII German ships resurface along Danube River as water levels hit record low
As Europe continues to experience a record heat wave that one top scientist said could signal its worst drought in 500 years, receding water levels along the continent's massive Danube River have exposed around two dozen sunken ships that belonged to the German army during World War II, according to Reuters.
Huge megalithic complex of more than 500 standing stones discovered in Spain
Archaeologists have discovered more than 500 standing stones on a land that was earmarked for avocado plantation in southern Spain, according to reports.Experts believe it is one of the world’s largest complexes of monoliths in Europe.The standing stones were discovered on a piece of land spanning 600 hectares in Huelva in Spain.Archaeologists had sought permission from the Spanish authorities to survey the land because they believed it had historical significance. That is how they discovered the huge complex of monoliths.“This is the biggest and most diverse collection of standing stones grouped together in the Iberian peninsula,” José Antonio Linares, a researcher...
Italy’s largest lake drops to near-historic low amid extreme drought in Europe
SIRMIONE Italy (AP) — Italy’s worst drought in decades has reduced Lake Garda, the country’s largest lake, to near its lowest level ever recorded, exposing swaths of previously underwater rocks and warming the water to temperatures that approach the average in the Caribbean Sea. Tourists flocking to...
Woman believed to be mother of children found dead in suitcases is in South Korea, say Seoul police
A woman believed to be the mother of two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand is in South Korea, a Seoul police official told CNN on Monday.
Yangtze River waters reveal Buddhist statues
Plunging water levels of the Yangtze River have revealed a submerged island in China's southwestern city of Chongqing and a trio of Buddhist statues on it that are believed to be 600 years old, state media Xinhua has reported.
‘If you see me, cry’: Drought reveals ‘hunger stones’ in River Elbe historically used to forecast famine
Ancient stones bearing dire warnings have resurfaced as a lengthy drought grips much of the European continent.Centuries ago, stones lining dried-up riverbeds were marked to warn future generations that their exposure meant famine was around the corner.Several European rivers, including the Elbe, Rhine and Wese, retain what became known as “hunger stones”, which bear grim warnings for those unfortunate enough to lay eyes on them.One stone on the bank of the River Elbe, in the Czech Republic town of Decin, has emerged this year. Noticed recently by German journalist Olaf Koens, it bears the inscription: “If you see me,...
See what Alexander Dugin said about Trump and Putin in 2017
CNN’s Clarissa Ward interviewed Alexander Dugin an influential Russian philosopher and Putin ally in 2017, shortly after former President Trump took office. Dugin says he was a supporter of President Trump’s nationalist philosophy and predicted that Putin and Trump would forge a new world order.
Schiff: I hope Ukraine isn't responsible for car bomb attack on Putin adviser's daughter
House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that he has not been briefed on the reported death of the daughter of Putin ally Alexander Dugin in a car bomb explosion, but he “certainly would never want to see anything like an attack on civilians by Ukraine.”
Death toll from 'hellish' European storms climbs to 13: British kayaker and three children among dead across France, Italy and Austria while Germany puts rescuers on alert for flooding
'Hellish' storms sweeping across Europe have claimed the lives of at least 13 people as hurricane-force winds rip up trees from the ground, fire golf ball-sized hailstones at homes and flood the streets with huge downpours. Three children are among the dead, as well as a British woman in her...
Meteor showers and shooting stars: Formation and history
Meteor showers thrill skywatchers every year, but what causes these unforgettable night shows?. Meteor showers appear when crumbs of dust (meteoroids) from asteroids or comets enter Earth's atmosphere at very high speeds. During their journey through the atmosphere, meteors rub against air particles, creating friction and heat. The heat then vaporizes most meteors, resulting in bright streaks of light across the sky, or shooting stars.
At least 21 killed, dozen injured in an explosion at a mosque in Kabul, police chief says
A Taliban spokesperson told CNN that perpetrators of "such crimes will be caught and punished for their heinous deeds."
