Rick Gable
4d ago

Unfortunately, movie theaters much like video stores are a thing of the past. I'd like to watch certain movies on the big screen but, that pleasure is over priced and now over rated.

Lauren Law
3d ago

Once upon a time, movie prices were affordable. None of us requested heated recliners, $5 popcorn or $5 soft drinks. Movies were once a go-to "date night" for high schoolers and college kids on budgets. My husband and I can pay $35 now for a movie or wait one month to watch it at home for $5 ... no brainer!!! Make them affordable again instead of elitist entertainment and maybe ... just maybe ... people will return and fill up the seats. The same goes for every form of entertainment...the industry of greed and over-compensated celebrities and their owners!!!

Blue Whisper
4d ago

I work next to one and it ends up with a lot of unruly teenagers and a couple of shootings. There are cops there all the time to monitor the parking lot. Just not safe to go there. It's safer to just stay home and pay those streaming services to watch it.

