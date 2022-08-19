ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Business Insider

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 wheelchair from her vacation in Florida to California, instead of her home in New York — and it got broken along the way

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair to California instead of New York. The chair was damaged on both the outward and return journeys. "I can't believe someone would treat a wheelchair the way mine was treated," the passenger said. Delta broke a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair on a trip...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO

Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
KENTUCKY STATE
Salon

Reactions roll in after Kari Lake endorses Jew-hating Jarrin Jackson

On Wednesday, Jarrin Jackson, an Oklahoma state Senate candidate with a history of making racist and anti-gay remarks, announced that he's being backed by Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor. Following Jackson's announcement, many took to Twitter to weigh in on how his questionable beliefs will affect his campaign and/or his time in the Senate, should he win.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CNN

Why teachers seem more willing to go on strike

Teachers are on strike in Columbus, Ohio, demanding functioning air conditioning. In Philadelphia, it's mostly bus drivers and other workers who want better wages and training. There's a national narrative of teachers and support staff who feel underpaid and underappreciated.
COLUMBUS, OH
CNN

CNN

