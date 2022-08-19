Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
People
Teen Left Close to Death After Bison Throws Her 15 Feet Into the Air Severing Her Femoral Artery
A woman who was thrown 15 feet into the air while being attacked by a bison is a living "miracle," she says. Amelia "Mia" Dean, 19, and a friend, along with her friend's dog, were on day two of a month-long cross-country road trip, and at the end of a hike along a Custer State Park trail in South Dakota, when they came face-to-face with a bison.
Large shark sneaks behind beachgoers in Florida
A large shark swam perilously close to several blissfully unaware beachgoers in Daytona Beach, Florida, drone footage shows.
Injured Little Leaguer has increased face swelling limiting his vision, doctors say
The injured Little League player who fractured his skull after falling from his bunk bed on Monday continues to face challenges in his recovery, including swelling which may block his vision.
Injured Little Leaguer's CAT scan results come back 'normal' after he fell and hit his head a second time
According to an Instagram account set up to provide updates on injured Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson, the results from a CAT scan performed by doctors after the 12-year-old fell and hit his head a second time came back "normal."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'He calls me Dad.' Guardian raises money to adopt boy he found in trash in his native Haiti
Jimmy Amisial is trying to make fatherhood official by formally adopting the boy he has not let go of since that fateful night he found him.
Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 wheelchair from her vacation in Florida to California, instead of her home in New York — and it got broken along the way
Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair to California instead of New York. The chair was damaged on both the outward and return journeys. "I can't believe someone would treat a wheelchair the way mine was treated," the passenger said. Delta broke a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair on a trip...
Acrylic Tips Where?: Black Woman Holds The Guinness World Record For Longest Fingernails
Diana Armstrong has just broken the record for having the longest fingernails
Baby Discovered Buried in Backyard of Incestuous Parents: Police
Police believe the infant was allegedly killed last Thanksgiving and have not released the age or gender.
IN THIS ARTICLE
An Uber driver passed a building on fire while taking a passenger to the airport. He stopped to evacuate the residents
Uber driver Fritz Sam is being hailed a "hero" by the company's CEO after he sprang into action and helped evacuate residents from a burning building in New York City.
Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO
Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
Reactions roll in after Kari Lake endorses Jew-hating Jarrin Jackson
On Wednesday, Jarrin Jackson, an Oklahoma state Senate candidate with a history of making racist and anti-gay remarks, announced that he's being backed by Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor. Following Jackson's announcement, many took to Twitter to weigh in on how his questionable beliefs will affect his campaign and/or his time in the Senate, should he win.
An elementary school teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery
An elementary school teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas is bussing migrants to New York and DC for free -- many want to go
CNN’s Gary Tuchman speaks to some of the thousands of migrants sent by bus from the Lone Star state to DC and New York this year at the direction of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in an effort to highlight his criticism of the Biden administration’s immigration policies.
Louisiana woman claims she was denied an abortion after fetus was diagnosed with a fatal condition
A pregnant woman in Louisiana alleges that she was denied an abortion despite the fetus being diagnosed with a fatal condition.
'We're selling the house': Tarantula sends Will Smith scurrying
Will Smith posted his encounter with a tarantula on Instagram and at least one arachnologist was impressed. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.
William and Kate to move family out of London to give children 'normal' life
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to move their family out of London during school term time, in a bid to give their children a "normal" family life, a royal source told CNN.
Start your week smart: Voting rights, Ukraine, Car bomb, Wendy's, Mogadishu
Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
Why teachers seem more willing to go on strike
Teachers are on strike in Columbus, Ohio, demanding functioning air conditioning. In Philadelphia, it's mostly bus drivers and other workers who want better wages and training. There's a national narrative of teachers and support staff who feel underpaid and underappreciated.
Opinion: The question shouldn't be whether Florida teen is 'mature' enough for abortion
While teenagers are still children who need guidance, they are old enough to know what they can handle, including motherhood. As such, we have to listen to them -- and it's to our detriment if we don't, writes Peggy Drexler
Mitch McConnell is right. Senate Republicans have a candidate problem.
We've become used to displays of braggadocio by politicians (see former President Donald Trump). That's why it's notable when a politician admits that the political winds might not be going their way.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0