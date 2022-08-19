A woman who was thrown 15 feet into the air while being attacked by a bison is a living "miracle," she says. Amelia "Mia" Dean, 19, and a friend, along with her friend's dog, were on day two of a month-long cross-country road trip, and at the end of a hike along a Custer State Park trail in South Dakota, when they came face-to-face with a bison.

