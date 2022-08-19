Read full article on original website
Harry Styles, former One Direction teen idol and current solo superstar, reflected on his highly publicized and dissected private life in a new interview with Rolling Stone, addressing everything from accusations of "queerbaiting" to his relationship with Olivia Wilde.
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
CNN’s Anderson Cooper reacts to some of former President Donald Trump’s allies’ reactions to the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago.
The new documentary series, The Murdochs: Empire of Influence, explores the world’s most powerful media family and its complicated history.
The new documentary series, The Murdochs: Empire of Influence, explores the world’s most powerful media family and its complicated history.
Honestly, a lot of 13 Reasons Why storylines were not needed.
Censors have altered the ending of the recent animated film "Minions: The Rise of Gru" for its domestic release in China, social media users across the country noticed over the weekend.
Quaden Bayles, an indigenous Australian boy who won the support of celebrities and well-wishers around the globe after being bullied because of his disability, has landed a role in the new "Mad Max" movie.
Netflix's documentary, "I Just Killed My Dad," is as horrifying as it sounds. The three-part series revisits the true story of Anthony Templet, who was just 17 years of age when he murdered his father, Burt, in their Baton Rouge home. At first glance, the crime seemed both simple and...
Medieval-style medicine obviously had its limits. But a pivotal moment in the "House of the Dragon" premiere will likely resonate for many in a way that goes beyond the realm of fantasy and touches upon real-world concerns about women's reproductive rights.
The Duchess of Cambridge opened up about feeling “mommy guilt” during an interview with British podcast “Happy Mum Happy Baby,” in 2020, saying that it’s a “constant challenge.”
