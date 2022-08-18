ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stelter leaving CNN

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
Brian Stelter, CNN’s chief media correspondent, will be leaving the network after the weekly show he hosted was canceled.

Stelter, who hosted the network’s longest-running show, “Reliable Sources,” said Thursday in a statement that he was proud of the work he had done during his time at the network.

“I’m grateful for my nine years with CNN, proud of what we accomplished on ‘Reliable Sources’ and so thankful for the viewers who tuned in every week for our examination of the media, truth and the stories that shape our world,” Stelter said in the statement.

