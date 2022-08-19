ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Awesome 98

Check Out Some Haunting Pictures of the South Plains Mall Blackout

When I lose electricity at my house, the first thing I notice is the silence. The silence is just deafening and I can't stand it. From that point, there is confusion, questions and usually whispering, because somehow whispering seems to be the correct thing to do at the time. This is followed shortly by the temperature beginning to rise or fall because, of course, the HVAC is not working. The next thing is a trip outside to see if the power is out on the whole block and/or if any bombs dropped nearby.
Lubbock’s Jesus + Vandal Strikes Again

The C.B. Stubblefield statue has now been defaced. The memorial for C.B. Stubblefield and Stubb's Barbeque was the latest target of vandalism, at least that's been reported. The statue and area are a location where live music really took off in the Hub City. The disrespect shown with these markings is just unforgivable.
While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well

Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
Part of My Childhood Died When The Disney Store Closed in Lubbock’s South Plains Mall

Alright, maybe that's a bit dramatic, but... When The Disney Store closed down in the South Plains Mall, it almost felt like a little piece of my heart was ripped out of my body, never to return. I vividly remember dragging my mother by the hand toward the store. I knew the best route to take to get there the fastest. I also knew that if I behaved myself and didn't jump in the stuffed animal pile, I just might get to take one of them home with me.
11 Places to Get the Very Best Queso in Lubbock

I noticed a post on the LBK Foodies Facebook page discussing the best places in Lubbock to get queso. There were dozens of responses and it's clear that everyone has their favorite spot. I'm partial to Rosa's. There is nothing quite like a fresh tortilla dunked in that yummy queso....
The Last Day You Can Get a Free Vaccine From Texas Tech University

College students are making their way back to the Hub City, and Texas Tech is about to be bustling with new and old faces. The return of Lubbock’s college kids means that bars will be full, restaurants will be busy, and the university’s sporting events will be full of amazing energy. While all of this is fun and will lead to some amazing memories being made, it's also a reminder that the health and safety of yourself and those around you is extremely important.
Tipsy’s Sets Opening for Lubbock, Offering Kids Eat Free

Back in June, I told y'all about a new authentic Mexican restaurant that is aiming to help others, it's time we can finally check it out. The owner and chef Paulina Madrid is actually finishing up her culinary school right now so she can perfect her restaurant and serve the community right.
Sugaring Hair Removal Place Now Open in Lubbock

Back in May I told you about a new all-natural concept coming to Lubbock. If you're scared of waxing or hate that it's not natural, this new place is going to be just for you. It's called Sugaring NYC. They offer a lot of different things including sugaring, facials, lash lift and brow lamination. They currently have around 70 locations nationwide since starting in New York.
This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock

I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
At’l Do Farms Biggest Attractions Will Be Different This Year

In Lubbock, one thing we all look forward to when it starts getting colder is going to At'l Do Farms Corn Maize but this year it may look different. Last year the farm celebrated 20 years of being open. They have so much fun to do with the whole family. Things like corn maze, pumpkin rides and picking out pumpkins, shooting the corn canyon and so much more.
Win Tickets to See Goo Goo Dolls in Lubbock, TX

We've got a shot at tickets to see Goo Goo Dolls when they bring their Chaos in Bloom tour to Lubbock's spectacular Buddy Holly Hall on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022. Fill out the form below and you're automatically entered to win a pair of tickets to see Goo Goo Dolls live. We're giving away five pairs of tickets before they go on sale this Friday (August 19th), which means five lucky Awesome 98 listeners will be walking away with a pair. Good luck!
Lubbock E-Scooter Riders Are an Accident Waiting to Happen

I have a darling friend whose job requires him to do quite a bit of driving around Lubbock, including the area near Texas Tech University's campus. He recently, and quite poetically, spoke out about irresponsible electric scooter riders:. I'm really surprised someone hasn't been turned into a pavement Jackson Pollock...
Lubbock Christian University Freshman Move-In Day Is a Success

For any parent moving their child into college dorms, freshman year can be tiresome, but also fun...sometimes. Students get to meet their roommates in person and decide the décor of the room, along with which side of the room they prefer to stay on, and just bond with each other while their moms hang their clothes in their closets. Well, at Lubbock Christian University, freshman move-in day is just a bit different.
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

