Perched at the end of a serene cul-de-sac, updated from top to bottom with a designer's touch and only moments from downtown Annapolis, 1033 Timber Creek is the perfect place to call home for now or for years to come. Be welcomed into the light filled living room featuring 2 skylights, a vaulted ceiling and a working wood burning fireplace perfect for those cozy winter days. For ease of entertaining, the main floor flows from living to dining to kitchen with seamless transitions. The fresh and updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a stylish white oak floating shelf, modern lighting, hardware and touch faucet. With 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms including 2 primary suites there is room for everyone and everything. Each room's usage can be customized to fit your needs - sleeping, working, working out, lounging, crafting...the options are endless. The entire lower level was renovated in 2020 and can be its own in-law-suite with private living, sleeping and bathing quarters. Or, work from home? Make the lower level your office and retreat from the house chaos to take those calls in peace and quiet. Let the kids claim the lower level as their domain and everyone will be happy! Speaking of happy, check out the expansive twinkle lights covered deck with room for lounging, dining, cooking and even a dance floor. Enjoy more of the outdoors reminiscing around your private built-in firepit or take a stroll down to the community playground. Take advantage of your superb location and bike to downtown Annapolis or walk to nearby Quiet Waters park. Inside and out, this home and location can't be beat!

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO