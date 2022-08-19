ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Battle of the bands takes over the Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — School is just right around the corner, the perfect time to party and celebrate the final few weeks of summer!. A chorus of activity at the Battle of the Bands swarmed the Inner Harbor, Saturday. Photojournalist Drew Fox stopped by to bring us the highlights from...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Asia Collective Night Market turns into 'nightmare' for patrons

WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Many people in Howard County are angry and frustrated after what some are calling a nightmare during the Asia Collective Night Market event at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Saturday. People said they came out to support local businesses and were met with chaos. The...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

First-ever Maryland Cycling Classic to roll through Baltimore County on Labor Day weekend, Ray Lewis to appear

BALTIMORE, MD—The first-ever Maryland Cycling Classic, supported by UnitedHealthcare, takes place during Labor Day weekend 2022, and fans throughout Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore can enjoy the action course-side, while fans worldwide can watch through various live broadcast and livestream options. The Maryland Cycling Classic is the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
americanmilitarynews.com

5 years after their removal, Baltimore’s Confederate monuments are expected to appear in art exhibit in Los Angeles

Tucked into the corner of a Baltimore City impound lot teeming with discarded lampposts and street signs, four Confederate-linked monuments have sat for five years. City officials and historians debated what to do with the bronze statues erected to honor Confederate figures after they were removed in the middle of the night Aug. 17, 2017, and hauled to the lot where they have been hidden ever since. No clear home emerged until a Los Angeles visual art space called LAXART asked to borrow them for a new exhibit.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Pastor with Fashion Design Talent Opens Inaugural Flagship Fashion Store in Annapolis

Bishop Craig Coates began his foray in fashion design by sketching and designing fashions in the 10th grade in 1983. His grandmother was a seamstress who owned a Kenmore sewing machine. Coates recalls taking a trip to a local fabric store with her, then purchasing a piece of terry cloth fabric to make a fashionable Dolman sleeve dress, which is known to appear like a bat wing. The creation was worn by a friend at school. Coates progressed to creating trendy jackets, skirts, and MC Hammer style pants when he was a student attending South River High School.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Carrot#Performing#Musical Theater#Blk
baltimorefishbowl.com

Woodberry Kitchen to become Woodberry Tavern, website says

Spike Gjerde’s Woodberry Kitchen will become Woodberry Tavern when it reopens this fall, according to postings on its website. “Woodberry Tavern is the next iteration of Woodberry Kitchen’s dining experience, set to open during the fall of 2022,” the website states. “Guests will be treated to a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Know Before You Go: We Give Black Fest

BALTIMORE -- As WJZ has told you in recent days, We Give Black Fest is this weekend, highlighting the work of Black-led community organizations.Local social change group CLLCTIVLY founded the festival, and WJZ is a proud media sponsor. Our own Vic Carter and Torrey Smith are serving as panelists.We Give Black kicked off Friday, and there's still two more days of music, food, vendors, panel discussions, a wellness village and demonstrations.Here's what you need to know:WHEREWest Covington Park, 101 W. Cromwell St., BaltimoreWHENFriday, Aug. 19 from 2-10 p.m.Saturday, Aug. 20 from noon-10 p.m.Sunday, Aug. 21 from noon-7 p.m.Tickets cost $89...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Restaurant Named Best In Nation For Sandwiches

A recent blog has named a Baltimore restaurant one of the best in the nation for sandwiches as they celebrate the lunchtime favorite. Ekiben was Yelp's choice for the best sandwich in Maryland, and deservedly so with it's unique array of sandwiches served on a beautiful steamed bun, according to the Yelp list.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WCBC Radio

Governor Hogan Wraps Up Eastern Shore Tour With Stops in Cambridge and Kent Narrows

Governor Larry Hogan today wrapped up his four-day Eastern Shore Tour with visits to Cambridge and Kent Narrows, marking another milestone for Chesapeake Bay restoration. Oyster Planting in Kent Narrows. Governor Hogan joined the Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP) in Kent Narrows to mark its 10 billionth oyster planting, an important part of Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts. This year, Maryland watermen had the best wild oyster they’ve had in 35 years, landing more than 500,000 bushels. The governor presented a citation to ORP, which partners with the Department of Natural Resources to conduct these plantings.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Nottingham MD

White Marsh steakhouse named among best in Baltimore

WHITE MARSH, MD—One of the best steakhouses in area is located right in White Marsh, according to a new report from Stacker. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House on THE AVENUE at White Marsh came in at number 11 on this list. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated...
BALTIMORE, MD
luxuryrealestate.com

1033 TIMBER CREEK DR

Perched at the end of a serene cul-de-sac, updated from top to bottom with a designer's touch and only moments from downtown Annapolis, 1033 Timber Creek is the perfect place to call home for now or for years to come. Be welcomed into the light filled living room featuring 2 skylights, a vaulted ceiling and a working wood burning fireplace perfect for those cozy winter days. For ease of entertaining, the main floor flows from living to dining to kitchen with seamless transitions. The fresh and updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a stylish white oak floating shelf, modern lighting, hardware and touch faucet. With 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms including 2 primary suites there is room for everyone and everything. Each room's usage can be customized to fit your needs - sleeping, working, working out, lounging, crafting...the options are endless. The entire lower level was renovated in 2020 and can be its own in-law-suite with private living, sleeping and bathing quarters. Or, work from home? Make the lower level your office and retreat from the house chaos to take those calls in peace and quiet. Let the kids claim the lower level as their domain and everyone will be happy! Speaking of happy, check out the expansive twinkle lights covered deck with room for lounging, dining, cooking and even a dance floor. Enjoy more of the outdoors reminiscing around your private built-in firepit or take a stroll down to the community playground. Take advantage of your superb location and bike to downtown Annapolis or walk to nearby Quiet Waters park. Inside and out, this home and location can't be beat!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Back-to-school events across Baltimore prepare children for class

Baltimore is preparing students to return to school with several events across the city. Just nine days out from the first day of school in the city, the community is ensuring children are properly prepared. Bethel AME Promise Heights and the Positive Schools Center hosted a block party Saturday in...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore County looks to revive old shopping mall

Baltimore County plans to buy the old Sears building still connected to Security Square Mall for $10 million. It's an effort to revitalize the mall which in recent years has been in decline. County officials hope buying a former anchor store of Security Square will help them guide the mall’s future.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Columbia, MD USA

I found this quilted heart while bringing my son to the park before getting ready to send him to his dad Till Christmas. It’s kismet that the universe knew I was feeling a little blue and needed this.
COLUMBIA, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy