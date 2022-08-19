Read full article on original website
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener
The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
NFL・
Prediction: Keon Keeley, nation's No. 1 edge-rusher, will complete Notre Dame-to-Alabama flip
Let's be honest, we all saw this coming. From five-star running back Richard Young's promise that he'd flip Keon Keeley to Keeley's interview about Notre Dame in which he left wiggle room discussing his commitment, the writing has been on the wall. Earlier this week, Keeley, the nation's No. 1 ...
Look: This Arch Manning Pass Went Viral Last Night
Texas Longhorns commit Arch Manning has one more season of outstanding highlights to collect at Isidore Newman. On Friday, Manning's New Orleans-based high school welcomed Holy Cross for a preseason scrimmage. With all eyes on the five-star recruit, he delivered with a five-star caliber highlight. While on the run rolling...
College Football World Reacts To Big LSU Suspension News
The LSU Tigers will reportedly be without a key player for the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season. According to a report from Brody Miller, LSU will be missing running back John Emery for the first two games of the year.. Emery has reportedly been suspended. Emery is...
Several Indiana State football players involved in three-fatality accident
Indiana State University has announced several members of their football team were involved in a single vehicle, three-fatality accident early Sunday morning. “It is with great sorrow that Indiana State University announces that police are working to positively identify three people who died in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning,” announced Indiana State. “Police said there were five people total in the vehicle. They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players.”
Urban Meyer's Unfortunate Return To College Football
For some reason, Urban Meyer will be making a return to your television sets this Fall for Big Noon Kickoff on FOX.
NFL・
Scott Frost clarifies 'vomit' comments that drew national attention this week
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Sunday clarified comments he made earlier in the week about how hard his offensive linemen have been working in fall camp. Speaking Thursday on Sports Nightly, Frost drew national attention for how he described how hard his offensive linemen are working under new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
thecomeback.com
Surprising team reportedly wants to join Big Ten
The Big Ten’s expansion efforts appeared to have cooled down after the conference added USC and UCLA over the summer, but recent comments from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren indicated that the conference will look to continue growth in the coming years. And it looks like there’s another west coast team that’s interested in joining the fold.
Look: Photo Of Ohio State Freshman Is Going Viral Today
Ohio State football players are built different. The Buckeyes routinely bring in the elite of the elite in the football world, with Ryan Day recruiting the top high school players to Columbus, Ohio on an annual basis. Every once in a while, though, an Ohio State football freshman stands out...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 2 Mater Dei, No. 6 Bishop Gorman both win big setting up huge showdown next week
In the first nationally-ranked matchup of the 2022 high school football, No. 11 Buford (Ga.) rolled to a 38-7 victory over No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.). Virginia Tech-bound quarterback Dylan Wittke connected with five-star KJ Bolden for the first and only score of the first half to put the Wolves up 7-0. Buford outscored Thompson 31-7 in the final 24 minutes and Alabama-bound running back Justice Haynes finished with two touchdowns.
Video: High school team wins on absurd trick play
Nothing says “football is back” quite like a brilliant trick play from a high school football game. On Friday, we got exactly that from a team in Georgia. Loganville High School and Monroe Area were in quadruple overtime Friday in their first game of the season. Loganville decided to go deep into their bag of tricks for the winner.
College Football Coach Steps Down 9 Days Before Season Opener
A top college football assistant coach has stepped down nine days before his season opener. Lou Spanos, the defensive coordinator at UConn, has taken a leave of absence from the program. It's unclear why. Spanos, the Huskies' defensive coordinator, is leaving for personal reasons, though specific details are unclear. Spanos...
Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts
Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
thecomeback.com
Jimbo Fisher has blunt message after Nick Saban drama
During the offseason, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher made waves around the college football world with their very public feud when Fisher blasting Saban after Saban accused him and his team of buying players. Now with the upcoming college football season just weeks away,...
Alabama QB pledge Dylan Lonergan is "100 percent" locked in with the Tide
BamaInsider spoke with Alabama QB pledge Dylan Lonergan about his commitment to the Tide, what's keeping him locked in, if he'll visit elsewhere, and more.
Injured Little League player watches his team play, but swelling reduces his vision, family says
As his team took to the field at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport yesterday, Easton Oliverson watched the game from his hospital room in Danville. Easton’s younger brother, Brogan, 10, played in his place. Brogan received a standing ovation when he came to the plate to bat for the Snow Canyon All Stars from Santa Clara, Utah.
Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season
One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
Ohio State commit RB Mark Fletcher still talking with Miami
Ohio State commit RB Mark Fletcher is still talking with Miami
247Sports
