Baker, LA

theadvocate.com

Person arrested after allegedly firing shots at Baton Rouge police officers

A person who allegedly fired shots at Baton Rouge police officers early Monday has been arrested, according to authorities. Around 2:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a person at resident’s door in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street. The individual then began running and firing shots at officers, a BRPD spokesperson said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shots fired at Baton Rouge police officers Monday morning; suspect arrested in nearby neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A person reportedly shot at police officers and ran away early Monday before being taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood later that same morning. Police say around 2:45 a.m., the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the 5900 block of Cadillac Street regarding a report of someone at a homeowner's door. As police started to arrive, the individual reportedly began running and firing at the responding officers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Society
wbrz.com

Denham Springs man killed in crash has organs donated to save others

DENHAM SPRINGS - A 26-year-old man was able to save more than one life after he was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash. State Police said the crash happened Friday, Aug. 5, shortly after 11:30 p.m. on LA 1019, east of LA 16 in Denham Springs. It ultimately claimed the life of 26-year-old Kyle Rowland and severely injured his girlfriend, Bale' Boudreaux.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
#After Death#Wafb
brproud.com

18-year-old man shot at apartment complex, police says

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday night in the 5100 block of Burnett Road. According to WFPSO, witnesses heard a gunshot and seen several people running from a commons area in an apartment complex. The...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO: 34-year-old man wanted for domestic abuse, strangulation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 34-year-old Baton Rouge man accused of strangling his girlfriend. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call about a reported battery. When deputies arrived, they noticed the victim had a bloody nose, busted lip, scrapes on her knees, and discoloration of the neck.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
louisianaradionetwork.com

DCFS admits they didn’t follow up on reports of a potential abuse before a two-year-old overdosed on fentanyl

The Department of Children and Family Services admits they were contacted three times by hospital staff about the well-being of two-year-old Mitchell Robinson of Baton Rouge before he died from a fentanyl overdose on June 26th. DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters says a case worker assigned to Mitchell’s case was on sick leave when he died and a supervisor failed to follow up on the third report.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested in connection with shooting, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Seneca Street in Baton Rouge. Arrest documents show Jermaine Mack, 41, faces charges of attempted 2nd-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. According to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Deputies: Fight at Gonzales bar leads to gunshots, at least one arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An overnight argument involving multiple people allegedly broke out at a Gonzales bar and led to a Sunday (August 21) morning standoff between the two sides in Baton Rouge. But when shots were fired, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) stepped...
BATON ROUGE, LA

