Read full article on original website
Related
Bloody Elbow
Videos: Actor Tom Hardy gets multiple submissions, wins gi and no-gi gold in BJJ competition
Tom Hardy, a famous actor known for his many roles in movies and TV such as The Dark Knight Rises, Peaky Blinders, and Mad Max Fury Road, has been doing jiujitsu for a while now. He reportedly started training sporadically after his role in the 2011 MMA movie Warrior, before...
Owner of Circa Resorts Derek Stevens talks to Gwynn & Chris about his story and his casino!
Chris and Skraby got the first class treatment from Circa Resort and Casino! If you haven’t been here yet, what are you waiting for?! Gwynn & Chris talked to owner Derek Stevens about his vision and what contests he has going on for the NFL season.
Comments / 0