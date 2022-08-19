Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
Affordable cities with great weather: SA only Texas town to make list
Earlier this month, financial website GoBankingRates.com released a roundup highlighting what it called the most affordable cities in the U.S. with great weather. While it may come as a surprise to some Texans, especially amid ongoing drought conditions and a summer of record-breaking temperatures across Texas, one Lone Star State city made the top 20. A pair of cities in neighboring Louisiana also made the cut.
Video: Drought conditions reveal Texas dino tracks
Dry conditions and triple-digit temperatures have scorched Texas as wildfires pop up across the state. As we previously reported, a recent wildfire in the state raised a few eyebrows due to its resemblance to a dino track present at a park less than one mile away. Now it seems the dry conditions impacting much of the state have revealed fossilized tracks at Dinosaur Valley State Park.
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request...
Future of new electric bus purchases in CT unclear as Republicans call for moratorium following fire
Connecticut transportation officials have yet to make any decisions on whether to purchase additional electric buses following a fire that destroyed one of CTtransit’s bus last month, which officials say was the first of its kind involving a battery-powered bus in Connecticut. Meanwhile, some Republicans are pointing to the...
Texas DPS: Driver in fatal crash said he was hungover during pursuit
The man accused of killing a woman in a crash on Loop 20 said he was hungover during the pursuit with the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to authorities. The case unfolded on Aug. 13, when a DPS corporal observed a red Ford Expedition displaying flashing red and blue lights to the front while traveling south on McPherson Road. The driver appeared to be a civilian, and the Expedition did not display markings identifying it as a police unit, states an arrest affidavit.
