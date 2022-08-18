ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 15

Sunshine
3d ago

I don't understand why he lost his job ?? cuz medical marijuana doesn't get u high. And it's legal here In Fl. long as he has a license then he shouldn't be fired.. Medical marijuana doesn't get u high It only relief pain in your body not like [street marijuana] instead of tking pills!! Why do u think Doctors are giving prescription instead of pills...

Reply(2)
2
Related
thefloridapundit.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis adds more than 70,000 jobs

Florida’s unemployment rate fell to 2.7% in July, and the state added 70,000 new private-sector jobs, according to Governor Ron DeSantis’ Twitter account. “We are here because we are proud that Florida is leading the way in economic recovery,” Governor Ron DeSantis began his speech at a press conference in North Venice, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMNF

A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis

Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Drug Test#Marijuana Laws#Constitutional Amendment
sflcn.com

Black Lawmakers Endorse Aramis Ayala for Florida Attorney General

ORLANDO – Today, Aramis Ayala – award-winning civil rights advocate, former State Attorney, and Democratic candidate for Florida Attorney General – announced endorsements from 20 Black lawmakers from across the state ahead of the upcoming August 23 primary. The lawmakers cite Aramis’ experience, vision, and energy to build a statewide coalition this fall in their reasons to support her.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Miami New Times

Florida’s Largest Women’s Prison May Finally Get Air Conditioning

Laurette Philipsen found herself resorting to desperate measures to escape the sweltering Florida heat while incarcerated at Lowell Correctional Institution. In the middle of the night, she would sometimes jump in the prison's showers, fully clothed, to cool off. "Then you'd go back to bed and sleep for about another...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor

It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy