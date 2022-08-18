Read full article on original website
Sunshine
3d ago
I don't understand why he lost his job ?? cuz medical marijuana doesn't get u high. And it's legal here In Fl. long as he has a license then he shouldn't be fired.. Medical marijuana doesn't get u high It only relief pain in your body not like [street marijuana] instead of tking pills!! Why do u think Doctors are giving prescription instead of pills...
Reply(2)
2
Related
Non-prosecution of low-level offenses dropped in Tampa for suspended Florida prosecutor
TAMPA, Fla. — The practice by a Florida prosecutor, who was suspended from his job by Gov. Ron DeSantis, of not prosecuting suspended licenses, disorderly conduct and other low-level misdemeanors has been dropped by his successor. STORY: Caught on video: Fight in the stands during Saturday night’s Jaguars vs....
Florida deputy points gun at pregnant woman who was with 3 children during traffic stop
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in North Florida is off the job after he pulled a gun on a pregnant woman during a traffic stop. It happened in a rural part of Bradford County, which is north of Gainesville. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “You...
WESH
Florida deputy resigns after video shows tense traffic stop involving pregnant woman
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy has resigned after a video showed a tense traffic stop involving a pregnant woman. Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, told News4Jax she and her three children were on their way home from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
thefloridapundit.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis adds more than 70,000 jobs
Florida’s unemployment rate fell to 2.7% in July, and the state added 70,000 new private-sector jobs, according to Governor Ron DeSantis’ Twitter account. “We are here because we are proud that Florida is leading the way in economic recovery,” Governor Ron DeSantis began his speech at a press conference in North Venice, Florida.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMNF
A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis
Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
fox35orlando.com
Controversial video shows 2 men catch shark at Florida beach, then stab it in the head -- it's legal
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Fishing for sharks is legal in Florida, though a new video making the rounds on the internet is sparking conversation – and outrage – about the practice. The video shows two men pulling a shark out of the ocean at New Smyrna Beach,...
What Soaring Rent Prices Mean for Florida's Working Class
Bobbie Hill-Ferdinando is a former school bus driver and mother of six who rents a three-bedroom house near St. Petersburg, Fla. She lives with her husband, who is disabled; an adult son, who lives in their garage; an adult daughter; and two grandkids. The 61-year-old, known by her former coworkers...
Florida woman charged in boyfriend’s murder
The St. Petersburg Police Department has charged a woman in her boyfriend's murder after previously naming her as a person of interest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sflcn.com
Black Lawmakers Endorse Aramis Ayala for Florida Attorney General
ORLANDO – Today, Aramis Ayala – award-winning civil rights advocate, former State Attorney, and Democratic candidate for Florida Attorney General – announced endorsements from 20 Black lawmakers from across the state ahead of the upcoming August 23 primary. The lawmakers cite Aramis’ experience, vision, and energy to build a statewide coalition this fall in their reasons to support her.
Daycare owner accused of abusing child in Odessa school arrested
ODESSA, Fla. — The co-owner of a daycare in Odessa was accused of child abuse after she tried to forcefully make a child take a nap, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Monday. Rong Liu, 51, is an owner and the director of Children's Land...
Landlords try to stop rent control initiative in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ballots haven’t even been printed yet, but already a group of landlords, apartment managers and real estate agents in Florida want to stop voters from deciding on a measure that would implement rent control for a year in the theme park hub that has been one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.
Three Central Florida residents arrested for voter fraud thought their rights were restored
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Each of the three formerly convicted felons arrested for voter fraud by the governor’s new election security office thought their right to vote had been restored since being released from prison, they told investigators. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Michelle Stribling...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Miami New Times
Florida’s Largest Women’s Prison May Finally Get Air Conditioning
Laurette Philipsen found herself resorting to desperate measures to escape the sweltering Florida heat while incarcerated at Lowell Correctional Institution. In the middle of the night, she would sometimes jump in the prison's showers, fully clothed, to cool off. "Then you'd go back to bed and sleep for about another...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Primary 2022: Early voting ends in Central Florida with decline in turnout
ORLANDO, Fla. - Early voting wrapped up over the weekend in Central Florida, but it's not too late to cast your ballot: Tuesday is Florida Primary Election Day. Officials say they saw fewer early voters this year. According to the Florida Division of Elections, more than 554,000 Floridians turned out...
850wftl.com
Medical Examiner: Florida man who died after eating raw oysters had coke and fentanyl in his system
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — UPDATE: A south Florida man who died after eating raw oysters last month at a Broward restaurant had several drugs in his system, including fentanyl and cocaine, according to the Broward County medical examiner’s report. Roger “Rocky” Pinckney also tested positive for cannabis, oxycodone,...
Parentless Florida girl whom court deemed not 'sufficiently mature' is nearing Florida's cutoff to seek an abortion
The window for getting an abortion in her home state is closing for a parentless, pregnant 16-year-old Florida girl who was deemed not “sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy” by a panel of appeals court judges. Florida bans all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy...
floridapolitics.com
Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor
It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
fox40jackson.com
Florida ‘dangerous criminal’ sought after injecting man with fentanyl, duct taping and stabbing him: deputies
Florida authorities are searching for a “violent and dangerous criminal” who they say injected a victim with fentanyl against his will, binding him with duct tape and stabbing him in an attempted murder last week. The incident happened Monday evening in Tampa when two suspects conspired and attempted...
Sheriff Charges 85 In HIDTA Drug “Operation Flying Ice” From California To Florida
Detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged
Comments / 15