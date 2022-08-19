Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Related
bizneworleans.com
New Book Celebrates Al Copeland’s Life and Recipes
NEW ORLEANS — The Copeland family is releasing a cookbook featuring “proprietary, never-before-released” recipes from Al Copeland, founder of Popeyes Famous Fried Chicken and Copeland’s Restaurants of New Orleans. Titled “Secrets of a Tastemaker,” the book also chronicles Copeland’s life and the rise of the Popeyes fast food empire. Al Copeland Jr. provides the foreword, and Kit Wohl and Chris Rose also contribute.
bizneworleans.com
Monique R. Jones Selected Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale Queen 2023
NEW ORLEANS – The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale held its annual members-only soirée, titled “The Reveal,” on Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The organization selected its 2023 royalty and announced next season’s parade theme, honorary grand marshal and floats.
bizneworleans.com
MSY Seeking Feedback to Help Update Its Branding
NEW ORLEANS — Leaders at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport are seeking feedback to help update the facility’s branding:. “There’s still time to share your opinion on MSY’s new brand,” said a spokesperson. “Tell us what you see as the defining characteristics of the greater New Orleans and southeast Louisiana region. Your feedback will help us to update our image to more closely reflect the vision of the community.”
NOLA.com
Femme Fatale selects queen, announces 'gems' theme for 2023 Mardi Gras
Monique R. Jones will reign over the Carnival festivities of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale for 2023. The monarch, parade them, honorary grand marshal and floats were announced at The Reveal, a members-only soiree recently at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. In a draw of five...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana Guinness World Records You Probably Didn’t Know Existed
Remember the Scholastic Book Club from when you were a kid? The Guinness Book of World Records was always a perennial "must have". We took a look to see what Guinness World Records were held by people in Louisiana or achieved in Louisiana and found some pretty off-beat and amazing records you probably didn't know existed.
bizneworleans.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates 25 Years with Giveaway
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at its three New Orleans-area locations and at all stores nationwide. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature cake. The bakery is also hosting an online contest. One fan will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. 25 runners up will each receive a $100 gift card.
NOLA.com
Steamy Midsummer Mardi Gras parade is back on Saturday, with new, shorter route
Expect to sweat. Expect inebriation (observed or experienced). Expect to sway and cheer as scantily clad marchers and dancers sashay by. Yes, it’s time for the annual Midsummer Mardi Gras parade and party, which is making a comeback Saturday, Aug. 27, after a two-year absence caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Hurricane Ida.
NOLA.com
Chasing the dream: Swamp pop legend Tommy McLain won't let a second chance pass him by
Tommy McLain is enjoying the attention. Ever since his new album, “I Ran Down Every Dream,” was announced in April, the 82-year-old Louisiana musician has been fielding interviews with both local and national media outlets to talk about his first solo LP in more than 40 years. Rolling Stone featured McLain in April, and each new single has brought more interest from listeners.
RELATED PEOPLE
travelexperta.com
PoBoys New Orleans: What it is, History and Johnny’s Po-Boys
New Orleans is known to have some of the most unique foods created in all of the US that are native to this city. This was one of my missions, to try as much of the New Orlean local food as possible. And there’s nothing better than starting with a staple, famous food, the PoBoys New Orleans, and in one of the best restaurants around, Johnny’s Po Boys Restaurant!
NOLA.com
New York's Urban Bush Women and Junebug develop a site-specific version of 'Haint Blu' in New Orleans
Dancers from New York-based Urban Bush Women explored the space outside the Andre Cailloux Center, formerly the St. Rose de Lima church on Bayou Road, last week. On Thursday afternoon, they were on the side loading dock, which for that exercise was standing in for a porch. During the first week of their residency in New Orleans, they were exploring the converted theater space inside and out to work up a site-specific version of “Haint Blu,” which in concept is grounded by a home in the South.
WDSU
First-ever Lower 9 Fest happening next Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Lower 9 Fest is coming to the Lower 9th Ward next Saturday. The first-time event is happening from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Hosted by the Lower 9th Ward Homeownership Association and the Lower 9 Neighborhood Association, the festivities will happen at the Oliver Bush Playground, which is located on Fats Domino Ave.
iheart.com
1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thevintagenews.com
New Orleans Mardi Gras Footage Discovered in Amsterdam is the Oldest in Existence
The city of New Orleans is perhaps best known for its incredible Mardi Gras celebrations, including the parade which features elaborate floats and performers. The celebration has been a part of its history since just a few years after the city was established, although the floats and parade as they are known today weren’t created until much later.
L'Observateur
Port of South Louisiana dedicates Konecranes for Globalplex dock
RESERVE — On Thursday, August 18, the Port of South Louisiana officially dedicated and named its two Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Portal Harbor Cranes for its public facility, the Globalplex Intermodal Terminal Dock along the Mississippi River. These cranes have increased the Port’s capacity for handling bulk materials and will allow for the handling of containers and project cargo.
NOLA.com
Mom-and-pop shops lead the way in New Orleans East: 'There's a lot of good here'
With its massive machines that can ink a logo on everything from a block of slate to a golf ball, Universal Printing has no shortage of customers. The Lake Forest Boulevard print shop – the only one of its kind in New Orleans East – counts dozens of local churches, schools, and the Essence Festival of Culture among its clients.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students
Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tourcounsel.com
List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)
Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
WDSU
New Orleans City Park announces Halloween events
NEW ORLEANS — Spooky season is just around the corner for New Orleans City Park. City Park announced several Halloween fundraisers are back at Carousel Gardens Amusement Park. “Seeing the amusement park decorated for Halloween not only gives our Park guests great joy, but our City Park team members...
bizneworleans.com
Salvation Army Food Pantry Is Nearly Empty as Demand Grows
NEW ORLEANS – The Salvation Army said it has experienced a significant uptick in requests for aid, especially for food and cash to pay for rent and electricity. The nonprofit said it is having to refer callers to other organizations or put people on a waitlist because it has run out of assistance funds and its food pantry is nearly empty.
bizneworleans.com
Dr. Kyle Magee Joins CenterWell Senior Primary Care
CenterWell Senior Primary Care has announced the addition of Dr. Kyle Magee to its Covington center. Board certified in internal medicine, Magee brings 27 years of experience in the healthcare field and will be assuming the position of regional medical director of Louisiana. He began his career as a physician in Franklinton, spending his first 12 years working at Family Medical Clinic. Then he spent eight years at Riverside Medical Clinic as a physician and later CEO. Afterward, at JenCare, he was chief medical officer for the Louisiana market for two years. Before joining CenterWell, he was regional medical director for four years at People’s Health/Primary Care Plus in Metairie. He was responsible for managing the performance, quality and compliance of the clinical team.
Comments / 0