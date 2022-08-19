CHICAGO (CBS) -- Brother Rice high school catcher Zion Jones is about as good as they get. He's already committed to playing college ball at Louisville, but before he goes there and even before he closes out his high school career, he tells CBS 2's Matt Zahn that he's enjoying a pretty amazing summer.How good does it feel when you hit the ball that hard? "It feels amazing. No better feeling," says Zion Jones.As one of the best high school baseball players in Illinois, Brother Rice's Zion Rose gets that feeling a lot. The Louisville commit's talents have taken him...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO