She Brought Smiles to Generations of Flint Children: Mother Goose Passes Away
Flint has lost a part of iconic history. Mother Goose, who was a fixture in the Flint area for decades, has passed away. During the 80s and 90s, she brought smiles to kids of all ages with her storytelling and touched thousands. Lovingly portrayed by Joanne Ladd, Mother Goose brought...
With love and service, Jeff Collins 'celebrates' his wife while teaching tennis in Detroit
The year was 1977. The location was Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. And an incoming freshman from Detroit named Jeff Collins immediately served notice that he was not afraid to listen to his heart, which pointed him to tennis courts located about a mile away from his dorm. “I was...
Brothers bound over for trial in double homicide at Flint Christmas party
FLINT, MI – A security guard working at an after-hours Christmas party on Flint’s north side late Christmas night 2021 and into the following morning testified Monday, Aug. 22 that he stood within a foot of a man he identified as Ronald Dendy Jr. before Dendy opened fire outside the party.
Brother Rice catcher Zion Jones, one of the country's best H.S. players, has summer to remember
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Brother Rice high school catcher Zion Jones is about as good as they get. He's already committed to playing college ball at Louisville, but before he goes there and even before he closes out his high school career, he tells CBS 2's Matt Zahn that he's enjoying a pretty amazing summer.How good does it feel when you hit the ball that hard? "It feels amazing. No better feeling," says Zion Jones.As one of the best high school baseball players in Illinois, Brother Rice's Zion Rose gets that feeling a lot. The Louisville commit's talents have taken him...
WILX-TV
MSU’s Davis Smith hosting school supply drive Sunday
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ask any Michigan State basketball player what their favorite moment as a Spartan is. They might tell you it’s a big win over Michigan, a conference title, or a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. For Junior guard Davis Smith, it’s the impact he’s...
abc12.com
Race week begins for Crim Festival of Races
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Thousands of runners are in the final stretch of getting ready for this weekend's Crim Festival of Races in Flint. The festival features the famous 10-mile run or walk, along with 5-mile and 5K options. Athletes running on Saturday can pickup their informational packet beginning Thursday.
The street where I grew up: Suzi Quatro, 72, singer, musician and songwriter, shares memories of Torrey Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, Detroit, Michigan
Our house was built by my father, Art, for his growing family. It was ready just as my mother gave birth to me in hospital, so it was always known as Suzi's House. I guess that's why I have such a strong emotional connection to it. I lived there until I was 14, when I left home to tour with my band.
WNEM
Non-profit, Flint school team up to help young athletes ahead of school year
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Students in Flint are getting a foot up in fall sports, at a free football camp where all kids will be given free cleats. The Legacy Center of Michigan is helping young athletes step into the school year with Cleats 4 Kids. “It’s that feeling of...
nbc25news.com
Genesee County Fair is back: August 22-28
The fair runs in Mt. Morris August 22-28. Grandstand Concert: Tyler Farr wsg. Waylon Hanel - 7PM. Live in the Biergarten: TRAPT wsg Spiral Crush - 9PM.
MLive.com
Top recruits: Royal Oak speedster Mekhi Jenkins ready to elevate and dominant in 2022
--- Mekhi Jenkins was hesitant to sign up for any spring football camps while also competing for the Royal Oak High School track and field team. The sprinter and long jumper found time to showcase his talents at the Wayne State University football camp on April 23 and wasn’t pleasantly surprised with the results.
WNEM
Back to the Bricks opening ceremony features Burton officer injured in the line of duty
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The opening ceremony of Back to the Bricks was held Saturday on the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint. America’s classic car event of the season did not disappoint with a variety of hot rods and beautiful old school vehicles to admire. During the...
10 Flint-area football games to watch in 2022
FLINT – There are dozens of tantalizing matchups on the 2022 Flint-area high school football schedule and many more are sure to develop once the season begins to reach its peak. For instance, we won’t know for a couple of months which teams will be playing for the Metro...
Detroit News
Top moments at the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise
Here we are now, entertain us. So thought 1 million or so souls who descended on Woodward for the 27th Dream Cruise on Saturday, and they weren't disappointed. Here are some of the top moments from Saturday's auto extravaganza. Cops don't like these donuts. The Dream Cruise is known as...
fox2detroit.com
Auburn Hills police searching for 2 missing kids
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from their home in the area of Opdyke and South Blvd. Police say they may...
Longtime Detroit-area radio host out; 'My heart was broken'
Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said she lost her job at WWJ-AM, a day before her husband was diagnosed with cancer.
MLive.com
Cars and rock music fill downtown Flint for Cruise ’N’ Concert
Cars and rock music fill downtown for Cruise ’N’ Concert. Atlanta Rhythm Section performs at Cruise "N" Concert on the flat lot in downtown Flint on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Cruise “N” Concert, hosted by Back to the Bricks, had the bands Badfinger and Atlanta Rhythm Section perform downtown.Get Photo.
abc12.com
Flint students get free haircuts as they head back to school
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some kids in Flint will be heading to school with a fresh haircut. This was the 11th year for an event to provide free haircuts for schoolchildren. More than 90 services were provided to kids, along with free backpacks, socks and shoes. This year, kids also...
Man, 36, drowns while trying to rescue fiancée’s dog from Michigan river
ALPENA, MI – A man drowned in the Thunder Bay River over the weekend when he attempted to rescue his fiancée’s dogs, authorities said. The 36-year-old man from Lansing waded into the river Sunday near the intersection of Second Avenue and Carter Street, WPBN/WGTU reports. He slipped on wet rocks, fell into the water and did not resurface.
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
