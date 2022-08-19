ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Chicago

Brother Rice catcher Zion Jones, one of the country's best H.S. players, has summer to remember

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Brother Rice high school catcher Zion Jones is about as good as they get. He's already committed to playing college ball at Louisville, but before he goes there and even before he closes out his high school career, he tells CBS 2's Matt Zahn that he's enjoying a pretty amazing summer.How good does it feel when you hit the ball that hard? "It feels amazing. No better feeling," says Zion Jones.As one of the best high school baseball players in Illinois, Brother Rice's Zion Rose gets that feeling a lot. The Louisville commit's talents have taken him...
CHICAGO, IL
WILX-TV

MSU’s Davis Smith hosting school supply drive Sunday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ask any Michigan State basketball player what their favorite moment as a Spartan is. They might tell you it’s a big win over Michigan, a conference title, or a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. For Junior guard Davis Smith, it’s the impact he’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Race week begins for Crim Festival of Races

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Thousands of runners are in the final stretch of getting ready for this weekend's Crim Festival of Races in Flint. The festival features the famous 10-mile run or walk, along with 5-mile and 5K options. Athletes running on Saturday can pickup their informational packet beginning Thursday.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

10 Flint-area football games to watch in 2022

FLINT – There are dozens of tantalizing matchups on the 2022 Flint-area high school football schedule and many more are sure to develop once the season begins to reach its peak. For instance, we won’t know for a couple of months which teams will be playing for the Metro...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Top moments at the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise

Here we are now, entertain us. So thought 1 million or so souls who descended on Woodward for the 27th Dream Cruise on Saturday, and they weren't disappointed. Here are some of the top moments from Saturday's auto extravaganza. Cops don't like these donuts. The Dream Cruise is known as...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
fox2detroit.com

Auburn Hills police searching for 2 missing kids

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from their home in the area of Opdyke and South Blvd. Police say they may...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
MLive.com

Cars and rock music fill downtown Flint for Cruise ’N’ Concert

Cars and rock music fill downtown for Cruise ’N’ Concert. Atlanta Rhythm Section performs at Cruise "N" Concert on the flat lot in downtown Flint on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Cruise “N” Concert, hosted by Back to the Bricks, had the bands Badfinger and Atlanta Rhythm Section perform downtown.Get Photo.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint students get free haircuts as they head back to school

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some kids in Flint will be heading to school with a fresh haircut. This was the 11th year for an event to provide free haircuts for schoolchildren. More than 90 services were provided to kids, along with free backpacks, socks and shoes. This year, kids also...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Man, 36, drowns while trying to rescue fiancée’s dog from Michigan river

ALPENA, MI – A man drowned in the Thunder Bay River over the weekend when he attempted to rescue his fiancée’s dogs, authorities said. The 36-year-old man from Lansing waded into the river Sunday near the intersection of Second Avenue and Carter Street, WPBN/WGTU reports. He slipped on wet rocks, fell into the water and did not resurface.
LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
MLive

Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
PORTLAND, MI

