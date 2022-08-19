ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Movies On VOD: ‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,’ ‘Spin Me Round,’ + More

By Liz Kocan
 3 days ago
Photo: ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

It’s only taken five decades, but Blazing Saddles has finally been made into an animated, kid-friendly film, and it’s at the top of our list for this week’s new movies on VOD. That movie, of course, is Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, but there are plenty of other new releases to get excited for.

In a Must See TV-inspired coincidence, the stars of some of our favorite NBC sitcoms are featured in some big VOD releases, too. Spin Me Round stars Community‘s Alison Brie and Parks and Recreation‘s Aubrey Plaza and features a huge ensemble of fantastic comedians in this dark comedy about a woman’s dream trip to Italy that turns darkly mysterious and uncomfortable. And Vengeance, which is billed as a “dark comedy thriller” is the directorial debut of B.J. Novak, better known as Ryan from The Office. Novak stars in the film as Ben Manalowitz, a journalist who learns that the woman he recently hooked up with has died. Ben travels to Texas to attend the funeral, where he learns that Abby’s “accidental” death might actually have been a murder, which he stays to investigate, causing him to get involved in a dangerous web of lies and crooked law enforcement. The film co-stars The Sandman‘s Boyd Holbrook, Issa Rae and Ashton Kutcher.

These are just a few of the titles that are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, YouTube, and through your cable service this week. Check out what movies are available to buy or rent on demand now!

Paws Of Fury: The Legend Of Hank

Mel Brooks makes incredible movies, but it can be hard to show them to your kids without having to stop and explain all the references and double entrendres. Paws Of Fury: The Legend of Hank takes one of Brooks’s most iconic films, Blazing Saddles, and makes it a touch kid friendlier, by turning the plot into an animated film about a dog named Hank (Michael Cera) sent to protect a Japanese village that’s threatened by Ika Chu (Ricky Gervais) a cat who wants to take over the land the town is on in order to expand his empire. The story is familiar and the cast – which also includes Brooks himself playing a version of his Blazing Saddles character Gov. William J. Le Petomane – is stellar, making the film one that kids and adults can both appreciate.

Spin Me Round

In Spin Me Round, Alison Brie stars as Amber, a manager at an Olive Garden-inspired restaurant chain called Tuscan Grove. When she learns that she’s been selected to go on an all-expenses-paid trip to Italy on the company’s dime to meet the company’s owner, Nick (Alessandro Nivola) she has dreams of an Eat Pray Love-style adventure, but instead realizes that Nick and his assistant Kat (Aubrey Plaza) have weirder, possibly more sinister intentions for Amber.

To Rent:

Bullet Proof (2022)

Hex (2022)

Are You Proud?

Squeal (2022)

Liz Kocan is a pop culture writer living in Massachusetts. Her biggest claim to fame is the time she won on the game show Chain Reaction.

#Paws#Parks And Recreation#Nbc#The Office#Amazon Prime Video
