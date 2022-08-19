ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Melissa Caddick Alive? What to Know About Hulu’s ‘Vanishing Act’ Series

By Greta Bjornson
 3 days ago
Vanishing Act is the latest true crime series to sweep audiences up in its juicy twists and turns. The Hulu show, which recently dropped on the streamer, tells the story of Melissa Caddick, an Australian woman who allegedly carried out massive financial crimes.

The series doesn’t just tell the story of Caddick’s misdeeds, though — it’s largely focused on her mystifying disappearance. After allegedly stealing millions from her clients, Caddick was suddenly nowhere to be found.

Or, as Hulu puts it in their official description of the series, “Vanishing Act tells the story of the bizarre disappearance of Melissa Caddick, the high-roller who allegedly embezzled over $20 million before vanishing into thin air. It’s a mystery that has left Caddick’s family, clients and the police questioning everything they thought they knew about her.”

It’s a tale that sounds like it was made just for TV, but does it have truth behind it? Here’s what you need to know about Melissa Caddick, her disappearance, and the real story behind Vanishing Act:

Is Melissa Caddick real?

Yes, Melissa Caddick is a real woman. Caddick, who is portrayed by Kate Atkinson in Vanishing Act, was an Australian businesswoman who vanished in November 2020. Caddick disappeared after the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) launched an investigation into her work, learning she had “embezzled more than $30 million from over 60 clients,” per Marie Claire.

Is Melissa Caddick alive?

No. Caddick is assumed dead after her remains were found in Australia in 2021, according to a Guardian report from that year. According to police, campers found a shoe at the Bournda national park and the human remains inside were later tested, revealing DNA that matched Caddick.

“Exactly how Melissa came to enter the water is still a mystery and subject to ongoing investigations,” NSW police assistant commissioner, Michael Willing, said at a 2021 press conference, per The Guardian. “Police have always kept an open mind in relation to the circumstances of her disappearance, including the fact Melissa may have taken her own life.”

After her foot was located, conspiracy theorists suggested Caddick could have faked her own death by cutting off her own foot (one of the many theories about her puzzling disappearance), but experts say it’s highly unlikely.

How to watch Vanishing Act:

Vanishing Act is now streaming on Hulu, where the three-part series is available to watch in full.

