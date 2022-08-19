Michigan practice observer: ‘I’d go with Cade McNamara – no doubt in my mind’

Michigan Wolverines Quarterback Cade McNamara (12) warms up prior to the College Football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions on November 13, 2021, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire)

The Michigan football offense has a chance to be special this year, loaded at every position. There are still some questions marks, however, including one big one — who starts at quarterback?

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has said all spring the competition is neck-and-neck between senior Cade McNamara and sophomore J.J. McCarthy. Both are playing extremely well, and they have different strengths. But the Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine told 97.1 The Ticket’s Mike Stone and Jon Jansen one stood out.

More than anything, he added, he and the others were impressed by the overall talent.

“I’ve got to say … we were really blown away by this practice,” he said. … “Man, we were really impressed. It was a great practice. I do think there have to be questions on defense because of how good Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo were. One and two in the Big Ten in sacks, more between the two of them than many Big Ten teams did. Are they just going to plug someone in there? I don’t think so.

“But man, they’re really good. That whole defense can really run. They’ve got a ton of athletes.”

Michigan looked even better on the other side of the ball, Revsine continued.

“That is going to be a great offense. They were humming the day we were there [Wednesday],” he said. “I thought both quarterbacks looked very good, although McNamara, the ball never hits the ground when he is in there. He is so accurate.

“Theyr’e really talented at wide receiver. To see Ronnie Bell back and running full speed …

And then the offensive line is just going to be fabulous. It was so good last year. I don’t really think they miss a beat there. [Olu Oluwatimi] is every bit as good a center as Andrew Vastardis was. Just physically, that group looks great. Really, really impressed by Michigan.”

Michigan quarterback battle continues into week three

As for the quarterbacks, asked flat out who he’d go with behind center, Revsine didn’t hesitate.

“I would go with McNamara, for sure,” he said. “I just don’t think they need …. I think there’s a little more risk with McCarthy. He’s a really, really good quarterback, and just about any team in college football would be falling over themselves to get him. I’m not suggesting he’s not good. I guess I just feel like McNamara makes such good decisions, I don’t think it’s worth the risk.

“I think you want a guy who doesn’t put the ball in harm’s way simply because you don’t need the risk because your offense is so good. You’ll be great with McNamara. We haven’t even talked about the tight end. Erick All … holy cow. There just aren’t guys who look like him, who run like him. So, you just have so many weapons. I just think you need someone who isn’t going to make mistakes in that spot.

“To me, I think it’s McNamara. I think there has to be a role for McCarthy because he does add a really dangerous dimension. But for sure I’d go with McNamara. No doubt in my mind.”