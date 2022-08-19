Cal offers 3-star offensive lineman Isaiah Kema

(Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wolfforth (Texas) Frenship three-star interior offensive lineman Isaiah Kema has earned an offer from California.

Kema is the No. 433 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

The 2023 Golden Bears recruiting class has seen two decommitments over the past week: Mission Hills (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star safety R.J. Jones and Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral three-star defensive lineman Ashton Sanders.

The group now ranks 84th in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Texas Tech as the current favorite fro Kema.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.