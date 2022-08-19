ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Cal offers 3-star offensive lineman Isaiah Kema

By Peter Warren about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkx9r_0hNXX9ex00
(Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wolfforth (Texas) Frenship three-star interior offensive lineman Isaiah Kema has earned an offer from California.

Kema is the No. 433 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

The 2023 Golden Bears recruiting class has seen two decommitments over the past week: Mission Hills (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star safety R.J. Jones and Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral three-star defensive lineman Ashton Sanders.

The group now ranks 84th in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Texas Tech as the current favorite fro Kema.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian 'pleased' with Agiye Hall after suspension, Week 1 status remains unclear

The status of transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall remains unclear following his arrest for criminal mischief and subsequent suspension from the Texas football program. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters on Monday that he is “pleased” with Hall’s response to the events, but continued to obfuscate about whether he’ll be with the team on Sept. 3 versus ULM.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Decision Day: Alabama aiming for another four-star defensive lineman

Edric Hill, four-star defensive lineman from North High School in Kansas City, will reveal his college decision this evening. Hill recently announced finalists of Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. Alabama is currently leading the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine. “I am ready,” Hill told On3. “I really had...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
On3.com

Several Indiana State football players involved in three-fatality accident

Indiana State University has announced several members of their football team were involved in a single vehicle, three-fatality accident early Sunday morning. “It is with great sorrow that Indiana State University announces that police are working to positively identify three people who died in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning,” announced Indiana State. “Police said there were five people total in the vehicle. They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players.”
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bosco
Person
Ashton Sanders
On3.com

ESPN releases bowl projections for every game and College Football Playoff

ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game, including the College Football Playoff. “The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule,” wrote ESPN. “While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it’s never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Dan Lanning gives thoughts on Troy Franklin elevating his play

Dan Lanning offered some praise for Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin and his performance over recent weeks. Speaking with the media, Lanning revealed why he’s excited to see what Franklin can do for the Ducks this upcoming season. “He made a nice fade-ball catch on the sidelines and got...
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

INTEL: Ranking the contenders for four-star Deshawn Harris-Smith

Deshawn Harris-Smith is On3’s No. 45 player in the 2023 rankings. He was the leader of a Team Takeover squad that made a run to the Peach Jam finals. Much of the reason On3 is higher on Harris-Smith than the industry standard On3 Consensus at No. 62 is because of how the 6-foot-5 wing affects winning. Through 27 games on Nike’s EYBL Circuit this summer, he averaged 12.4-points, 7.4-rebounds, 2.6-assists, and shot 41.2 percent from three.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Texas Tech#Rpm
On3.com

The 2023 decommitments that reshaped the recruiting cycle

Over the course of a given recruiting cycle, certain commitments can be pointed to as turning points for every program. (See: Manning, Arch.) But equally as impactful are the inverse decisions, where a prospect announces their decommitment or flips to another school. The 2023 decommitments in this cycle have been no different.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Penn State ranks highly in ESPN's final presason SP+ ranking

It’s been 233 days since Penn State faced Arkansas in what turned out to be the final Outback Bowl. With six players opting out of the game, including wide receiver Jahan Dotson and safety Jaquan Brisker, it was always going to be an uphill climb against a Razorback squad that hadn’t played in a New Year’s Day Bowl in quite some time.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
On3.com

Georgia Football: Four Bulldogs named AP All-Americans

The Associated Press released its 2022 Preseason All-American team on Monday, and four Georgia Bulldogs in total made the two teams. Brock Bowers, Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo found themselves on the first-team while Nolan Smith was the Bulldogs’ lone second-teamer. Bowers returns to Athens after a spectacular freshman...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian prepared for growing pains with young team, Quinn Ewers at quarterback

The Texas Longhorns will be a very young team this fall on the football field. Entering head coach Steve Sarkisian’s second season, the ‘Horns are still rebuilding into his vision of the team. Which means a lot of turnover and playing younger guys. Just look at their offensive depth chart, where Texas is projected to start just one senior alongside a bevy of sophomores and juniors. Of course, all led by a redshirt freshman at quarterback.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Ohio State defensive recruits take charge in season debuts

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has fielded questions about its defense all throughout the offseason. But it won’t have to answer any questions about the future players headed its way and how they play. Several of the Buckeyes defensive commits played in the high school senior season debuts in...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
65K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy