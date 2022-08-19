ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State football countdown to kickoff: 15

By Matt Carter about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36QhBb_0hNXWsOC00
Former NC State quarterback Ryan Finley (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The NC State football season opener for 2022 is at East Carolina on Sept. 3 — or 15 days away from Friday. The Wolfpacker continues its countdown for the season with notes about the number 15.

15: Significant notes involving the number 15 in NC State football history

In 2016, NC State football had a quarterback competition battle between Jalan McClendon and Ryan Finley.

The former was a smooth athlete with a cannon arm and prototype size. The latter a tall, lean (almost skinny) QB with decent arm strength and impressive accuracy. The former was a popular player on the team from Charlotte and a member of head coach Dave Doeren’s first full recruiting class. The latter a Boise State transfer who had just arrived weeks before the start of training camp.

The competition lasted through the 2016 season opener, an easy 48-14 win over William & Mary. Each player were given a first half opportunity to lead the NC State offense. Finley began with two touchdowns drives. McClendon threw an interception on his first possession.

The QB competition was over, and the job would firmly belong to Finley.

Finley would wear No. 15 for the next three seasons as a starter at NC State and find himself second behind Philip Rivers on many of the NC State passing records. One mark he did set was completions in a game, 45 in the season-opener in 2017 against South Carolina. He also broke the record for highest career completion percentage at NC State at 64.5 percent.

Finley’s 10,505 passing yards make him the second in NC State football history to go over the 10,000-yard mark, and his career-yards per game average of 269.4 edged Rivers’ 264.4 for a new school best.

In 2018, Finley in passing yards (3,928) on his way to being named first-team All-ACC, a year after he was a third-team all-conference selection.

Following his days at NC State, Finley was drafted in the fourth round by the Cincinnati Bengals, where he played two seasons in the NFL, including making four starts. He has not been in the NFL since being waived by the Houston Texans, who had acquired Finley in a trade, during the offseason following the 2020 season.

Finley’s younger brother Ben Finley is a third-year redshirt freshman quarterback on the NC State football roster and has played in five games in a Wolfpack uniform.

For those who wonder, McClendon transferred from NC State to Baylor, where he was a part-time starter to finish out his career. However, McClendon’s physical skills were so obvious that McClendon was still able to receive a training camp invite with Washington in the NFL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ruffin McNeill, NC State were 'put here together for a reason'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- For nearly every player on the NC State roster, the morning starts the exact same way -- running by the "OG." That's the nickname for Ruffin McNeill, who has now been a member of the NC State coaching staff for more than two years. Since the day he was hired on July 7, 2020, McNeill has been a light for the program in his role as a Special Assistant to the Head Coach in every tangible way possible.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

4-Star SG Davin Cosby Jr. Includes NC State in Top-7

4-Star 2023 Shooting Guard Davin Cosby Jr. (6’5″/180), out of Word of God Academy in Raleigh, revealed his Top-7 schools today, and NC State made the cut along with Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Virginia, Wake Forest and Auburn. ON3 rates Cosby Jr. as a 4-star prospect, ranking him as...
RALEIGH, NC
backingthepack.com

3-star receiver Kevin Concepcion picks NC State over UNC

In-state wide receiver Kevin Concepcion’s recruitment came down to a decision between NC State and UNC, and in the end, he showed everyone why he’s such a smart guy by picking the Wolfpack. Normally I’d put the player’s commitment tweet right there, but Concepcion hasn’t had the time...
RALEIGH, NC
vcuathletics.com

RAMS FALL TO NC STATE IN FINAL MINUTES

Location: Raleigh, N.C. (Dail Soccer Stadium) The short story: Junior midfielder Aisha Maughan scored her first career goal but NC state responded in the final minutes to win the game. QUICK FACTS. Junior forward Milica Bulatovic had her fair share of opportunities with three shots, two on goal. VCU had...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Washington State
Raleigh, NC
Football
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Washington, NC
State
South Carolina State
BlueDevilCountry

Duke now has three commits among top 10 in class

A rankings update at 247Sports on Monday shows three top-10 recruits in the 2023 class are committed to playing for Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer next year. Roselle Catholic Academy (N.J.) small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound versatile prospect who remains the most recent ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star wing scheduling visit to Durham

Rosedale Christian Academy (Va.) small forward Trentyn Flowers is on the Duke basketball recruiting radar but has not yet reported an offer from the Blue Devils. So one could say the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, is not officially a target — ...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Texans#Bengals#Boise State#American Football#College Football#Wolfpacker#William Mary#Qb
BlueDevilCountry

Duke freshmen move in, two show off rooms

This week, the Duke basketball program's official Twitter account teased the arrival of five-star freshman point guard Tyrese Proctor, the only member of the Blue Devils' seven-deep supreme 2022 recruiting class who was not in town over the summer. Well, the Aussie landed at Raleigh-Durham ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

No. 2 Rolesville takes down No. 15 Pinecrest, 52-28

Rolesville, N.C. — The No. 2 Rolesville Rams took down the No. 15 Pinecrest Patriots in a rematch of a postseason matchup from last season. The Patriots looked poised to claim revenge over the Rams, as they jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Rolesville...
ROLESVILLE, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina or like to travel to North Carolina often and spend your holidays there then you are in good luck because today we are talking about five amazing pizza places that you should really visit if you want to taste some delicious food. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients so there is no doubt that their food is one of a kind. If you have never been to these five amazing pizza places in North Carolina, make sure you do.
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
chapelboro.com

Durham Man Wins $200,000 From Scratch-Off Ticket

Jose Diaz Ortez of Durham won a $200,000 prize from a $5 scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Friday morning. The lottery shared a release saying Ortez bought the lucky ticket from Quality Food Mart on Durham Road in Raleigh and collected his prize on Thursday. After required state and federal taxes, Ortez will take home $130,020.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill and Carrboro Homes Earns Statewide Design Awards

A pair of homes, one in Chatham County and another in Carrboro, recently earned statewide recognition for their modernist designs. NC Modernist, which is a nonprofit and website based in Durham, named the Domeck Residence design by ThoughtCraft Architects as first place winner of the George Matsumoto Prize. The annual jury award is a top honor for modernist residential architecture and is named after one of the founding faculty members of North Carolina State’s College of Design.
CARRBORO, NC
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
wraltechwire.com

Have aching knees? Duke researchers spearhead development of gel-based cartilage solution

DURHAM – Over-the-counter pain relievers, physical therapy, steroid injections — some people have tried it all and are still dealing with knee pain. Often knee pain comes from the progressive wear and tear of cartilage known as osteoarthritis, which affects nearly one in six adults — 867 million people — worldwide. For those who want to avoid replacing the entire knee joint, there may soon be another option that could help patients get back on their feet fast, pain-free, and stay that way.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

8 tantalizing restaurants in Durham for date night

Durham, N.C. — Did you know that there are more than 292,000 people living in Durham, North Carolina? With so many people in one place, it only makes sense that there need to be enough restaurants to keep everyone satiated. But when it comes to finding good restaurants in Durham for date night, you might be wondering where you should go.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

View from the pit during a live race at Wake County Speedway

View from the pit during a live race at Wake County Speedway. Many of the old speedways that once brought racers to the Triangle area have been abandoned for decades. The Raleigh Speedway's remains are buried in the woods off Atlantic Avenue. The Occoneechee Speedway sits frozen in time, rusted race cars sitting in the woods near the Eno River.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
65K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy