40-2201729 @ 8:30am Parkview Village Larceny from vehicle Multiple vehicles rummaged through. Under investigation. 40-2201730 @ 11:28am Walk in found property/warrant arrest. Female lost her cell phone while at the bar. It was turned into the office. She was found to have a Probation Violation warrant out of MCSO. She was lodged.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO