Tuscaloosa, AL

Keon Keeley: On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine favors one team to land commitment

By Peter Warren about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Chad Simmons/On3

Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star EDGE Keon Keeley spent over a year committed to Notre Dame but the top-five recruit ended that pledge earlier this week.

In the midst of his decommitment and after weeks of rumors, Alabama rose to the top of the pack in Keeley’s recruitment. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has given the Crimson Tide a 90.4% chance of landing Keeley.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation. BamaInsider’s two recruiting reporters, Andrew Bone and Joseph Hastings, have both inputted predictions for Keeley to land at Alabama.

But Keeley’s recruitment is not yet over. Florida has been keeping in contact with Keeley for months hoping to get a shot at flipping the state’s top EDGE rusher.

Keeley also will likely visit Ohio State the first weekend of the season and the Lettermen Row reports that they believe the Buckeyes are a “serious contender.

Keon Keeley is On3’s top defender in the 2023 cycle

Keon Keeley is the No. 11 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

The 2023 On300 ranking has Keeley as the No. 3 player in the nation, No. 1 EDGE and No. 1 defensive player. New Orleans Isidore Newman Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Arch Manning and Long Beach (Calif.) Warren five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava are the two players ranked ahead of him in the cycle.

Keeley currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $261k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Comments / 2

 

MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 2 Mater Dei, No. 6 Bishop Gorman both win big setting up huge showdown next week

In the first nationally-ranked matchup of the 2022 high school football, No. 11 Buford (Ga.) rolled to a 38-7 victory over No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.). Virginia Tech-bound quarterback Dylan Wittke connected with five-star KJ Bolden for the first and only score of the first half to put the Wolves up 7-0. Buford outscored Thompson 31-7 in the final 24 minutes and Alabama-bound running back Justice Haynes finished with two touchdowns.
LAS VEGAS, NV
abc57.com

Legends of Notre Dame to host culinary hiring fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Legends of Notre Dame is set to host a Culinary Hiring Fair on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The fair will be held at Legends of Notre Dame, and is being led by the University of Notre Dame Enterprises and Events division. Interviews will...
NOTRE DAME, IN
abcnews4.com

Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
