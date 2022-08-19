ESPN writer admonishes Scott Frost's comments about players vomiting at practice

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Nebraska coach Scott Frost’s comments about players vomiting at practice made waves on social media on Friday, and a variety of opinions rolled in. One came from an ESPN writer — and he has a unique perspective on the situation.

Kevin Seifert covers the Minnesota Vikings for ESPN and previously did so for the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. In 2001, Vikings offensive lineman Korey Stringer died at age 27 of complications related to heat stroke, and Seifert covered that story. He retweeted a quote about Frost’s comments from Thursday’s edition of Husker Sports Nightly and blasted the Cornhuskers coach for bragging about players throwing up at practice.

“An absurd and embarrassing thing to brag about,” Seifert tweeted. “I hope this is a joke. I covered the death of an NFL player from heat stroke that was caused (and indicated) in part by vomiting during practice. You see that happen once and you don’t need a reminder. Just stop it.”

Scott Frost: Nebraska OL vomit 15-20 times per practice

One of the biggest hires in Scott Frost’s staff overhaul at Nebraska was offensive line coach Donovan Raiola. Thursday, Frost talked about the impact Raiola is making — and he made a surprising admission in the process.

Frost said he guesses his offensive linemen vomit 15-20 times per practice under Raiola’s watch. He made the comments during his radio show, Husker Sports Nightly, on Thursday night.

“It’s not because they’re not in shape – he’s just working them hard,” Frost said, via the Omaha World-Herald’s Evan Bland. “I think they love it. He’s kind of freed them up to go be aggressive and I love the way they’re coming off the ball.”

Raiola spent the last three years as the assistant offensive line coach for the Chicago Bears, and this is his first full-time college coaching job. He previously worked at the Division I level as a graduate assistant at Notre Dame from 2015-16.