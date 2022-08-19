ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, KY

Kroger Hometown Community Tour Stop No. 2: Great Crossing - Oryend Fisher

On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EaQi1_0hNXVpho00

Thanks to our good friends at Kroger, KSR bringing you another Kroger Hometown Community Tour stop. Today’s features Great Crossing defensive end Oryend Fisher who is a 3-star prospect and set to announce his college destination soon. Fisher sports over ten offers. Projections indicate that he’ll choose between West Virginia and Vanderbilt.

KSR has watched Fisher’s development over the past two seasons and it’s been a remarkable rise. The 6’6, 210-pound Edge defender has elite height and twitchy explosiveness that he utilizes to rush the passer. He has a tremendous upside and his best football lies ahead. Fisher recorded double-digit sacks in 2021 and hopes to increase that number this fall.

I had a chance to interview Fisher and Great Crossing head coach Ricky Bowling. Hope you enjoy. Thank you for following along in the Kroger Hometown Community Tour. We have more to come, so stay tuned.

Check out our other Kroger Hometown Community Tour Stops: Franklin County (Kentucky commit Kaden Moorman, linebacker Peyton Ledford, and head coach Eddie James.

Kroger is a staple in your hometown community just like high school football. There’s nothing quite like Friday nights in the Bluegrass. We are honored to share this journey with Kroger and you for the third consecutive season. We hope you enjoy this interview series and look forward to more tour stops in communities around the Commonwealth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky to lose veteran defender to suspension for season opener, per report

Jordan Wright is expected to join Chris Rodriguez as Kentucky players who are suspended for the season opener against Miami-Ohio. Wright has played in 42 career games with 12 starts, and 106 career tackles with 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 12 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries and 6 quarterback hurries. Last year, he appeared in 9 games, including 7 starts.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Where Kentucky recruits stand in updated 247 Sports rankings

With AAU done for the summer, the senior season for class of 2023 basketball prospects is only a few short months away. National recruiting services are beginning to roll out their updated player rankings for the class, and the Kentucky Wildcats commits and recruits are stacking up to potentially enter ‘greatest class of all time’ territory.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Boyle Co., Tates Creek grab wins in Ft. Harrod Bowl

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fort Harrod Bowl gives four local high school football teams a chance to get out on the gridiron and get their seasons started the right way. One day after most teams started on Friday night, these teams face off in Saturday ballgames. Boyle...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
247Sports

What makes Mitch Barnhart tick?

To understand what makes Mitch Barnhart tick, one need only appreciate this mind-boggling reality. Kentucky’s athletics director, now in his 20th year, knows the name of every student-athlete on campus, from the starting quarterback to the third-string libero. Moreover, he knows each athlete’s story and can carry on a conversation as if two old friends were catching up. His office walls are adorned with brilliant color photographs of an athlete representing every sport.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rush, KY
Georgetown, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Georgetown, KY
State
West Virginia State
Georgetown, KY
Football
Georgetown, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
foxlexington.com

Tyrese Maxey holds basketball camp in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Tyrese Maxey was the star on Kentucky’s 2020 basketball team that had its season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Himself, Immanuel Quickley, Ashton Hagans and company could have made some noise in the NCAA tournament, a thought that still haunts Big Blue Nation.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Big Blue Deli opens in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday begins Commerce Lexington’s week-long celebration of local small businesses. There’s a new deli in town: it all began with one man’s love for the Kentucky Wildcats. Big Blue Deli on North Limestone opened its doors just two weeks ago after owner...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Source: Jason Moseley out at Frederick Douglass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A source close to the situation confirmed to FOX 56 Sports that Jason Moseley is currently removed from his position as Frederick Douglass head boys basketball coach. The source confirmed he is no longer the head coach “at this time.”. Matt Jones of...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie James
Hoptown Chronicle

Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus

The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Woodland Art Fair returns to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodland Art Fair has been around for more than 40 years but many attended for the first time this year. “This is our first year at Woodland and it’s going swimmingly,” said Bressler Wade of ____. Bressler Wade and his fiancé came to...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Ksr#Great Crossing#Commonwealth
WKYT 27

Car show honors Lexington radio legend Karl Shannon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Karl Shannon entertained country music audiences for more than 50 years. “I’ve met pretty much anyone and everyone in country music,” Shannon told WKYT in May. “Loretta Lynn...tons of people. Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire. There’s Billy Ray. I’m a good friend of...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Sisters achieve dream of opening Lexington winery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two sisters sharing one dream. KecShelby Vineyards and Winery is the newest small farm winery in Lexington owned by Kecia Scherr and Shelby Stephens. KecShelby Vineyards and Winery started selling bottles in 2018. The wine shack opened less than a year ago. However, their...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Radio legend Karl Shannon remembered through car show

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Radio legend Karl Shannon’s legacy continued Sunday at Waveland State Historic Site, months after he passed. Shannon’s voice ruled the radio stations for more than 40 years. He was also Waveland’s Santa Claus. Shannon was known for putting on car shows for charity. “He...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKRC

$1.4 million winning lottery ticket sold in Northern Kentucky

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Someone is holding a $1.4 million winning lottery ticket. It was bought in Florence. Someone bought the winning Fast Play ticket and won the game's progressive jackpot. Fast Play tickets play like a scratch-off ticket but they're printed from a lottery terminal. This is the biggest...
FLORENCE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
foxlexington.com

Housing is a Human Right advocacy rally held in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In Fayette County last year, more than 1,700 people experienced homelessness. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of July 1, 2021, there were over 2 million housing units across the Bluegrass, this meaning households and apartment units. According to the Homeless and Housing...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Person found dead on Linden Walk identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky animal shelter struggling to house all its surrendered pets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of a Kentucky animal shelter said it can't keep up with the number of surrendered pets. At least two people looking to drop off animals at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter were recently turned away. The 43 kennels are full, and most of the pets were surrendered by their owners.
WTVQ

‘Unacceptable’: Dog tossed over fence at Clark County Animal Shelter

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Clark County Animal Shelter says a dog was tossed over its fence and abandoned over the weekend. Staff arrived at the shelter at 9:45 p.m. Sunday to tend to a sick puppy being surrendered from the community when they discovered a dog that had been abandoned, according to a Facebook post. After watching security footage, staff saw a person toss the dog over their fence.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
65K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy