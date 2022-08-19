Kroger Hometown Community Tour Stop No. 2: Great Crossing - Oryend Fisher

Thanks to our good friends at Kroger, KSR bringing you another Kroger Hometown Community Tour stop. Today’s features Great Crossing defensive end Oryend Fisher who is a 3-star prospect and set to announce his college destination soon. Fisher sports over ten offers. Projections indicate that he’ll choose between West Virginia and Vanderbilt.

KSR has watched Fisher’s development over the past two seasons and it’s been a remarkable rise. The 6’6, 210-pound Edge defender has elite height and twitchy explosiveness that he utilizes to rush the passer. He has a tremendous upside and his best football lies ahead. Fisher recorded double-digit sacks in 2021 and hopes to increase that number this fall.

I had a chance to interview Fisher and Great Crossing head coach Ricky Bowling. Hope you enjoy. Thank you for following along in the Kroger Hometown Community Tour. We have more to come, so stay tuned.

Check out our other Kroger Hometown Community Tour Stops: Franklin County (Kentucky commit Kaden Moorman, linebacker Peyton Ledford, and head coach Eddie James.

Kroger is a staple in your hometown community just like high school football. There’s nothing quite like Friday nights in the Bluegrass. We are honored to share this journey with Kroger and you for the third consecutive season. We hope you enjoy this interview series and look forward to more tour stops in communities around the Commonwealth.